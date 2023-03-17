Shortly after we became permanent residents of Green Valley, we became very interested in the state’s most populous city: Phoenix. Located only two hours away from Green Valley, this area has enticed us to return time and time again.
We have visited this large city on dozens of occasions and have found an abundance of historical sites, attended musical events, cheered at sporting events, visited museums, explored some of the 218 sites on the National Register of Historic Places, photographed oddities and every time we leave, we know that we will return.
Over time, we have developed a routine that meets all our needs. Whenever we yearn to return to the Big City, we register at the our favorite Best Western for a two-night stay that allows us the opportunity to rest, explore, sit in the hot tub and soak in the pool. (We have even done this in the summer months when the temperature reaches 110 degrees Fahrenheit.)
In previous articles, we have mentioned and described, Mystery Castle, Papago Park, Phoenix Indian School and Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza. This article contains some of the other interesting sites we have explored and enjoyed.
In July 2017, we headed to Chase Field, located on East Jefferson street. This baseball stadium holds a prominent place in downtown Phoenix. Opened in 1998, this structure is the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks and has a seating capacity of over 48,000 fans. Growing up in New England, we were accustomed to the historic Fenway Park in Boston. What a surprise on that day in July when we arrived at Chase Field! We spent time looking around, taking photographs of the amenities and we were definitely impressed with the retractable roof, the large screens, the swimming pool, the air conditioning, and the comfortable seating. We were totally awed by the beauty and size of this stadium. Once we were done exploring our new environment, we settled down, ate a variety of delicious items, screamed a lot, and our team lost. Regardless of the loss, we fondly remember that day at Chase Field.
In a newspaper article, we read about an upcoming exhibit at the Arizona Science Center that is located in downtown Phoenix. Our research indicated that this is reportedly a museum that will excite, educate, and entertain children of ALL ages (3-99). There are several rooms of interactive exhibits, a giant screen IMAX theater, a planetarium, and a large area that features national and international traveling exhibits. In May 2018, we headed to the museum to see their Pompei Exhibit and in April 2019, we returned to see the Mummies of the World exhibit. Both exhibits were professionally displayed and rated first-class. Oops! Almost forgot to tell you that their hands-on exhibits attract both children and adults. We know because we tried a few - well, we tried more than a few!
Walking through the downtown area, we located a site worthy of exploration: the Wells Fargo Museum. Located on West Adams Street, this museum has a small footprint but the quality of the exhibits makes up for it size. Amongst the various exhibits, we found some excellent photographs of historic stage stations and railroad stops. The exhibits were interesting and explained the role that Wells Fargo played in the development of the Arizona Territory. In one room, there were several sculptures and paintings from artists such as N.C. Wyeth, Frederic Remington, Maynard Dixon, Charles Russell, and Frank Schoonover. They also had interactive exhibits and an authentic Concord Stage Coach.
On a beautiful, sunshiny day in January 2016, we headed to the Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix (Ro Ho En): a joint project of the sister cities of Phoenix and Himeji, Japan. This three-acre garden, located on 3rd Avenue, offers visitors the opportunity to stroll, sit, and relax in a peaceful and calm urban environment. This park contains ponds, several waterfalls, manicured shrubs, wide cement walkways, a variety of trees, a multitude of benches, and large areas of green grass. On that day, we strolled through the garden, enjoyed the sound of the waterfalls and stopped to listen to the variety of birds singing their individual songs. On that particular day, the Ikebana Artists were setting up their art displays throughout the gardens, so we had the opportunity to view and enjoy dozens of beautiful art pieces. This site has been designated a Phoenix Point of Pride.
The Heard Museum, also designated as a Phoenix Point of Pride, is located on North Central Street. This museum is a must-see destination for anyone who appreciates Indian art of all kinds. The building is stunning and the collection of art is phenomenal. The pottery, baskets, Kachinas, rugs, life sticks, sculptures, jewelry, and so much more kept us occupied and enthralled for hours. We visited this site in January of 2013 to see an exhibit of Georgia O’Keeffe paintings. Her art was professionally displayed in a beautiful setting.
On that same day, we also spent time at their exhibit on Indian boarding schools that provided information about the purpose of the schools, the policy of taking children away from their families, the jailing of parents who refused to send their children, the placing of children in schools 2,000 miles away from home, burying children who died in the boarding school cemetery and notifying their families months later. The exhibit provided a look into a part of American history. For those interested in gathering more information on the policy of government boarding schools and their long-lasting effects, we recommend the book "Stringing Rosaries," by Denise K. Lajimodiere.
