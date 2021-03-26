TRIPLE TREAT: True Concord concerts return

A favorite of Green Valley audiences, True Concord Voices and Orchestra will offer three outdoor spring performances on April 14, 21 and 30.
The shows will continue the 2020-2021 theme — “Her” — celebrating the power of women on the world through words and music.
The ensemble of vocalists and musicians performed a full season of 22 outdoor concerts in 2020 and are offering three local concerts for the 2021 spring season with the same musical expertise and enthusiasm.
“We are thrilled to be able to provide live music to our community and beyond at a time when so little of it is available and yet so needed. All of us at True Concord are grateful to our amazing supporters who have made it possible to do so in the form of our bubble approach,” said Eric Holtan, True Concord founding music director.
• April 14 at 5:30 p.m. at St. Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church courtyard
“The Trailblazers” concert honors the permanent mark women have made on the world of music. The program features music by four women composers, including Alice Parker and Ysaye Barnwell of “Sweet Honey in the Rock” fame, and texts by women authors Emily Dickinson, Christina Rossetti, Edith Franklin Wyatt and Maya Angelou.
The concert will also feature the premiere of the 2020 Stephen Paulus Emerging Composers Competition winner Ethan Soledad. His work includes text from “When I Rise Up,” by Georgia Douglas Johnson, a well-known African-American poet.
• April 21 at 5:30 p.m. at St. Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church courtyard
“Music for the Royal She” is described as “elegant and regal — a jubilant celebration with choir and orchestra, with the glory of voices and instruments raised to the sky.”
The concert will include Haydn’s “Theresienmesse” for the Empress Maria Therese and “Te Deum” for Queen Caroline by Handel, and features the True Concord Choir, soloists and orchestra.
• April 30 at 5:30 p.m. at CPAC – Community Performance and Art Center
“The Goddess: Carmina Burana!” features medieval love lyrics, exuberant drinking songs, a sinner’s witty confessions, and is a frequently requested choral work of the 21st century.
Composer Carl Orff uses verses from 13th-century poems and set them to music “that pulses with youth and unrestrained exuberance, vivid character and heartbreaking beauty.”
This concert features two pianists and six percussionists and soloists for a most memorable performance.
