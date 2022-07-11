The Animal League of Green Valley
Delray
Boy, do I enjoy being a kitten! I like playing, jumping, and falling asleep at the drop of a hat — only to wake up and start all over again. My foster mom, who had me before I was big enough to be adopted, says I’m wonderful. She says I liked to play, but not too rough, and I always had time to stop for petting before I dashed off to play again. I liked lying in her arms and purred non-stop whenever she petted me or held me. Now I’m looking for a home where I can show off these sterling qualities and enjoy your company. (TALGV has many kittens available for adoption; please see our website.)
Paprika
I waltzed into this lady’s yard. She checked with neighbors, but no one recognized me. Really? I’m such a handsome boy with clear blue eyes and soft white fur? It’s hard to believe, but it’s true. So, she brought me to TALGV. I’m a feisty cat who might like to be brushed — if I let YOU handle the brush. By substituting chew toys, volunteers are able to brush me for a short time. Fortunately, I regularly groom myself. I really like wand toys and balls, too. Although my past is unknown, I’m betting I would be just great in your home. If a handsome, playful cat is what you’re looking for, I’m your guy!
Small Fry
Tater Tot and I were picked up on a Green Valley frontage road. Tater Tot has already left for his new home; now it’s my turn. I’m about 10 pounds and 2 months old and very fortunate to be rescued before the unthinkable happened. Since I’m only a puppy, I really don’t remember where we came from or how we got there. If you’ve seen my photo you probably noticed how BIG my ears are. That’s nothing to be concerned about, because I’m certain I’ll grow into them before you know it. You probably also noticed how intelligent I look. The earlier I get trained, the better. I’m up for the challenge, how about you?
Lady Bug
I’m an 8-year-old Chihuahua mix female that will be a wonderful addition to any loving home. I’m a welcomed guest in my foster home and happily share attention with the other dogs who reside here. Being playful and exuberant may be fine, but I’m happy just being mellow and snuggling close to someone. I’m trained to use a doggy door and the only time I bark is to welcome my “people” when they return home or join in the chorus with my fellow canines. My foster mom says I’m “a little love.” If you would like to add a “little love” to your home, and someone to snuggle with, I’m ready, willing, and available.
TALGV is at 1600 W. Duval Mine Road. Our ATTIC THRIFT STORE is open MONDAYS, THURSDAYS, SATURDAYS, & SUNDAYS, 8 AM to NOON. Facemasks are requested if you have not been vaccinated. TALGV SHELTER HOURS are 10 AM to 2 PM DAILY. Intakes and dog adoptions are recommended by appointment. Please visit our website (talgv.org) or www.facebook.com/talgv to see available pets; then call 520-625-3170 to make an appointment to meet. Adoption Fees (for one or two): Cats $45; Dogs $85. All dogs 10 years and older and cats 12 years and older receive Vet Care Support for Life.
OTHER WAYS TO HELP OUR DOGS AND CATS:
*DONATED ITEMS: Donations may be dropped off at The Attic on the FIRST SUNDAY OF EACH MONTH ONLY. Limit to 3 boxes or 3 paper bags. You may drop off small furniture items at that time. We appreciate your donation at talgv.org or by mail to help support our animals. Thank you for your contributions.
Paws Patrol Kitties
Haleigh
My name is Haleigh and I am pleased to meet you! I am a beautiful young girl who would be a great addition to your family as long as I’m not the only cat. I’m shy and need a companion kitty to make me feel safe in a new place. I love playing with my foster mate; we have so much fun. While I’m not crazy about being held, I do enjoy my foster mom giving me nice pets. I’m a great talker and will play with wand toys as long as you will! Won’t you consider taking me home? All I need is a little patience and a lot of love.
Lenny
I’m Lenny and I’m a sweet boy who was orphaned when I was only a couple days old. Along with my brothers Benny and Kenny, we were saved by our wonderful foster mom who bottle fed us until we could eat on our own. As a result, we are cuddly, nap-on-your-lap kittens who are all perfectly mannered! We get along splendidly with senior cats and a very nice dog. We do so love to play together! It sure would be nice if I were adopted with one or more of my siblings, because life is just more fun with friends! Come meet us and adopt us all! It will be fun! I promise!
Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $30. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform