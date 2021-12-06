The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
NOSEY
Maybe it was my markings or maybe it was my curiosity or maybe it was just happenstance, but in any case, I’m certainly well named. Also, “nosing” around the San Ignacio neighborhood for two weeks eventually paid off and bought me a one-way ticket here (I’m hoping the next trip will be to your house!). Since I was wearing a flea collar when found, someone must have loved me once (although allowing me outside isn’t the best way to show that love!), and that’s also obvious from my enjoyment of human company (being petted and getting attention is THE BEST). So as a two-year old gal, I’m just itching to nose my way into your heart!
PEBBLES
So I guess after 18 months of being not very nice to my rescuer’s cat, even though I was wonderful with her, I lost my second home. My first family abandoned me when they moved away, so I’m beginning to get a complex that I’m hoping you’ll help me get over! My mom said I’m a sweet cuddler who rubs all over you and will let you know in no uncertain terms when I want attention (which is a lot, so if you’re not into “needy,” then maybe I’m not for you!). On the other hand, if you want a companion who’ll be beside you all the time, then you’ll hit the jackpot with me!
SUZY
I’m a 2-year-old fun-loving, and affectionate beagle/heeler mix who originally came to TALGV as a puppy. Someone threw me from a car back then, but I’m fixed up now and only need exercise to keep me in shape. My former family says I got along really well with the kids and the cats – just not so much with the other dogs. They also said I was well behaved and that I walk nicely on a leash. I know the sit and wait commands and even give High Five’s! I love walks and to play fetch with my favorite ball. I also enjoy cuddles and snuggling up to my person. Can we snuggle up together on your couch?
ZERO
I am a young and energetic Chihuahua boy who is looking for a new home. I most recently lived with a family who did not have time for me. I rather loved playing with the kids and running outside. I admit I occasionally ran away to do some exploring. They also said I need to learn to tell people when I have to go potty. I want to learn that! Can you teach me? Here at TALGV they say I am gentle and love to be the center of attention (which is just my due). When you come to meet me, I’ll reward you with lots of doggie kisses and never-ending antics to entertain you.
TALGV is at 1600 W Duval Mine Road. ATTIC THRIFT STORE IS OPEN MONDAYS, THURSDAYS, SATURDAYS, & SUNDAYS, 10 AM TO 2 PM. Facemasks are requested if you have not been vaccinated. TALGV shelter hours are 10 AM to 2 PM, daily. Intakes and adoptions are recommended by appointment. Please visit our website (talgv.org) or www.facebook.com/talgv to see available pets; then call 520-625-3170 to make an appointment to meet. Adoption Fees (for one or two): Cats $45; Dogs $85. All dogs 10 years and older and cats 12 years and older receive Vet Care Support for Life.
OTHER WAYS TO HELP OUR DOGS AND CATS:
*DONATED ITEMS: Donations may be dropped off at The Attic on the FIRST SUNDAY OF EACH MONTH ONLY. Limit to 3 boxes or 3 paper bags. You may drop off small furniture items at that time. We appreciate your donation at talgv.org or by mail to help support our animals. Thank you for your contributions.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
Birdie
My name is Birdie and no, I am not named after a bird! I am named after an awesome golf shot because I was found at Tubac Golf Resort with my five siblings. The nice volunteer lady from Paws Patrol had to crawl under a bush to retrieve us all. One of my little siblings passed away, but the rest of us are thriving and now are ready for our forever homes. I especially love my adorable brother Mulligan and we want to spend our lives together. We have the best time playing, eating, and napping together. We would be such a fun and loving pair to add to your family!
Mulligan
My name is Mulligan and I am a very sweet buff-colored boy who was found with my sister Birdie and the rest of my siblings at the Tubac Golf Resort. Something happened to our mama, and we were all sick, starving and crying for help! Then Paws Patrol came to the rescue to retrieve us all. Sadly, one of my siblings didn’t survive, but the rest of us rallied and are ready for our forever home! I love playing and have lots of energy! I’m especially bonded with my sister Birdie. We want to spend the rest of our lives together. Won’t you make us part of your family this holiday season?
Due to COVID-19, kittens, 12 months or younger adoption fees are $40, all other cats are $20. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to visit our Fab Felines at our office at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. To help more cats during this pandemic, consider donating at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform