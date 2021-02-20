Travels with Two Sisters: WONDERLAND OF ROCKS

In New England, we lived in the lowlands, within driving distance of two spectacular mountain ranges: the White Mountains of New Hampshire and the Green Mountains of Vermont. Whenever possible, we enjoyed spending time amongst the mountain peaks: picnicking along a mountain stream, swimming in a cold and clear mountain lake, skiing down the mountain slopes, admiring the magnificent fall foliage, and hiking up a mountain side.
On two occasions, we rode to the top of Mount Washington, the highest peak in New Hampshire, which holds the record for the highest measured wind speed. During our summer trip, we could clearly see the Presidential Range and managed a glimpse of the Atlantic Ocean. On our winter trip, the rolling white hills stretched for miles, and standing up on the icy slopes was almost impossible.
When we packed the car for our 21-month cross-country journey, we also packed our love for mountain ranges. We drove the majority of the 469 miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway, visited the Smoky Mountains National Park during fall foliage, drove through the Rabbit Ears pass in Colorado, explored Tioga Pass near Yosemite National Park, and drove on the Loneliest Highway in America though the Basin and Range country of Nevada, to name a few adventures.
Heading west through the plains, we were totally amazed when we first encountered the Rocky Mountains. Wow! At first, we found the size and expanse of the huge rock structure to be a bit intimidating, but we adapted to the large playground with no difficulty.
We would never have imagined that we would settle down in the Basin and Range area of South Arizona. Today, we live in a familiar environment: in the lowlands, protected by two mountain ranges: the Santa Rita and the Sierrita mountains. During the last 10 years, we have explored many of the mountain ranges in our adopted state including the Rincon, Santa Catalina, Superstition, Bradshaw, San Francisco, Huachuca, Tucson, Dragoon, Castle Dome, and Kofa Mountain ranges, to name a few.
Having seen many of Arizona’s mountains, we have established a mental list of our favorites. One of those favorites, in Southern Arizona, is south of Willcox, on the eastern side of Sulphur Springs Valley. The Chiricahua Mountains are an impressive rock formation created by volcanic eruptions, uplifts and erosion over a period of millions of years. Today, this formidable wall of rock is 35 miles long and 21 miles wide and bears the name of some of its earlier human inhabitants: the Chiricahua Apache.
Within this mountain range, there lies a natural treasure that beckons geology lovers, hikers, explorers of all kinds, birders, rock lovers and history buffs: Chiricahua National Monument. Proper pronunciation: Cheer-a-cow-ah! We know this because we spent 20 minutes at a sign in the park, practicing and practicing!
Faraway Ranch & CCC
The Chiricahua National Monument was established in 1924 to protect the large number of hoodoos, balancing rocks and unique rock formations. It is a relatively small park covering an area of 6 by 5 miles. Upon entering the National Monument, the visitor center provides an opportunity to gather information about the park, acquire a map of the area and review all of the recreational options the park provides. There is also an exhibit about the work that was performed by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) within the park boundaries. In front of the visitor center, there is a commemorative plaque honoring the CCCs contribution.
This park, with its ash-filled valley, extensive hoodoos and balancing rocks, contains 17 miles of hiking trails and an 8-mile paved scenic drive to Massai Point. There are many information kiosks available and many pull-offs from which to view the beautiful and varied rock formations. This area is commonly referred to as “The Land of the Standing-up Rocks.”
Faraway Ranch, within the National Monument, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and offers visitors an opportunity to explore one of the last frontier settlements in Arizona. In 1887, the Erickson family homesteaded here and, throughout the years, the ranch has served as a homestead, a ranger station and a guest ranch. On site, there is signage about the history of the site and visitors are allowed to stroll around the grounds.
On our visit, we located the corrals, a barn, two metal sheds, a small residence and a small stone building. The main feature of the site, however, is the two-story pink house which is elegant, well maintained and fits into its environment. The property is surrounded by golden grasses and magnificent rock formations.
We first visited this National Monument in February 2011 and we were immediately impressed with the beautiful rock formations, the peacefulness of the area, and the variety of ecosystems that exist in this small park. We have returned to this site on many occasions and we have introduced this natural wonder to many friends and family.
When we visit, we love to stop at the visitor center to introduce our family and friends to the landscape they are about to witness. At times, we have enjoyed our lunch at the picnic area near the small mountain stream. On the edge of the visitor center parking lot, we always walk over to check on the status of our favorite Alligator Junipers whose trunks look like alligator skin. Our guests, unfamiliar with this type of tree, are fascinated and those particular trees have been photographed on several occasions.
When we explore new places, we abide by the rule “Always Start at the Top” and this applies to this park. Leaving the visitor center, we head on up the 8-mile paved road, bypassing beautiful rock formations, to the displeasure and dismay of our passengers.
Up to Massai Point
Massai Point, the farthest point on the scenic drive, is the area in which we spend the most of our time. The information kiosks at this site detail the history of the area, the volcanic eruption that spewed ash over the entire area, and the erosion that has occurred throughout the years. From this location, the volcano is clearly visible and Cochise head, a rock formation, can be clearly photographed.
After we introduce others to the information, it is time to head to the far end of the parking lot to view the results of millions of years of erosion. The valley, once covered with volcanic ash, is currently filled with columns of rocks that, to us, look like an army of marching soldiers. From the parking area, there is a rocky and steep trail that brings visitors to a viewing area at the edge of the valley. Standing in the viewing area, there is a feeling of being surrounded by the stone soldiers. A true feeling of being in the middle of volcanic history.
Massai Point is our favorite place for a picnic. Once seated, we are recognized by our longtime friends and they eagerly arrive to say hello. The Mexican Jays hop from branch to the branch on the closest tree to our picnic table, they welcome us with their cheeps and they seem to appreciate it when we acknowledge them. They make the picnicking a special occasion. During lunch, some of the jays friends and families spend time eating the bugs from our rearview mirrors, windshield wipers and grills. We always leave Massai Point well fed and with a bug-free car.
On the way down the scenic drive, we enjoy the view of the impressive San Simon Valley, the canyons, the forests containing white oaks, ponderosa pines, Douglas firs, Apache pine trees and the unique rock formations. We stop at the China Boy, Sea Captain and Organ Pipe Rocks viewing area to get a close up look at the formations.
Our favorite is the Organ Pipe rocks area where the columns of fractured and eroded rocks look like organ pipes. We always take pictures of this impressive rock wall and we always check on the status of one particular section of the wall. On the right hand side of the rock wall, there is a small formation that looks like a mushroom. We always stop to see if it still clings to the rock wall.
At the end of the day, we leave the park with the knowledge that we will return to the “Wonderland of Rocks.” Over time, we have learned that every visit to this special place is unique; the experience varies depending on the time of day, the weather, the time of year and our need to interact with Mother Nature.
Travels with Two Sisters is a series of adventures in Arizona with Green Valley residents Marie “Midge” Lemay and Suzanne “Sue” Poirier. For more discoveries, check out their first three books: “One Mile at a Time,” “A Gypsy in Our Souls,” and “Connecting Dots.”