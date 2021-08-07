TYPEWRITER NOSTALGIA: Old clickety-clacks still holding on

Twenty-first century teens and many young adults may not remember a time when homes, schools, libraries and businesses didn’t have a computer.
Thank-you notes were handwritten. Personal and business letters, school reports, and miscellaneous record-keeping were either handwritten or done on a clickety-clack manual typewriter.
Make a mistake and you reached for an eraser, or if using carbon paper to make multiple copies, it was erasing the error on each page. Then the backspace key was hit to correct the error.
Green Valley resident Trudy Munding kept her Smith Corona Tower Citation 88 typewriter and uses it for writing letters and addressing envelopes. She doesn’t own a computer, never has, and doesn’t plan to because she has no need for one.
She remembers being taught to type by a nun at the Roman Catholic Messmer High School in Milwaukee.
“I typed my Master’s thesis — yes, I typed it. I don’t know how I would’ve gotten through my Master’s thesis without a typewriter. I typed a lot. I just did. I’m a technical dinosaur,” Munding quipped.
She hadn’t used her typewriter for quite a while because it needed a new ribbon and, not having a computer, she couldn’t search for them online. She didn’t know how or where to get them or if they were still available.
A relatively recent article by Green Valley News’ columnist Corky Simpson brought good news to Munding. Typewriter ribbons were available!
She contacted Green Valley News editor Dan Shearer, who contacted Simpson, who contacted Munding and told her she could order them at WalMart. Carrying her ribbon-less Corona typewriter to the store in the early hours one recent morning, she ordered ribbons.
And now life is back to normal for Munding and her manual Corona typewriter.
To show her typing dexterity, she typed the sentence “Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of their country.” The original quote ended with “come to the aid of their party,” but typing teacher Charles E. Weller changed it.
The change, including the period, made the sentence exactly 70 characters long, which was the entire length of one complete line on a typewriter
“A room full of typists, it has a beat to it,” Munding said as she closed her eyes and imagined such a scene from the past.
{h3 style=”text-align: center;”}Relishing old machines{/h3}
Creative people have used parts of old typewriters to make jewelry.
“One of the cleverest things I’ve seen are bracelets made out of old typewriter keys, and also rings. They’re available on Etsy.com,” said Pam Codd.
Sahuarita resident Joe Curry has an old Underwood typewriter that’s such a relic it only has three rows of keys. There is no upper row of keys with numbers. His daughter gave it to him as a gift several years ago.
“I have a fondness for old typewriters dating back to my days at Texas Tech where I was pursuing my BA degree in journalism. It’s not something I use. I can only type on computer keyboards these days,” he noted.
Green Valley resident John Pilger said his mom used a typewriter “and no stinking computer.”
{h3 style=”text-align: center;”}Typewriter shops hang on{/h3}
Typewriter shops still exist around the world. In the U.S., virtually every state has one or more such shops.
In Arizona, Mesa Typewriter Exchange is owned by Bill Wahl. It’s been in the Wahl family since 1948 when his grandfather bought it from his then-partner.
What keeps the shop in business now?
“Repairs,” Wahl said quickly, “But there’s been an uptick in sales, both manual and electric. Younger people want a connection with something direct. We sell manual and electric typewriters, but manual typewriters are more popular by far.”
Are shoppers looking for a known brand?
“Sales aren’t by brand. It’s just the machine. Many people are visually drawn to the machine. There isn’t just one age group that now tends to want a typewriter. It’s an interesting business to be in now. Kids from age eight on up come into the shop.”
How many typewriters are in the shop? Mesa Typewriter Exchange currently has between 200 and 300 typewriters.
“Not all typewriters are for sale. Many are, but I keep many for parts,” Wahl says. It was easy to hear his personal joy of owning a business that brings a special and nostalgic pleasure to his customers.
{h3 style=”text-align: center;”}Typewriter history{/h3}
The first early typewriter was made by Italian printmaker Francesco Rampazzetto in 1575. Called the scittura tattile (tactile writing), it impressed letters onto paper. It was quite basic and never produced.
Before the successful Remington typewriter there were roughly 112 models that didn’t make the grade. The first patent was issued in 1714 to Henry Mill, an English engineer.
Between 1802 and 1870 a variety of typewriters were produced, all built by individuals. No two were alike and none were commercially manufactured.
In 1808, Pellegrino Turri developed a typewriter and the carbon paper he used with it. Guiseppe Ravizza spent 40 years aiming to perfect his typewriter. He produced 16 models between 1847 and 1880.
Brazil still recognizes Father Azevedo as the inventor of the “writing machine” he made in 1861 from basic materials including knives and wood.
According to smithsonianeducation.org, in 1868 American inventor Christopher Latham Sholes developed a “machine that finally succeeded on the market as the Remington and established the modern idea of the typewriter.”
It wasn’t a booming or overnight success because Americans weren’t comfortable with the concept of “mechanical writing.” Personal and business letters using neat, longhand script was the norm.
James Densmore is the man credited with improving Sholes’ rudimentary manual typewriter and finding the typewriter’s first manufacturer — E. Remington and Sons. Remington had previously made armaments during the Civil War and was ready for new products.
But who would want a mechanical thing that had its share of imperfections when writing in longhand was the accepted method?
In 1868 Remington bought the patent from Samuel W. Soule, Carlos Glidden and Christopher Sholes for $12,000. It was the first typewriter where people could type faster than they could write. It was also the first to feature the QWERTY keyboard.
In the late 1880s people were ready for business letters to be typed and not only handwritten.
Fast forward to the 1920s and 1930s when workers would work under almost any conditions and with new and different equipment.
From 1950 on, most office typewriters came in colored steel cases to conceal the machine. Eventual progress and acceptance led to electric typewriters and then the word processor, which morphed into another program of personal computers and hand-held devices.
As personal writing tools have progressed from using keepsake ink-filled fountain pens to throw-away ballpoint and felt-tip pens, so have computers replaced manual and electric typewriters, except for those few like Trudy Munding, who still prefer the simplicity and clickety-clack of a typewriter.