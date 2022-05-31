Travels with Two Sisters: WORLD WAR II REMNANTS

Second of two parts
In the prior article, we shared with you our explorations of various types of camps we discovered in our newly adopted state: prisoner-of-war camps, Japanese internment camps and three training sites, including one of General Patton’s Desert Training Camps. Since our arrival in Arizona 11 years ago, we have traveled to most areas of the state and have made some very interesting discoveries. We feel honored to be able to share some of those discoveries.
Shortly after our arrival in Arizona, we attended a lecture at the Community Performance & Arts Center in Green Valley on the Navajo Code Talkers. On that day, Jack Lasseter introduced us to the book “Code Talker: The First and Only Memoir by One of the Original Navajo Code Talkers of World War II,” by Chester Nez with Judith Schiess Avila. We enjoyed the book written by an original Code Talker, the last surviving one who served in the United States Marine Corps in World War II. Chester Nez (a name given to him at an Indian Boarding School) died in 2014 and is buried in the Santa Fe National cemetery, alongside other military veterans.
We have read other books and articles about their contributions during the war and we have gathered additional information at several sites. In Tuba City, we have frequented the Navajo Code Talker Museum, which honors their role in the United States military during World War II. It features detailed photographs, the gear used in battle, information on their contribution in the war effort and personal stories. One of the photographs contains the original group of recruits, including Chester Nez.
We have stopped in Kayenta, on the Navajo Indian Nation, on many occasions and we frequently take advantage of their amenities. On many occasions, we have eaten at the Burger King and we are always fascinated with their small, but well-designed, exhibit describing the role of the Navajo Code Talkers during World War II. Every time we have stopped at this establishment, we have observed tourists spending time in the exhibit area.
On several occasions, we have also spent time with family and friends at the Code Talker Museum at the Monument Valley Visitor Center. This is a well-designed and informative exhibit with many photographs and personal information. At this site, we found an enlarged photo of Chester Nez and other original Code Talkers.
On one of our excursions, we arrived in Window Rock and we went to explore the Window Rock Tribal Park. We strolled along the paved walkway, admired the Hole in the Rock, and stopped to photograph and admire the Navajo Nation Code Talkers WWII Memorial. At the center of the memorial, there was a sculpture of a code talker that is similar to the sculpture at the State Capitol in Phoenix. An impressive memorial.
World War II camp
It was our great fortune that we arrived in our adopted state prior to its 100th Birthday. We were here for all of the celebrations and we had the opportunity to purchase the book “Arizona: 100 Years Grand,” by Lisa Schnebly Heidinger, that includes a treasure trove of historical information and exceptional photography. Many of the sites mentioned in that book landed on our List of Places to See.
One of the sites in Lisa’s book was Camp Navajo on Interstate 40, 11 miles west of Flagstaff. This camp was established in 1942 and used as a storage facility for ammunition used in World War II. During the war, Navajos were recruited for the packing and shipping of ammunition. Today the site is managed by the Arizona National Guard and is an active munitions storage site, industrial park and training site.
Camp Navajo, for many years, has been “an inspectable site under the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty.” In June 2016, we arrived at the site and requested permission to explore the historical section of the camp. The guard, with a huge gun, informed us that they have replaced the information signs in the historical section of the camp and have paved the path. Our request to view the site, however, was denied. Of course, we asked the obvious question: Why replace the signs and pave the path if people cannot explore the area? We were politely told where to turn the car around and exit. We took pictures of the “Camp Navajo” sign, the flag and the entrance gate Sometimes things do not work out as planned.
This experience, however, put us on a different track. We had started looking around for World War II sites and, at Camp Navajo, we drove into a site that transitioned from the Second World War to the Cold War. We don’t mind changing paths when we have to, so we starting researching sites that were remnants of the Cold War. Off on a different path we went — again!
Our research on the remnants of the Cold War in Arizona led us to some very interesting and unnerving information. While we were learning to hide under our school desks in the Northeast, 54 Titan II missile sites existed in the United States between 1963 and 1981. Eighteen of those sites were in the state of Arizona. Today, most of the 18 decommissioned silos have been purchased by private buyers. Since our arrival to Arizona, we read an article about a silo that was sold north of Tucson. We have found, explored and photographed two of the silos.
