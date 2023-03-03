On November 24, 2010, we arrived in Green Valley for a six-month stay. Our purpose: to see the desert in bloom, explore the surrounding area and enjoy the sunshine and warmth of the Southwest. At that time, we had no idea that arriving in Arizona, at that particular time of our lives, would forever change our future plans.
We immediately fell in love with the blue skies, the desert and the ability to have our Thanksgiving dinner on our patio. Shortly after our arrival, we called a real estate agent and made the decision to purchase our permanent home. The first year in Green Valley, we spent multiple hours doing research about the surrounding area, taking classes through the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arizona, purchasing books about our new state and taking notes of future places to explore. We had exciting adventures during our first year, but our second year in Arizona confirmed our decision to settle in a state known for its spectacular beauty, a mixture of cultures and expansive views.
The second year proved to be even more exciting. On February 14, 2012, Arizona celebrated its 100th anniversary of becoming a state. We celebrated the “Baby State’s” birthday - we participated in the celebrations, attended concerts, and made one purchase that would encourage us to explore every county of this state. The book "Arizona: 100 Years Grand 1912-2012," by Lisa Schnebly Heidinger proved to be an invaluable asset in our future adventures.
Over the last twelve years, we have also spent a large amount of our time and energy in exploring the city of Tucson. We have attended a variety of events, walked through the barrios, visited several of the area’s churches, photographed many historic sites, enjoyed the city’s parks, explored several of the historic neighborhoods, stayed overnight at many of the resorts and photographed several of the historic structures and abodes. A valuable tool in exploring the historic sites is "Yesterday’s Tucson To-Day," by Harry and Mary Cuming. Below is a list of some of the historic abodes we have found in the Tucson area.
During the month of January 2014, we were headed to Tucson for a very special event: Dillinger Days, an annual event that celebrates the capture of one of America’s most notorious gangsters. On that day, we got our picture taken with a gentleman wearing a long black coat and carrying a machine gun, witnessed the recreation of the “capture”, visited the exhibit that included Dillinger’s machine gun, walked through the car show and enjoyed being participants. We later learned, however, that the actual arrest occurred at a different location.
In 2020, we headed to 927 North Second Avenue to view and photograph the Dillinger House. Contrary to the Tucson legend, this is the location where the Tucson Police Department arrested John Dillinger, the famous gangster. Here we were standing on the sidewalk looking at a one-story, tan stucco home that was similar to the other houses on the block. How can that be? Something historic happened here! We left feeling sure that we were not the only people who visited this significant home.
The Manning House, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is located at 450 West Paseo Redondo. This two-story structure, a mix of Spanish, Colonial, Italian Renaissance and Territorial styles, was built by Levi Howell Manning between 1907-1908. At the time the residence was occupied, Levi was the mayor of Tucson and the owner of the Canoa Ranch, south of Green Valley. In the 1980s, the house fell into a state of disrepair, but it was restored to its original beauty in 1997.
The first time we saw the house, in 2011, we immediately fell in love with its charm. At that time, it was for sale. In August 2019, we returned to the site and we quickly fell in love, again, with this beautiful, large, white building with its towers, circular atrium with murals on the ceiling, and triple-arched entryway. The grounds with the huge palm trees, the green grass, the curved driveway, and the flowering plants added elegance to the structure. Inside, we had the opportunity to view the original ballroom, some of the historical moldings and light fixtures. We were not granted full access to the interior.
The Ronstadt House, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is located at 607 North 6th Avenue. This formidable structure was built in 1904 for Frederick Ronstadt, a pioneer, hardware store owner, and the first automobile dealer in the Tucson area. This pioneer, who moved to Tucson in 1882, was the grandfather of Linda Ronstadt. We were impressed when we viewed this brilliant white, two-story Victorian mansion, with its decorative balconies, bright green grass, tall palm trees, and enclosed outdoor courtyard. Recently, the home and grounds have been restored to their original beauty.
Thanks to Arizona Daily Star, a Tucson-based newspaper, we were off on another adventure in January 2021. Our goal: to locate the Paul McCartney Ranch, located on Redington Road. This property was purchased in the 1970s as a family getaway. The 151-acre ranch is located off the main road and during the spring and fall provided a relaxing and private family escape for many years.
