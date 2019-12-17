Ticket sales for several shows at the Community Performance & Art Center have been brisk— so much so that additional performances have been added.
Don’t wait until nearly the last minute to buy tickets for three varied shows that will bring a lively learning lecture, rhythmic flamenco dancers, and a musical tribute to John Denver.
Be it full-time or part-time that you call Green Valley or Sahuarita home, come learn about the Sonoran Desert, this place where you live. When you’re out gardening, walking, biking or driving, what special elements of the Sonoran Desert do you notice? And what do you know about them?
On Tuesday evening, Feb. 11, Jack Lasseter will offer fascinating facts about about our local environment, such as “why do birds like to put their nests in cholla cactus” and “what are life zones and how are they especially connected to the West.”
Lasseter will educate the audience in an entertaining way about the desert flora and fauna that make this part of the Sonoran Desert pleasantly livable.
“Jack has been presenting at CPAC for about a decade and has quite a following. He has a deep passion for the history of the West and possesses a natural ability to tell a great story,” said CPAC’s Executive Director Chris Ashcraft.
You’ll leave knowing much more about the plants, critters and other wildlife you may see but may not have understood their origins or why they live well here.
On Wednesday, Feb. 19, and Thursday, Feb. 20, audiences will be wowed with the artistic and rhythmic movements of “Cuatro,” featuring flamenco dancers Martin Gaxiola and Lena Jácome, guitarist Chris Jácome and singer Olivia Rojas.
Flamenco dance originated in Andalusia in southern Spain and has three components: song, dance and guitar music. Expressive flamenco dance is characterized by hand clapping, percussive stamping footwork, and intricate hand, arm and body movements.
“A lot of audience members don’t usually realize the amount of communication and interaction that occurs in a live flamenco performance,” said Chris Jácome. “The haunting songs and beautiful melodies of the cante (singing) animate the dancer. With the dancer’s movements and rhythm, the guitarist finds harmony adding dynamics and musical support, each artist inspiring the other, creating a twisting tornado of duende (magic inspiration).”
This combination of lively music and quick, graceful movements results in highly entertaining, well-timed music and dance that’s too good to miss.
On March 1 and 2, vocalist/guitarist Chris Collins and three musicians of Boulder Canyon will present a tribute to John Denver, with Kevin Delmolino on bass, Bill Powell on keyboards, and Alexander Mitchell on mandolin and fiddle.
“John Denver was one of America’s greatest musical treasures and his appeal spans over many generations. Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon sing John Denver’s traditional hits and also add a fresh perspective to the music while providing historical context,” Ashcraft pointed out.
The foursome’s music and entertaining style honors Denver’s legacy with songs including “Rocky Mountain High,” “Take Me Home, Country Roads” and “Sunshine on My Shoulders.”
Along with a full repertoire of Denver’s titles, Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon brings warmth and humor to an evening of music and memories.
With Denver’s continuing legacy and the popularity of his songs, there will be four shows — two on Sunday, March 1, and two on Monday, March 2.