Cold War close by
Our first exposure to a missile site was the Titan II Missile Museum on Duval Mine Road in Green Valley. This museum, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, contains the only United States silo with an anti-ballistic missile. Of course, the warhead has been removed! During our visit, we viewed a film on the Cold War, donned our hardhats, descended into the silo, entered the command room and viewed the missile up-close and personal. Tour guides disseminated valuable information about the site, the Cold War Era, and the duties of the crew. We were definitely awed by the experience.
During our research into the location of the silos in Arizona, we found a listing of the sites and their locations. On a bright, sunshiny day, we headed toward the Santa Rita Mountains. Approaching the entrance to Madera Canyon, we found a sign that says “Old Missile Site” and the sign points to the right indicating that we should turn onto the dirt road. In February 2020, we took the right turn and spotted many other signs: Do Not Enter, Danger, Keep Out, Closed to Public, Area Closed, and Property of the United States. We drove up to the gate and were glad that we could see the site. We spotted cement slabs, semi-intact buildings, scattered pieces of metal and pipes, a metal ramada on top of a metal floor, and a large cargo container. Hard to believe that, during the Cold War Era, there was an anti-ballistic missile at this beautiful, serene site.
It has been quite an adventure discovering some of the World War II and the Cold War sites. However, we were also amazed by the number of memorials and tributes we have located during our travels. We will mention only a few of the sites we have seen, but we are sure that we have missed some of the them along the way.
The USS Arizona Mall Memorial, on East University Boulevard in Tucson, was completed in January 2017 in honor of the men who died aboard the USS Arizona in Pearl Harbor. Built with reddish material, this impressive memorial blends in with the University of Arizona’s brick structures. It is fitting that it was placed outside the Student Union where a bell salvaged from the ship hangs in the bell tower. On our first visit to the memorial in May 2017, we were impressed by the symbolism of the design. What a magnificent tribute, with its flagpole, curved brick walls, a medallion with the name and rank of each man who died, the green grass, and the location in the University Mall.
Heading north
Anthem Veterans Memorial Park, off of Interstate 17, lies within the boundaries of Anthem. This park is listed as a main attraction in this city, and rightfully so. In September 2019, we arrived at this park and we were impressed by the beauty of this city space. The large trees, green grass, landscaping, the ponds, waterfalls and ramadas made this area a place of relaxation and enjoyment. The main feature, however, is the Veterans Memorial that is near the pond. We immediately noticed the five cement pillars with circular holes, the round plaza, the benches, and the Seal of the United States. We also found this information sign: “Every year on Veterans Day, the five pillars of the Memorial will align perfectly to cast one long shadow across the circle of pavers at precisely 11:11 a.m. At the same time, the sunlight projecting through the elliptical openings in the pillars will pour through and perfectly encompass and illuminate the mosaic of the Great Seal of the United States, forever reminding us of the courageous U.S. military veterans who have served and sacrificed to protect our nation.” A unique and impressive memorial.
Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza, an urban park and gathering place across the street from the Arizona State Capitol, is a public space with monuments, memorials, gardens, green grass, and art work. In December 2013, we enjoyed strolling through this beautiful area. We stopped to see many of the memorials and monuments in honor of Father Kino, AZ Pioneer Women, AZ Workers, Law Enforcement, the Code Talker Statue, Civilian Conservation Corps, and others. The largest is the USS Arizona Memorial that consists of a circular brick plaza, a water fountain with the Arizona Flag on the bottom, the USS Arizona mast, the USS Missouri 16-inch gun and the USS Arizona 14-inch gun. In the middle of the plaza, there are curved metal structures, resembling the shape of a stern, with hanging name tags of every man who died on that tragic day. A truly impressive memorial.
We have paid tribute, at many sites and memorials, to those who have fought in various conflicts and, in May 2018, we visited the Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Marana to view the newly dedicated carillon bell tower. In Sacaton, we stood at the gravesite of Ira Hayes — one of the men who raised the flag at Iwo Jima during World War II. We have frequently paused at the Flag Raising statue in Washington, D.C. Who would have thought that, in Arizona, we would be standing at the gravesite of one of them!
For those interested in visiting Memorials, we have just read about a newly opened site near the Talking Stick Casino. We have not explored this USS Arizona Memorial in Scottsdale, but it is currently on our list of Places to See.
Travels with Two Sisters is a series of adventures in Arizona with Green Valley residents Marie “Midge” Lemay and Suzanne “Sue” Poirier. For more discoveries, check out their books: “One Mile at a Time,” “A Gypsy in Our Souls,” “Connecting Dots,” and their latest, “We Don't Mind if You Come Along.”