After much research, we went to view the ranch, and, to our surprise, we could see some of the buildings from the side of the road: a two-story white house with green shutters, a shed, and corrals. On the other side to the property, we could clearly see the Tanque Verde Ranch, which abuts the McCartney property. We hoped that someone would allow us to enter the property, but that was not the case. For those interested in Linda McCartney’s photography, the University of Arizona Center for Creative Photography will be hosting the North American premiere of “The Linda McCartney Retrospective,” opening February 25.
Agua Caliente Park, located on East Roger Road, is one of our favorite places to visit. This former ranch and health resort is well known for its 100-acre park, which includes a stunning view of the Santa Catalina Mountains, a beautiful pond surrounded by green grass and several of the biggest palm trees in the Tucson area. Walking through the site, explorers will find historical markers, a museum and the original ranch house, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The one-story structure, originally built in 1875 by Peter Bain, is currently painted a brilliant white with blue trim. Sitting on property that was formerly a dairy operation, a cattle ranch, an orchard and a hot springs resort, this ranch house contains a museum and can be entered. Check visiting hours on their website before going.
In January 2020, we were driving along East River Road and saw a sign that read "Historic Jelks Farm." We quickly turned right and located some structures located on a rise just north of the Rillito Racetrack. This site, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, contains the historic hacienda and stables of J. Rukin Jelks, a local rancher who is described as one of the founders of Quarter Horse racing. We strolled through the property and located stacked fencing, areas of green grass, mature mesquite trees, a wooden ramada, brick stables, corrals, and a brick residential structure. We did not have access to the hacienda. On many occasions, we called about getting access to the house, but our calls were never returned.
The Sosa-Carrillo-Fremont House, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is a one-story, white, stucco residence that is surrounded by the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, the Tucson Convention Center and parking lots. This traditional row style structure, finished in 1880, was one building that survived the demolition of the barrio to make room for the current Convention Center.
The historic structure currently houses the Mexican Heritage and History Museum, the Borderlands Theatre and Los Descendientes del Presidio de Tucson. We visited this site in May 2015 to see the Castaneda Museum, which was located in the Sosa House at that time. We were impressed with the entry plaza, the fountain, the green doors, the interior with saguaro rib ceilings, wooden headers over the doors and the patio with its seating areas and grottos. Currently, restorations of the structure are underway to ensure the preservation of this historic site.
El Charro, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was established in 1922 and moved to its current location (the old family home) in 1968. This Tucson landmark is currently located at 311 North Court Avenue. It is known as the oldest Mexican restaurant in the Tucson area and it is reportedly the birthplace of the chimichanga. Since its opening, this business has been continually operated by the same family.
We visited the restaurant in 2012 and we loved the environment. We were seated indoors in a brilliant yellow room surrounded with beautiful pieces of Mexican art and décor. The atmosphere made the delicious food taste even better. For newcomers to the area, we would recommend that you try out this historic establishment; this is an example of the Tucson culture. There is also an option for outdoor dining.
In our third book, "Connecting Dots," we shared with readers some of the connections that sometimes occur during explorations. In January 2023, an unforeseen connection was made. The story goes as follows. Our January 18 article entitled "Tucson’s Historic Barrios" was featured in the Green Valley News. This article, highlighting some of the neighborhoods we had explored, included the Menlo park neighborhood. Coincidently, one of the Green Valley News reporters, Kevin Murphy, informed us that the Schwalen House, located in the Menlo Park neighborhood, was the home of his great-great-great grandfather, known as the founder of the area.
Based upon this new information, we did some research, read the National Register of Historic Places Registration Form and off we went in search of the structure lovingly called “The Home Place.” In February 2023, we stood in front of the Schwalen House, listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The two-story, tan, adobe structure was glistening in the sunshine. According to the historical information, this attractive structure, with its large front porch and shade trees, reportedly looks the same as it did after the renovations were completed in 1911. Another connection, another adventure - thank you Kevin for the adventure and the history lesson!
Twelve years of exploring, participating, meeting interesting people, photographing oddities, marveling at professional quality murals and looking forward to the next adventure has been rewarding. Point of information: someone just gave us a new book, "Secret Tucson: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure," by Clark Norton. Looks like more adventures to come!