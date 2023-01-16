Shortly after we settled down in Green Valley, we started exploring our new environment. One of our many goals included gathering information about the city of Tucson. During our first year, we made lists of historical places, oddities, museums, theaters, murals, art galleries, resorts, places of worship, annual events, parks and gardens, recreational sites and historic neighborhoods.
Fortunately, we found an informative website that highlighted the seventeen historic neighborhoods that still exist within the city limits of Tucson. The website included the location and boundaries of the neighborhoods, including a map. With that information in our pile of “Things to see,” we have, over the years, explored the majority of Tucson’s historic neighborhoods, which are an expression of the community’s cultural and architectural heritage.
In this article, we have not included two well-known Tucson neighborhoods: the Binghampton Historic District and the Winterhaven neighborhood. The latter is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is also famous for its Christmas lights display. Here are some of the other neighborhoods we have explored, photographed and enjoyed.
The Iron Horse Historical District, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is located north of Broadway Boulevard between downtown and the University of Arizona. This neighborhood dates back to the 1800s and contains bungalows and adobe houses, as well as Queen Anne and territorial-style homes.
In the nineteenth century, railroad workers were summoned for work by whistles. Therefore, the homes were built adjacent to the Southern Pacific Railroad tracks. Located near the downtown area with multiple amenities, this neighborhood is currently attracting younger residents.
During our visit in March 2020, we found well-maintained residences of various styles, one beautiful mural titled “Iron Horse Neighborhood,” and some brilliantly colored residences. It is obvious that this neighborhood is proud of its heritage.
Leaving the area, we headed toward the railroad tracks and discovered the Iron Horse Park: an open space with green grass, native plants, cacti, and a large metal sculpture made of a train wheel and sections of a railroad track. As we were returning to the car, a large freight train rolled past the quiet, residential neighborhood.
Oops! Almost forgot to tell you about the greatest find of the day: a caboose sitting in the backyard of a duplex! As the story goes, a retired teacher found a caboose for sale online, bought it and moved it to her residence. This twenty-five-ton piece of railroad history now rests close to the railroad tracks. This is a welcoming and friendly neighborhood to stroll through and enjoy a part of Tucson history.
The Armory Park Neighborhood, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is located south of downtown. It is bordered by 6th Avenue, Euclid Avenue, 13th Street, and 19th Street. This neighborhood, sitting on the site of the former military and armory plaza, was established in the 1880s and provided housing for the prominent railroad workers.
Today, the residents enjoy the wide streets with mature trees, the proximity to downtown, and the gorgeous architecture. The Greek Revival, Victorian and Queen Anne-style structures add elegance to this part of Tucson. Some main points of interest in this neighborhood include the Scottish Rite Temple, the Temple of Music and Art, Children's Museum, the Stone Avenue Temple, Armory Park and WomanKraft Art Center.
We have frequented this area on many occasions and enjoy strolling along the wide sidewalks and looking at the elegant residences with balconies and porches. We have one special memory that was created here: One Christmas, we hired a horse and carriage to tour this neighborhood. We convinced some of our friends to come along and, of course, we sang Christmas carols. We definitely sing badly, but the gracious residents in this neighborhood came out of their residences and clapped! We also think that some were laughing. By the way, we have not repeated the Christmas caroling performance.
The Dunbar Springs Neighborhood, located northwest of downtown, is bordered by Speedway Boulevard, 6th Street, Stone Avenue and Main Avenue. This neighborhood was the first African-American neighborhood in Tucson. Today, there is an eclectic mix of residents.
This area was built in the 1910s and 1920s and is filled with a variety of housing styles. It sits on top of the former Court Street Cemetery. It is believed that thousands may still be buried under this neighborhood. In front of one residence, we found a shrine built by the owner and dedicated to two graves that were found in his front yard.
We have visited this neighborhood on several occasions. We have photographed murals and searched for oddities such as the eight-foot Gila Monster statue. We have visited the Dunbar School, listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the future site of the Dunbar Museum and Cultural Center. We love spending time in this area of town. The traffic circles are filled with sculptures, community art abounds on every street, and the residents are friendly and welcoming.
Barrio Anita, with a current population of five hundred residents, is tucked in between Interstate 10, the Southern Pacific Railroad tracks, Speedway Boulevard and St. Mary’s Road. The neighborhood was developed in 1902 by Thomas Hughes Sr., the brother of Sam Hughes.
