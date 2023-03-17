Shortly after we became permanent residents of Green Valley, we became very interested in the state’s most populous city: Phoenix. Located only two hours away from Green Valley, this area has enticed us to return time and time again.

We have visited this large city on dozens of occasions and have found an abundance of historical sites, attended musical events, cheered at sporting events, visited museums, explored some of the 218 sites on the National Register of Historic Places, photographed oddities and every time we leave, we know that we will return.

Arizona Science Center - Pompei Exhibit 2.JPG

Pompeii Exhibit at the Arizona Science Center 
Japanese Friendship Garden 1.JPG

Japanese Friendship Garden
Rosson House - Heritage Square.JPG

The Rosson House
Pueblo Grande 2.JPG

Adobe ruins at the Pueblo Grande
Wrigley Mansion 1.JPG

Wrigly Mansion


Travels with Two Sisters is a series of Arizona adventures with Green Valley residents Marie “Midge” Lemay and Suzanne “Sue” Poirier. For more discoveries, check out their books: “One Mile at a Time,” “A Gypsy in Our Souls,” “Connecting Dots,” and their latest, “We Don't Mind if You Come Along.”

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?