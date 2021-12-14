Travels with Two Sisters: WALKING IN THEIR FOOTSTEPS

When we have company from the East Coast, we always notice the gleam in their eyes when we mention that a ghost town is on the itinerary. Over the years, we have also experienced the allure and excitement of visiting sites where others have previously walked, lived, worked and laughed.
In previous articles, we have highlighted some of the ghost towns we have visited, including Duquesne, Harshaw, Lochiel, Ruby, Oro Blanco, Meteor City, Two Guns, Twin Arrows and Goldroad, to name a few. We have been surprised by the number of questions these articles have generated. Today we will respond to some of the inquiries and introduce you to other sites in Pima County.
One of the most frequent questions we are asked: “How many Arizona ghost towns have you visited?” There are 275 to 300 sites listed as AZ ghost towns; to date, we have explored 73 of those sites. Some were uninhabited, a few had a small number of current residents remaining, and some were on private property.
“Are you planning to visit all of them?” We will definitely continue to place them on our list of Places to See, but being realistic, we acknowledge that we will not be able to visit all of the towns listed for a variety of reasons: some require hiking beyond our ability level, some of the roads require a 4-wheel vehicle, and some sites are extremely difficult to access. We sometimes rely on the advice of others who have visited the sites we are interested in exploring. If the description sounds too difficult, we may cross that town off our list of Places to See.
“Upon arrival, have you ever felt disappointed?” Whenever we go to a designated site, whether it be a ghost town or a national park, we usually go with no expectations of what we will encounter. Every time we have visited a ghost town, we have found some proof of prior habitation: an intact structure, a stone wall, a fence post, an old tin can, a water tank and/or a cement slab. At some sites, we have found numerous structures, old mining equipment, cemetery, etc… We never know, we just go.
The most frequently asked question: “Where on earth do you find all of these places?” When we chose to become permanent residents of Arizona, we purchased multiple books on Ghost Towns from a variety of locations. They were helpful in our early explorations, but we soon realized that some of the information was outdated: the photos did not always reflect the current condition of the site. We looked at a variety of online sites and have, to this day, used www.ghosttowns.com. We find the directions and descriptions to be reliable and useful in our search.
To the West & East
We have visited ghost towns in every county of Arizona and we have enjoyed all of them. Here are some of the places we have explored within the boundaries of Pima County.
Cerro Colorado, an uninhabited ghost town, is on Arivaca Road, 7 miles east of Arivaca. This site is one of our favorites places to bring family and friends. It was established by Charles Poston, owner of the Sonora Exploring and Mining Company. In 1861, Charles’ brother John was in charge of the operations when mine employees were murdered by Mexican banditos. Cerro Colorado was a silver mining area and all of the mines were pit mines. Today, some of the mines are fenced off and caution signs have been posted. There are, reportedly, about 15 open pits; we have located five of them. At this site, we found several foundations, mining ruins, tailing piles, and a large pile of slag. Searching through the tailing piles, we found a prized specimen: a beautiful piece of hematite.
It is with great pride that we introduce our family and friends to the sarcophagus by the side of the dirt road. A sarcophagus? Yes! John Poston, killed by banditos, is reportedly buried here. However, the legends vary according to the teller: John is buried in the sarcophagus; John is buried in the Arivaca cemetery; a Mexican bandito is buried in the sarcophagus; there is no body in the cement tomb. Regardless of the controversy, we continue to bring guests to this site. It is not every day that you see a sarcophagus by the side of a dirt road!
Helvetia, in the foothills of the Santa Rita mountains, lies northeast of Green Valley. This town was founded to provide lodging for the men who worked in the surrounding copper mines. In its heyday, there were reportedly 300 inhabitants, mainly Mexicans. The town also had a hotel to accommodate visitors. Today, there are some residents in the area, but not much of the historic town remains; most of the structures were bulldozed and buried. By the side of the dirt road, the cemetery is easily located and contains multiple graves, mainly unmarked. From the cemetery, a mine shaft and tailings can be viewed.
Closer to the mountains, we did find remnants of the adobe hotel: two adobe corners, about 5 feet high. Also at the site, we found some wooden posts, pieces of tin roofing, tin cans, a partial cement wall, and metal posts. Proof that Helvetia did exist! Today, mining operations have increased in the immediate area; some of the areas may currently be on private property and inaccessible.