We visited this community in October 2020 and discovered some of the original structures intermingled with renovated and updated residences. One of the features is the Anita Street Market, one of the remaining original businesses. The special feature, for us, is the sixteen-foot-high and two-hundred-and-fifty-feet-long mural on the Interstate 10 wall. This impressive mural depicts the diverse culture of this barrio. This is one of the largest and most spectacular murals we have seen in Arizona.
The Menlo Park Neighborhood, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is located in the area of Tucson’s birthplace. The current neighborhood was developed in 1912 and is bordered by Saint Mary’s Road, Starr Pass Road, Sentinel Peak, and the Santa Cruz River. Most of the homes in this vibrant, westside neighborhood were built in the 1960s.
Today, this is a fast-growing part of town. Apartment buildings are being constructed, businesses are moving in, and the mixture of the residents is currently diverse. Main features in this neighborhood include Sentinel Peak Park, Garden of Gethsemane, Mercado District, San Agustin Mission Gardens, and the El Señor de los Milagros Shrine. This up-and-coming neighborhood is currently the western terminus of the streetcar line. We have frequented this area on many occasions. Sometimes, we stop by just to buy an ice cream or delicious pastries at the Mercado.
Barrio Viejo, Spanish for "old neighborhood," is located just south of the Tucson Convention Center. Few places can claim the history or character of this neighborhood. This area is known for its brightly colored nineteenth-century adobe houses. Today, there is an effort to restore the oldest structures to their original beauty.
It is not unusual to see professional photographers in this neighborhood. Many of the pictures of colored doors and buildings we see in gift shops were taken here. Some main points of interest in this neighborhood include the Jewish History Museum, El Tiradito, Museum of Contemporary Art and El Minuto Cafe.
The first time we visited this area was in November 2012. We were amazed at the variety and mixture of the brilliantly colored buildings. We found residences representing many different architectural styles with elegant front doors, historic light fixtures and waterspouts. We spent hours in this neighborhood and located impressive murals, multiple gardens, and a neighborhood park with artwork, benches and a checkerboard table.
We spoke with a silversmith who lived in one of the adobe units. He shared with us that many artists are currently moving into this historic neighborhood. During our last few visits to the area, we noticed ongoing renovations, new galleries, and increased pedestrian traffic. This neighborhood is currently the new home of the Etherton Gallery, which displays a wide variety of photographs and art in other mediums. Groups are coordinating efforts in an attempt to have the Barrio Viejo designated as a National Historic Landmark.
The Sam Hughes Neighborhood is known as the most desirable place to live in Tucson and located east of the University of Arizona. It is bordered by Speedway Boulevard, Campbell Avenue, Broadway Boulevard and Country Club Road. This National Historic District contains homes built in the Spanish, ranch, traditional, craftsman and revival styles. The residences were built between the 1920s and 1950s.
This charming, eclectic and well-maintained neighborhood is a well-preserved part of Tucson’s history. In May 2016, we spent several hours in this historic section and took dozens of pictures. The mixture of architectural styles and the various colors made this neighborhood visually pleasing. Some houses were multi-colored with blue, pink, and orange surrounded by a white stucco fence. There were many stucco walls with historic entry doors painted a different color.
Within the boundaries of this neighborhood, we located Himmel Park which contains a pool, paths for jogging and walking, and an open-air theater that offers performances in the fall. What a pleasant and playful place to explore.
The Old Fort Lowell Neighborhood, bordered by Swan Road, the Rillito River, Pantano Wash, and Glenn Street, was named after Fort Lowell. The fort closed in 1891, leaving many vacant structures. Mexican farmers and ranchers moved into the area and established a community called El Fuerte. At a later date, a contingency of Mormons also lived in this area. Today, some of the original Sonoran-style adobe houses can be found among the Pueblo and territorial-style residences.
This vibrant neighborhood has changed over time and is currently listed as one of the best Tucson neighborhoods. Within its boundaries, we found the remains of Fort Lowell, the Hardy Site, San Pedro Chapel, and the Old Fort Lowell cemetery where some of the original residents and their descendants are interred. On two separate occasions, we participated in Fort Lowell Days; listened to a talk about the history of the fort and development of the neighborhood; and visited the inside of the San Pedro Chapel. It's a peaceful, comfortable place to stroll in a quiet part of Tucson.
Strolling through the various neighborhoods has given us the opportunity to meet some of the local residents and explore some of the historic places we encountered. This has given us a unique perspective into the evolution of this beautiful and unique city. If you choose to explore some of the hidden gems in the unique Tucson neighborhoods - enjoy the beauty that makes this city unique!