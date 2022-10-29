In September, Quail Creek artisans showed their arts and crafts handiwork at a three-hour outdoor show. They're ready to do it again.
On Nov. 5-6, the community will hold a public crafts fair at the Madera Clubhouse and Arts & Tech Center and parking lot. Let's meet two of the artists.
Basket weaver
Arlene Zaloznik sold many of her colorful and intricately woven baskets at the September show and is now busy working on a variety of sizes, colors and patterns with unique twists.
Zaloznik was an oncologist in the Army for 25 years then lived in El Paso for 14. Before she retired, she took a class in basket weaving and has enjoyed transitioning from a serious, life-saving profession to artistic and relaxing work.
Weaving rattan reed into small baskets takes a couple of hours, she said. Bigger, more complicated baskets can take a couple of days or more. Costs range from $20 to $150.
She teaches the craft at Quail Creek and enjoys selling her hand-woven baskets at shows.
“I do a lot of my own designs and there’s a lot of thinking involved," she said. "It’s very zen-like and calming and there’s a lot of instant gratification."
Zaloznik, originally from near Pittsburgh, said she has made 8,000 to 9,000 baskets in the past 20 years. She'll have a variety in different sizes, colors and designs at the Quail Creek show — and she takes special orders.
Art glass
When Ray Hebert retired and moved west, he transitioned from precise, detailed work as an electrical engineer to precise, detailed work as a glass artist.
If he isn’t playing golf or memorizing lines for a play with Quail Creek’s Performing Arts Guild or the Santa Cruz Shoestring Players, you'll often find him in his garage, music on, creating colorful glass-top accent tables. Maybe you saw him in “Rumors” in Quail Creek or “Pirates of Penzance” at CPAC. In January, he’ll be in “Murder on the Orient Express” at CPAC.
“More than being in the play, I'm building the train," he said.
Hebert enjoys the creative design work of glass art while also using his former career skills to do the exacting and artistic work required to design and craft them.
“It’s not stained glass, per se, but it’s art glass," he said.
He uses opaque glass, hot glass and any type of glass he can make art from. He does it as a hobby so a piece can take longer — depends on if he makes it to the garage.
Hebert, who is from Rhode Island and worked there and in Massachusetts, said the price of materials has really gone up and he only charges enough to cover expenses.
He enjoys abstract and Native American designs, "but I do what sells—and that’s pretty much Southwestern designs—roadrunners, quails, kachinas and coyotes," he said.
“The tables are a pleasure to do and they keep me busy,” Hebert said.
