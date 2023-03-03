On November 24, 2010, we arrived in Green Valley for a six-month stay. Our purpose: to see the desert in bloom, explore the surrounding area and enjoy the sunshine and warmth of the Southwest. At that time, we had no idea that arriving in Arizona, at that particular time of our lives, would forever change our future plans.

We immediately fell in love with the blue skies, the desert and the ability to have our Thanksgiving dinner on our patio. Shortly after our arrival, we called a real estate agent and made the decision to purchase our permanent home. The first year in Green Valley, we spent multiple hours doing research about the surrounding area, taking classes through the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arizona, purchasing books about our new state and taking notes of future places to explore. We had exciting adventures during our first year, but our second year in Arizona confirmed our decision to settle in a state known for its spectacular beauty, a mixture of cultures and expansive views.

Dillinger House

This unassuming stucco home is known as the Dillinger House, the location where the Tucson Police Department arrested famous gangster John Dillinger. 
Manning House

The Manning House is a combination of Spanish, Colonial, Italian Renaissance and Territorial styles.
Ronstadt House

The Ronstadt home and grounds have recently been restored to their original beauty.
Paul McCartney Ranch

The Paul McCartney Ranch is located off the main road and during the spring and fall provided a relaxing and private family escape for many years.
Agua Caliente Park- Bain House

The Agua Caliente Park includes a museum and the original ranch house. 
Sosa House

The Sosa-Carrillo-Fremont House currently houses the Mexican Heritage and History Museum, the Borderlands Theatre and Los Descendientes del Presidio de Tucson.


Travels with Two Sisters is a series of Arizona adventures with Green Valley residents Marie “Midge” Lemay and Suzanne “Sue” Poirier. For more discoveries, check out their books: “One Mile at a Time,” “A Gypsy in Our Souls,” “Connecting Dots,” and their latest, “We Don't Mind if You Come Along.”

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?