For years we have read about the remains of the smelter in Helvetia. We have searched and searched and have been unable to locate the remains. On one of our explorations, we were chatting with a group of 4-wheeler enthusiasts and they had no idea where the smelter was. On that day, however, they gave us directions to a mine shaft in the immediate area. We found the shaft and stood quietly in front of the door that would lead us into the horizontal mine. We thought about opening the unlocked door, then we thought about bats, snakes and other critters that would happily greet us. We did not open the wooden door!
More Santa Rita sites
On the east side of the Santa Rita mountains, in the Coronado National Forest, the uninhabited ghost town of Kentucky Camp can be accessed from Route 83. This site, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was a former gold mining operation that used hydraulic equipment in the pursuit of the precious metal. The drive to the town is on a dirt road through hills and fields covered with golden grasses. Upon arriving, a short, steep road leads down to a cluster of houses. There are five adobe buildings, the remains of a barn, and one other building on the site. The camp is a group of structures that served as offices and residences for the mining employees. Mining operations occurred on the other side of the mountain and a dirt path leads to the site. The mining site and the piping that provided water are still visible.
During our visit in December 2014, there was a celebration: one of the original hydraulic guns had been returned to the site. Tours were being offered on that special day, and rangers were available to answer any questions the guests might have. What a memorable history lesson we received on that day. The Friends of Kentucky Camp are working with the Coronado National Forest to preserve and protect this state treasure. This is a remote site in a spectacular natural setting. At the site, there is a cabin for rent for those who wish to linger in the area.
Another interesting site is the community of Greaterville on Greaterville Road, north of the town of Sonoita. It can be easily accessed from Route 83. This community was once known for its placer gold mining and had, in its heyday, a peak population of 500 residents. The gold discovered in this region varied from flakes to huge nuggets. Today, a few of the historic buildings remain. There are current residents in this area and the remains are on private property with No Trespassing signs posted.
In 2014, we did manage to get pictures of one remaining structure. When we hear the name of this town, we think of the phrase “There is gold in them thar hills.” To this day, gold seekers still come to the area with metal detectors searching for surface gold. Reportedly, gold nuggets are still being found. For interested parties, there is a website about the current Greaterville gold seekers. We always drive slowly through this area, hoping to spot a huge gold nugget on the side of the hills. To date, zero nuggets have come home with us.
Pantano & Redington
We searched and searched and finally, in 2014, we located the uninhabited ghost town of Pantano Station that is south of Interstate 10. In its heyday this was a vibrant railroad community, but in the 1950s the railroad service terminated. During the 1960s, the railroad demolished all of the existing structures. We finally ventured into that area, in April 2014, and enjoyed exploring this unoccupied site. The literature indicated that the only remaining features were a water tank near the railroad tracks and a cemetery.
During our exploration, we found the water tank, several foundations, cement stairs, part of a fence, rusted tin cans, glass, and pieces of dinner plates. The cemetery, however, was not located. There is an information kiosk at this site that highlights the history of the town. Reading the book “Light Changes Everything,” by Nancy Turner, we wondered whether the railroad stop that was described could have been Pantano Station. It definitely could have been!
Redington, listed as an Arizona ghost town, is on the banks of the San Pedro River, 13 miles north of Cascabel. This small farming community eventually became part of a large ranch that had its own post office from 1879 to 1940. Today, the community is on private property and all of the remaining structures are inhabited. We visited this site in April 2014 in an attempt to locate a schoolhouse where Eulalia Bourne, a pioneer Arizona schoolteacher, had taught. She was also the author of three books, one of which is “Woman in Levi's.” We spoke to the owner of the property and we were given access to view the outside of the historic schoolhouse: a large rectangular stucco building with a metal roof. There were a few buildings in the area including a semi-intact adobe barn, a large ranch house, and other structures we could not clearly see. We located this site from the east side of the Rincon Mountains, but the site can also be accessed by traveling east through Redington Pass.
We love exploring towns where people, with dreams and goals similar to ours, previously lived, laughed, sang, danced, worked, dreamt, gave birth, played with their children and buried their dead. We feel honored to have the opportunity to stroll through their community and view what they left behind. Sometimes, standing there taking pictures, we wonder who stood in the exact spot we are standing in today!
