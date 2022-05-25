TRIBUTES & TREATS Memorial Day makings

Observed on the last Monday in May since 1971, the Memorial Day federal holiday honors and remembers those who died in service of the United State Armed Forces.
Formerly known as Decoration Day, the name was officially changed to Memorial Day in 1967.
Americans honor Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries where family members who died in service are buried and by connecting with family and friends.
Seasonal dishes
For a summer holiday treat, check out a couple of recipes to prepare and share on this day:
Red, White and Blue Dessert
2 packages (8 oz. each) cream cheese, softened
½ cup sugar
½ teaspoon each vanilla extract and almond extract
2 cups heavy whipping cream, whipped
2 quarts strawberries, tops cut off then cut in half
2 quarts blueberries
To prepare:
In a large bowl, beat softened cream cheese, sugar and extracts until fluffy. Fold in whipped cream.
Place one third of the mixture in a 4-quart bowl.
Layer less than half of the strawberries and blueberries over the cream mixture. Top with another third of the cream mixture and more strawberries and blueberries.
Spread remaining cream mixture on top. Use remaining strawberries and blueberries to create a flag design on top. See photo.
Recipe by tasteofhome.com
Dessert Pretzels
This recipe designed for July 4th works well for Memorial Day.
1 12-ounce package of pretzel rods
1 12-ounce bag of white candy melts, or white chocolate chips
red, white and blue decorative sprinkles
To prepare:
Line a cookie sheet with parchment or waxed paper.
Melt candy wafers in microwave for one minute at 50 percent power. Heat and stir with additional 30 second intervals until candy is melted.
Dip each pretzel rod in the melted candy, using a butter knife to coat around most of the rod.
Dust with candy sprinkles.
Let cool until set, about 15 minutes.
Courtesy of organizedisland.com
American Legion Observances
On Monday, May 30, American Legion Post 131 in Green Valley Village will observe Memorial Day with a flag-raising event at Valley Presbyterian Church on Camino del Sol at 9 a.m. The event is open to the public.
At 10 a.m. on May 30, American Legion Post 66 on Duval Mine Road, west of La Cañada Drive, will have a ceremony including a color guard, riders, Boy Scouts, guest speakers and singing of the Star-Spangled Banner. The event is open to the public.
The American Legion is a U.S. Veterans Association and the nation’s largest wartime service organization aimed at advocating patriotism across the U.S. through diverse programs.
Memorial Day observances
To raise the flag properly on Memorial Day, it should be raised briskly to the top of the staff and then solemnly lowered to half-staff position where it remains until noon. Then it is raised to full staff for the remainder of the day.
Americans should stop at 3 p.m. local time for a minute of silence to honor and remember those who died in service to the nation.
Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.