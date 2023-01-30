The 64th annual Festival of the Arts comes to Tubac Village from Feb. 8-12, and a Green Valley artist is helping set the tone.
About 250 artists and crafters will line the streets in Tubac Village, and shop owners and restaurateurs also look forward to the crowds the national festival draw in.
Every festival has a commemorative poster. Green Valley resident Nicholas Wilson was selected as this year’s poster artist by Randy Wade, president of the Tubac Chamber of Commerce and owner of Tumacookery.
“Prior to the 2022 festival, the Tubac Chamber of Commerce decided to select local artists of merit for the poster. This year, we were delighted that Nicholas Wilson accepted the task and produced a piece specifically for the Festival.
“The hyper-realistic detail in Nick’s wildlife art and sculpture is beyond description. His nine-foot-tall bronze Jack Rabbit at the Tubac Center of the Arts has become an iconic part of our village,” Wade said.
The poster’s design of a rabbit, a colorful piece of Talavera pottery, unpainted pottery and Mexican primroses in the background were Wilson’s choice. He refers to the style as "laid back."
“The concept popped into my head immediately. I used a photo reference and gouache—an opaque watercolor—for the Talavera pot and have my own technique for creating the rabbit’s fur.
“I knew I wanted to be a wildlife artist at age 8. I made my choice long ago,” Wilson said.
His original 12”x16” gouache painting titled “Tubac Style” can be seen at K. Newby Gallery on Tubac Road. Posters of “Tubac Style” are 18” x 24” and will be for sale at $20.
Wilson will sign posters each day of the festival from 1-3 p.m. On Wednesday and Sunday, he'll be at the Tubac Rotary Club booth near the Lone Mountain shop on Tubac Road. On Thursday and Saturday, Wilson will move to inside the K. Newby Gallery on Tubac Road. Friday will find him at the Tubac Historical Society at 6 Burruel Street.
Along with Wilson’s more than 45 years as a painter and sculptor, he was curator of exhibits at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum in Tucson in the 1970s. His largest and possibly most time-consuming artistic opportunity was creating art for a 17,500-square-foot mural in the Jungle World Exhibit at the Bronx Zoo in New York City. It took two-and-a-half years to complete.
Wilson’s art is in permanent collections at several museums in the U.S. including the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C.
Special entertainment
Two brothers from the Andes Mountains in Ecuador known as Inka Gold will bring their special style of music as they perform with a variety of instruments. Inka Gold will entertain Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Native American hoop dancer Tony Duncan will mesmerize the audience doing what seems impossible—entertaining with his quick-step dancing through large gold hoops. Duncan will perform on Friday and Saturday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Entertainment will take place at La Entrada de Tubac between Tumacookery and Big Horn Gallery.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone