The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
Tinkerbell
Thank heavens for good neighbors, 'cause if my mom, Mamas, and I hadn’t had them, the outcome of our story could’ve been a lot different. After our family abandoned us, their neighbor nurtured us for three months, but when she moved to a new home that didn’t allow pets, we had to move on ourselves. She said I wag my tail when you scratch my back, and when I get to know you I’ll tap you with my paw when I want attention. I’ve never been around kids or dogs, but if they’re the laid back kind, I’d probably be fine. With a little love, I’m sure to be your best friend in no time!
Momo
Well, I guess I should have reconnoitered the Los Arroyos neighborhood a little more before I chose a home where the landlord didn’t allow cats! There was a resident dog (who had a doggie door, so that’s how I sneaked in and out!), and we got along fine. My rescuers kept me for several weeks hoping to find my owners, but Lady Luck must have been on vacation, so here I am, ready to shower you with love. I’m a petite 6-month old girl, with soft, snowy fur (and a charming added touch of grey tabby scattered about), who’s a playful, friendly lap cat (when the mood strikes), just itchin’ to make your domain mine.
Andy
I am a young Lab mix. Well, that’s what they say, but I know there were a few other — shall we say, “players?” — involved! I love people, and I love to play fetch and run. They say that I get too excited at times and then I forget everything I’ve learned. (Sigh…) I do know how to “sit” nicely for treats, plus a few other commands I just need to be with someone who has the patience to be firm but loving and who understands that, deep down, I am still a rambunctious puppy not quite grown up! Will you take me home and help me learn how to be your best dog ever?
Starr
I was found malnourished, and my physical condition and injuries may have been the result of abuse. Now I’m happily eating three delicious meals a day and being pampered by more people than I can count. Everyone has mentioned my sweet loving nature, and if you look into my eyes you will see all you need to know. There’s probably sorrow, loneliness, and despair, but also love, joy, and forgiveness. The past is the past, and the future looks bright. I’m a very affectionate lady, who enjoys giving and receiving all the love you’re willing to share. When I sent my wish to Santa, it was for you to find this STARR under your tree.
TALGV is at 1600 W. Duval Mine Road. Our ATTIC THRIFT STORE IS OPEN MONDAYS, THURSDAYS, SATURDAYS, & SUNDAYS, 10 AM TO 2 PM. Facemasks are requested if you have not been vaccinated. TALGV shelter hours are 10 AM to 2 PM, daily. Intakes and dog adoptions are recommended by appointment. Please visit our website (talgv.org) or www.facebook.com/talgv to see available pets; then call 520-625-3170 to make an appointment to meet. Adoption Fees (for one or two): Cats $45; Dogs $85. All dogs 10 years and older and cats 12 years and older receive Vet Care Support for Life.
OTHER WAYS TO HELP OUR DOGS AND CATS:
*DONATED ITEMS: Donations may be dropped off at The Attic on the FIRST SUNDAY OF EACH MONTH ONLY. Limit to 3 boxes or 3 paper bags. You may drop off small furniture items at that time. We appreciate your donation at talgv.org or by mail to help support our animals. Thank you for your contributions.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
Grasshopper
My name is Grasshopper. I’ve survived a lot in my short life, including a 5-mile trek on my own across the desert. Everyone keeps saying I’m a special cat because I started out wild but learned quickly that people are AWESOME. I’m also energetic, and recently discovered humans also make good playmates! I’m still learning to control myself when I get excited and would appreciate a calm human to help me. My happy place is a one-cat home, where I can be your one and only. I’m vaccinated, neutered, comfortable traveling in a kitty crate, and excellent with the vet. I deserve a wonderful home and want to bond with a very special person.
ZeZe
Hi! I’m ZeZe. I was living outside and was fed by a nice man while I was pregnant with my first litter. Only one of my babies lived long enough for the man to notice, but sadly, she disappeared. When the man realized months later that I was going to have more babies, he called Paws Patrol. They trapped me the next day and had five beautiful kittens the day after! While there’s not a mean bone in my body, it’s been hard for me to warm up to people. I need another nice human who will rub under my chin and scratch behind my ears. All I need is love and a little time.
Due to COVID-19, kittens 12 months or younger adoption fees are $40, all other cats are $20. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to visit our Fab Felines at our office at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. To help more cats during this pandemic, consider donating at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform