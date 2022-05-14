Travels With Two Sisters: WORLD WAR II REMNANTS

Part 1 of 2
Over time, there are events and people that have left an edible mark in our memories and in our hearts. During July 2008, we visited the National Mall in Washington, D.C. and we remember the time we spent at the Vietnam Memorial looking for a particular name; we were saddened as we strolled through the Korean War Memorial thinking of someone dear to us and we were amazed by the World War II Memorial in honor of all those we know who served in that conflict.
On that same trip, we were sitting in the airport awaiting our flight and we were wondering why there were so few people sitting at our gate. All of a sudden, a large group arrived and an elderly gentleman in a wheelchair took up residence right next to us. He was gleaming and very proudly announced to us that he had seen “His Monument.” He shared with us his experience of seeing the World War II Memorial and how happy he felt that he was given the opportunity to visit the National Mall. It did not take us a long time to realize that we would be sharing a ride on an Honor Flight. We still remember that day, sharing some heartwarming moments with men who have fought in various conflicts. We will never forget their joy of being honored and their tears as they opened up their letters from family and friends. That experience left an indelible mark in our hearts and mind.
On our 21-month cross-country journey, we discovered that war also left visible marks in our own country. In Louisiana, driving along the Great River Road, we discovered our first prisoner of war camp: a branch camp where the prisoners were used as laborers on the nearby farms. Driving through Arkansas, we explored the Jerome and Rohwer Relocation Camps and in California, we visited the Manzanar Relocation Center. Settling in Arizona, we did extensive research about the World War II camps and, surprisingly, we found several remnants of World War II: Japanese Internment camps, prisoner-of-of war camps and training camps. Eleven years later, we share with you a small sample of our discoveries.
Prisoner of War camps existed in the United States during World War II. There were 175 camps, located in many states, that incarcerated over four hundred thousand prisoners. In Arizona, there were two main camps, Camp Papago and Camp Florence, and several branch camps.
Housing Prisoners
Papago Park Prisoner-of-War Camp, formerly within the boundaries of Papago Park in Phoenix, was occupied from 1942 to 1944 and was originally designed to house Italian prisoners. In 1944, the decision was made to house only German prisoners at this site. In this desert location, there stood a camp surrounded by barbed wire fences and guard towers. There were other POW camps in Arizona, but this one is famous for the “Great Papago Escape.” In 1944, 25 German prisoners exited the camp via a 178-foot tunnel. All were captured. The event, however, is well documented in several Arizona books. There is a detailed description of the escape in the book “Arizona: A Cavalcade of History,” by Marshall Trimble. Today, there are no remnants of the barbed wire or guard towers, but one building still exists. The Arizona Military Museum, at 5636 E. McDowell, is housed in an adobe building constructed in 1936; this building was used as a maintenance shop for German prisoners confined at the nearby POW camp.
The Florence Prisoner of War Camp housed German prisoners of war from 1943 to 1944. The camp that housed the African Corps prisoners no longer exist. At the Courthouse Museum, in the McFarland State Historic Park, we discovered an exhibit on the Florence Prisoner of War camp that contains a map showing the exact location of the prior camp, pictures of some of the prisoners and information about their activities and work duties.
During our explorations, we discovered one branch prisoner-of-war camp, in southern Arizona that was located in Sahuarita, west of the entrance to Quail Creek. This camp housed 250 prisoners who were used as laborers in local farms and fields. The population consisted of German prisoners, primarily U-Boat members. There are no remains of this camp. We were informed that a cement platform, where the prisoners disembarked from the trains, still exists. On several occasions, we have searched for the railroad platform. To this date, we have not located the area where the prisoners disembarked.
During the Second World War, General Patton selected desolate and uninhabited desert areas in Arizona, Southern Nevada and California and established the Desert Training Center. It included 13 divisional camps to train troops in preparation for deployment to the North African desert. We located two of the Arizona Training Camps: Bouse and Hyder.
Bouse, about 20 miles east of Parker, was a highly secret training camp established on the outskirts of town to train tankers for combat in North Africa. The camp was never placed on the list of General Patton’s training camps due to its highly secretive training. Today, a historic park exists in this small town in honor of the men who trained in the area. We were unable to explore the actual training site, but we enjoyed the historic park. When we arrived at the park, there was a tank! Really, there were two tanks, a truck, historical markers, murals, and one wall with the message: Kilroy was here!
Training, bombing, gunnery ranges
Camp Hyder, currently listed as an Arizona ghost town, is two miles south of the town of Hyder. This training camp was active from 1942 through 1944 and about 1,000 troops were trained in this area. This camp contained housing units, recreational areas and even had its own railway station. When we visited the site in April 2015 the first thing we noticed was the total isolation of the training camp. In the area we located numerous semi-intact wooden structures in different stages of decay, and a flagpole in the middle of the complex. There were several No Trespassing signs in the area and we found no information signs regarding the historic value of the site. This site is listed as one of General Patton’s Desert Training Camps.
In an article in the Green Valley News, we learned about another training site very close to home. We packed our lunch, our camera, some water and off we went to explore the Sahuarita Bombing & Gunnery Range, also known as the Sahuarita Air Force Range, east of the town. It was used for the training of bombardiers and aerial gunners during World War II and the Korean War. The Sahuarita Flight strip was used as an emergency airstrip until 1978.
Today, the site is deactivated, but there are remains to be found. The flight strip, near Walden Grove High School on Sahuarita Road, is still intact. However, the buildings and the observation tower are no longer visible. In December 2014, we walked down the paved runway and could envision planes landing in this remote area. On occasion, unexploded ordnances are found within the boundaries of the former bombing range. On those occasions, Fort Huachuca assists in the removal of the ordnances.
During World War II, more than 100,000 Japanese were incarcerated in Japanese Internment camps. Ten camps were in the state of Arizona. One of the camps we explored was the Poston War Relocation Center on Route 1, north of Ehrenberg. This was the largest of Arizona’s camps. It was built on the Colorado River Indian Reservation and consisted of three camps: Poston I, Poston II, and Poston III. In August 1942, the peak population was over 17,000 Japanese and Japanese-Americans, mostly from California. Today, there are a few remaining buildings and they are used by the area residents. In November 2014, we visited the Poston Memorial Monument that was built in 1991 on the original camp site.
Japanese camps close by
Gila River Relocation Center (1942-1945), near Sacaton, was built on the Gila Indian Reservation and consisted of two camps: Canal Camp and Butte Camp. At one point, the population of this center exceeded 13,000 detainees. At this camp, only one watchtower was built and a single fence surrounded both sites. The Japanese American detainees worked at a camouflage net factory or the model warship factory. Interesting facts: the mother of Toguri (Tokyo Rose) reportedly was detained and died at this relocation center and, in 1943, Eleanor Roosevelt visited Butte Camp.
We visited this camp in 2016 and discovered that none of the original 1,200 buildings currently exist, but there were many signs of the camp’s existence: road grids, concrete slab foundations, cisterns, rock alignments, concrete footings, partial rock walls, steel posts, rusted cans, and piles of concrete pieces. The only structure we located was the monument that sits atop a butte in memory of those who died at this site. Much of the land surrounding the site is currently being used for agricultural purposes.
The Gordon Hirabayashi Recreation Area, between mile markers seven and eight on the Sky Island Scenic Byway, is easily accessible to travelers heading to Mount Lemmon. It was established as a Federal Honor Camp designed for individuals subject to the WWII incarceration of Japanese Americans. Forty-five of the forty-six prisoners were draft resisters and conscientious objectors. The prisoners provided labor in building the highway up to Mount Lemmon. The camp remained open until 1951 when the highway was completed. The recreation area was named in honor of Gordon Hirabayashi, who served two 90-day sentences for curfew violations. Today, the area is a campground, a picnic area, and a historical site. There are several remains of the camp include partial walls, cement slabs, intact walls and cement stairs.
In this article we included our explorations of the camps we have visited in our adopted state. In Part Two of the series, we will share with you other sites we have discovered such as missile silos, an inspectable site under the “Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty,” Navajo Code Talkers museums and monuments, and the many tributes, memorials and monuments we have visited throughout the state of Arizona.
Travels with Two Sisters is a series of adventures in Arizona with Green Valley residents Marie “Midge” Lemay and Suzanne “Sue” Poirier. For more discoveries, check out their books: “One Mile at a Time,” “A Gypsy in Our Souls,” “Connecting Dots,” and their latest, “We Don't Mind if You Come Along.”