During the month of August 2015, we were strolling through the Heritage Square Historic Site, located in downtown Phoenix. This site preserves the only houses still standing from the original town. The Rosson House, listed on the National Register of Historic Places was built in 1895. This is the biggest and most impressive structure in Heritage Square. The fully-restored house, sitting on its original foundation, is currently a museum. The other historic buildings have been repurposed: The Teeter family’s mule barn is the Royal coffee bar; the Silva House is the Rose and Crown British pub; and the Baird machine shop is a pizzeria. Walking along, we kept reminding ourselves that this is where Phoenix started. This site has been designated a Phoenix Point of Pride.
Reading through the Arizona Highways magazine, we had seen some photographs of the David Wright House, located on North Rubicon Avenue. This residence was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and was built in 1952 for his son David and his wife. The two-level house was originally built in an orange grove and was built off the ground so the house would be above the orange trees. The ground level contains some outdoor living space and a swimming pool; the second story contains the living quarters with a deck on the upper level. The house is built in a spiral design and the residence is accessed via a wide, curved entry ramp. The house was occupied until 2008. In 2016, we visited the site and we were impressed! We had seen pictures of the residence, but it seemed so much prettier in person.
The spiral design, the view of Camelback Mountain in the background, curved paths, green grass, ornamental rocks, agave gardens, and the impeccable landscaping made the building look like a masterpiece. We took the tour through the interior of the residence. What a cool place to live! The house has multiple windows, round fireplaces, a round bedroom, and a round living room. We do not remember seeing one straight line in this residence.
It was different, intriguing, well-appointed, and beautiful. Something exciting happened to us on that day. We were sitting in the guest house, waiting for our tour to start when the great-granddaughter of Frank Lloyd Wright entered the room and we had the occasion to chat with her! When we visited the site, the residence was for sale and its future was unknown. The house was purchased in August 2020. Two of the new owners were apprentices at Taliesin West and they plan to restore the home and put on a copper roof, which was in the original design.
We visited the Pueblo Grande Archeological Park, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, in December 2013. This site, located on East Washington Street, protects and preserves a prehistoric Hohokam Indian village that was continuously occupied from 450 to 1450 A.D. The main feature at the site is a 3-acre, 20-foot-high platform mound surrounded by brick dwellings.
When we arrived at the site, we started at the visitor center. The gallery exhibits were educational and included Hohokam pottery shards, artifacts, petroglyphs and, based on the archeological digs, a picture of what the site would have looked like. This is the first time we saw a Hohokam Platform mound. We walked around the mound, climbed the stairs to the viewing area to view the top, explored the reconstructed houses, viewed the ball court, and read all of the information signs.
Other historical features at this site are the two Hohokam irrigation canals that run along the edges of the park. What a treat that Phoenix has preserved such a significantly historical site. This site has been designated a Phoenix Point of Pride.
The Wrigley Mansion, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is located at East Telewa Trail. This structure was completed in 1932 and was the residence of William Wrigley Jr. The 24-room Spanish Colonial house is located on a hill that overlooks the city of Phoenix and the Arizona Biltmore.
We arrived at the mansion on a hot summer day in August of 2015. We parked in the lower level parking lot and started up the stairs to the house. We stopped to take pictures of the blue tile fountain, the impeccable landscaping, and the beautiful two-story white house with multiple balconies. Overheated and exhausted, we enjoyed sitting in their air-conditioned dining room, sipping water and waiting for our lunch to arrive.
We signed up for the afternoon tour and we were impressed by the opulence: curved staircases, wrought iron railings, chandeliers, beam and tile ceilings, carved doors, several fireplaces, and multiple windows. During the tour, we were informed by the docent that Mr. Wrigley would not allow overnight visitors to stay at the house; therefore, he purchased the Arizona Biltmore to house any guests. At the end of the tour, we asked a question: “He bought all of this and the Biltmore with money from chewing gum profits?” She answered: “Oh, yes!” Leaving the house, we discovered that we could have driven up to the house; they have valet parking for their guests. This site has been designated a Phoenix Point of Pride.
Exploring the Phoenix area has provided us with several occasions to meet interesting and knowledgeable people, given us quite a few laughs, and allowed us the opportunity to learn about Arizona’s history in a meaningful way. We even had the privilege of singing along with the music of Andre Rieu and being serenaded by Andrea Bocelli. We will continue to explore this area!