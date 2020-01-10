Larry Worster couldn’t shake two things in life — a love for golf and a love for music.
He also couldn’t make a decent living out of them, at least on his first try.
It took him about six decades, but he’s finally found a way to bring the two together.
• • •
You never know if you’ll find Larry Worster with a microphone in his hand or a golf club.
He’s the brains behind Green Valley’s Got Talent — a spotlight for local performers in its fourth year at CPAC — and he’s the assistant/teaching pro at Desert Hills Golf Club.
Worster, 72, played football until an injury at 14 sent him to the golf course.
“I was a little kid,” he says. “They used me as a blocking dummy.”
No loss — he found success on the links through high school and enjoyed the game, even though he never took a lesson.
“I just played the way I played.”
Then he walked away from it for about 40 years.
He headed to New York’s St. Lawrence University and earned a degree in chemistry.
“Then Vietnam happened,” he says.
He served two years with conscientious objector status and took stock after that: “Love Canal, Agent Orange, napalm —I couldn’t with a clear conscience be a part of that.”
That’s his way of saying the chemistry degree was never really put to work. Like a lot of young people in that era, Worster “dropped out,” and headed to the mountains outside Boulder, Colorado, at a place called Gold Hill. It was a spartan life, where he worked as a chef and ran “an illicit goat’s milk business.”
“I’ve always been overly idealistic,” he says, acknowledging he made a few mistakes along the way. (Delivering his own child in 1975 was probably one of them, he’s decided.)
Worster played guitar and sang at bars for about 15 years, during which he describes his situation as “desperately poor.”
In his early 30s, “I was playing seven nights a week and making enough to pay my rent. When a gig would fall through, I couldn’t pay the rent.”
He taught guitar at a local music store and discovered he loved to teach — and that he wasn’t half bad at it.
“There’s an expression, ‘Those who can, do. Those who can’t, teach.’ But teaching gave me the same sense of fulfillment that performance did. When I teach somebody and they get it, it’s life-changing for me as a teacher.”
At 37, he’d discovered a path and started down it. Ten years and three degrees later, he was Dr. Larry Worster, with a Ph.D. in music history from UC Boulder.
He headed to Metro State University in Denver where he ended up head of the music department. He was there 25 years.
“Teachers are immortal,” Worster says. “The things I’ve taught people will never die because they’ll teach them to other people.”
An old friend
A college teaching job meant money was no longer an issue, and that allowed Worster to head back to the golf course in the Denver area.
“I realized how much I loved this game and started playing pretty well,” he says. “I decided I’d pursue this dream.”
He spent five years as a ranger, “driving the course backward telling people to hurry up, and finding lost golf clubs.”
He also taught and organized dozens of clinics in the Denver area and enjoyed it for nearly 15 years.
“I took the two things I loved, golf and teaching, and melded them,” he says.
He particularly enjoys the thinking part of the game.
“Your worst enemy is yourself,” he says of the sport, where it’s just the golfer and the ball.
“You’re solitary, by yourself, there’s no team. So you’re always struggling with the little guy inside,” he says, tapping his head.
At 64, he became a member of the PGA and became certified two years later — “Your calling card to be able to enter the profession.”
As retirement neared, it was inevitable he’d land in a warm spot where he could teach golf.
His wife, Leslie, came to Green Valley full time four years ago, and Worster split his time between here and Colorado for three years. He moved here full time a year ago, and has been associated with Desert Hills for about 18 months. It’s a private course, but you don’t have to be a member to tap into Worster’s expertise (check out his website: www.doctorlarrygolf.com).
Somewhere along the line he had the idea to launch Green Valley’s Got Talent, a November-through-March showcase of local talent, some of it coaxed out of nervous performers by Worster.
It was an immediate raging success, and, four years later, performances routinely sell out (gvgtalent.org). He performs on guitar with the house band, Hardscrabble Road.
Now in his 70s, golf and music have come together for Worster.
“In both, you’re teaching your body to do something that you didn’t think you knew how to do before.”