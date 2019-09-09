Helping budding Green Valley artists get a taste of techniques, tools and ways to get started creating art with charcoal was teacher Saraiya Kanning of The Drawing School. The “Try It Charcoal” class on Aug. 21 at the Joyner-Green Valley Library included tips on using two types charcoal — vine and compressed. Working through timed exercises on contour and gesture drawings, participants used charcoal and erasers to get the essence of what they were drawing down on paper.
