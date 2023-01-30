The 64th annual Festival of the Arts comes to Tubac Village from Feb. 8-12, and a Green Valley artist is helping set the tone. 

About 250 artists and crafters will line the streets in Tubac Village, and shop owners and restaurateurs also look forward to the crowds the national festival draw in.



Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.

