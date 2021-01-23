TRAVELS WITH TWO SISTERS: Winter delight — Birds in flight!

Having lived our pre-retirement years in New England, we were quite familiar with the local wildlife. Amongst the two of us, we have frequently seen moose in mud bogs, fisher cats walking across our property, herds of white-tailed deer, adolescent moose walking alongside the road, and bear gathering nightly at local dumpsites.
In the local waters, we have seen water moccasins swimming, heard the lonely songs of loons, witnessed kingfishers diving into the water for a fish, and caught huge carp on the river bottoms. In the skies, we have viewed the bald eagles flying over the local lakes, viewed the migrations of Canadian geese and snow geese, witnessed the peregrine falcons frighten children as they snatch pigeons in city parks, and enjoyed the wide variety of hawks and owls. We were, however, not familiar with sandhill cranes.
During our 21-month, cross-country journey, we had to opportunity to view and meet, up-close and personal, some beautiful sandhill cranes. Our first introduction was on the side of a country road in Michigan. We had taken a detour and were unsure if we were headed in the right direction. We stopped on the side of the road, exited the car, placed the map on the hood of the car and were unprepared for next event: the entire field near our car was moving!
It took us a while to determine that it was a huge flock of sandhill cranes feeding in the field and moving in unison, from right to left. We left that site with smiles on our faces.
Our next encounter was amazing, a little scary and totally unexpected. We had checked into our hotel in Florida, and decided to take a short evening walk. Behind the hotel was a small riparian area and we were leisurely walking along the sidewalk. All of a sudden, a 5-foot tall, male sandhill crane was standing one foot away from us. His female companion stood about three feet away, looking a bit nervous about the encounter.
We stopped and chatted with him for a while and had the opportunity to view all of his beautiful markings. We can say that, at that moment, gazing into his eyes, we fell in love with sandhill cranes.
Wings over Willcox
After we settled down in Arizona in 2010, we read a newspaper article about “Wings over Willcox,” a major event that every January attracts thousands of birders from around the world. The great event? Every year, thousands of birds migrate to the Sulphur Springs Valley to spend the winter. Thirty thousand of those migrants are sandhill cranes. The event includes lectures, entertainment and a wide variety of tours.
Our first winter in Arizona, we participated in a geologic tour of Texas Canyon, a visit to one of the sulphur springs, a stop at the sand dunes and lunch at the power plant ponds' viewing area on the southwestern side of the playa. During lunch, sandhill cranes flew over our heads, heading for the ponds. At this viewing area, there is an observation deck with viewfinders that provided a wonderful view of the cranes.
The following winter, we discovered our favorite place to view the beautiful sandhill cranes that call Arizona home in the winter: Whitewater Draw Wildlife Area, south of Elfrida and McNeal. This area is managed by the Arizona Game and Fish Department. Available water is managed to provide marshland, mud flats and open areas for migrating birds.
This major roosting site attracts a large variety of waterfowl, including more than 20,000 sandhill cranes. Visitors to the site can also spot several types of ducks, herons, snow geese, egrets, shorebirds, gulls, owls, peregrine falcons, wintering hawks and terns near the lake, in the marshlands or in the semi-arid grasslands. The area contains ample parking, restrooms, walking paths, benches, viewing decks and scopes to make the experience more memorable.
Searching for the tall, beautiful, gray birds with red trim has become an annual pilgrimage. On the morning of the annual gala, we pack a cooler, a lunch, coats (if needed), binoculars, don our hats and leave the house by 8 a.m. Heading east on Interstate 10 is always an enjoyable experience for us. We always check the status of the unused railroad cars that are stored near Benson, love seeing the unusual rock formations in Texas Canyon, and enjoy the long distance view of the Sulphur Springs Valley.
Eyes on the sky
At exit 331, we head south on Route 191 and start our journey through the Willcox Playa, pass the power plant, drive through the town of Sunsites, and head to the communities of Elfrida and McNeal. On our drive through this valley, we are constantly on alert. On several occasions, we have seen flocks of cranes flying overhead and have seen large groups of cranes feeding in the harvested cornfields.
By the time we reach Elfrida, we are ready for a rest stop, and this unique, friendly community is a great place to stop, walk, rest and eat amongst very friendly residents. Six miles south of Elfrida, we love driving through the community of McNeal with a current population of less than 250 residents.
McNeal is noted for a memorable historical event. According to an exhibit in the Bisbee Mining and Historical Museum, Amelia Earhart visited this community in 1928. The story goes like this: her plane was low on fuel and she decided to land in a field near the town. During the landing, a mesquite thorn punctured her tire. The women from the Ladies Aid Society invited Amelia to their dinner and she graciously accepted. During the dinner, the local men changed her tire and refueled her plane. The Arizona Capitol Times captured a picture of Amelia, her plane and two residents of McNeal. Every time we drive through this community, we wonder in which field Amelia landed. Such a great story with a happy ending for many.
Finally, at about 11 a.m., we arrive at the Whitewater Draw Recreation Area and the annual ritual begins. We unpack the car, carry all of the our equipment to the edge of the wetland, place our chairs near the body of water and wait for the show to begin. We start eating our lunch, place our drinks in a safe place, smile and wave at other nature lovers, and patiently wait for the excitement to start. All eyes are focused on the sky and, eventually, someone will yell “There.” Sometimes, three people will yell and all of them are pointing in different directions. Where to look?
Lines of small black dots appear on the horizon and, suddenly, the noise of the incoming birds is heard. When the cranes prepare to land, the noise level is overwhelming as they seem to be communicating with each other. This pattern of small dots, increased noise and landing birds continues for almost two hours. By the end of the loudest show in Arizona, about 15,000 to 20,000 sandhill cranes have landed less than a quarter mile from us. We try to prepare newcomers for the noise and beauty, but there is no way to describe this incredible spectacle. This is a must-see and must-do for nature lovers.
Morning adventure
On one occasion, an Arizona resident suggested we come to the Whitewater Draw in the early hours of the morning to view the cranes all leaving at once for their morning feeding grounds. The next January, we scheduled a room in a bed and breakfast in McNeal to observe the morning spectacle. We settled in for the night, woke up well before the sun came up, dressed quietly and upon leaving our room, kicked over a stack of antique enamel basins and woke up everyone in the place! Off to a good start.
Once we arrived at the Whitewater Draw, we donned every piece of clothing we had and we quickly discovered that we had not planned for 20 degrees at sunrise! Oh well. We enjoyed seeing the cranes departing in small groups, hearing the owls hooting, and watching the spectacular sunrise in the Sulphur Springs Valley.
After the great outdoor adventure, we headed back to the bed and breakfast to meet the other guests. Of course, their first comment was “You left early this morning.” Luckily, they were gracious and friendly, and many laughs were had over breakfast.
We did some research on the lifespan of sandhill cranes and discovered that they can live up to 20 years. Sometimes we wonder if some of the cranes we met in Michigan come to Arizona in the winter.
Travels with Two Sisters is a series of adventures in Arizona with Green Valley residents Marie “Midge” Lemay and Suzanne “Sue” Poirier. For more discoveries, check out their first three books: “One Mile at a Time,” “A Gypsy in Our Souls,” and “Connecting Dots.”