On our journey through all 50 states, we visited all the state capitals, birthplaces and burial sites of each president, dozens of national monuments, Gateway Arch in St. Louis, Space Needle in Seattle, Bridge of Glass in Tacoma, Okefenokee Swamp in Georgia, Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, hundreds of historical sites, museums, gardens and oddities.
Before departing on our journey, we made sure that fun activities were also included on our list of things to do. We took a dune buggy ride in Minnesota, went to a terracotta soldier exhibit in Atlanta, enjoyed an airboat ride in the Everglades, held a baby alligator on a tour of a Louisian swamp, explored the Charleston tea plantation in North Carolina, visited the Salvador Dali Art Museum in St. Petersburg, Florida, walked across the London Bridge in Lake Havasu and took a dogsled ride in Bettles, Alaska.
We know that the definition of “fun” can vary from person to person, so we did some research of the word and these are some of the synonyms that we found: enjoyable, pleasing, interesting, entertaining and amusing. In this article, we will share with you a few of the Tucson sites or activities that we would describe as fun. We hope you agree.
Mexican free-tailed bats are a major topic of conversation in southern Arizona and can be found under several bridges in the Tucson area. In early spring, we start looking for newspaper articles or new releases on television that state: “They have returned!” When we get the good news, it is time for us to head to our favorite spot: the River Road and Campbell Avenue bridge at dusk.
Every year, we love standing near the bridge to see the little bats drop from the cement cracks, fly in circles for a few minutes and head out to feed around the city of Tucson. When they depart, it is like a thick black line was painted across the sky. Under this particular bridge, there are an estimated 20,000 bats that put on an incredible aerial display every night in the spring and summer. They return to Mexico for the winter months, but there is one thing for sure — they will return and so will we! A fun activity for all ages. Warning: This activity can be addictive and may require many more trips.
Second Saturday is a family-friendly, monthly music festival that is held in the Tucson downtown area that includes vendors, a variety of food purveyors, living statues, street performers and a large variety of entertainment in multiple venues. We have frequented this event on many occasions and we believe that it is an example of the diversity of Tucson.
On one occasion, a bagpipe band was marching up Congress Street while a drumming group was playing on the corner of Congress Street and Stone Avenue. The stage entertainment we enjoyed included Taiko drummers, Latin guitarists (such as Domingo DeGrazia), belly dancers, rock bands, the Dusty Buskers and/or jazz bands. We swayed to the music, sang along and hummed at many of the performances. The combination of the street performers with their guitars and horns, the drummers, the stage entertainment and the bagpipes attest to the blending of many talents and interests. This is a great event and there is no admission fee. Enjoy!
Gnarly Tree Park was highlighted in the Arizona Daily Star. To our surprise, we had never heard about this Tucson park, so in February 2019 we headed to a parking lot along the Rillito River just west of Craycroft Road. Pulling into the parking lot, we discovered that it was a resting stop along the Rillito River bike path, also known as “The Loop.”
It took us only a few minutes to realize that we would be spending a large portion of the afternoon at this natural wonderland. There were dozens of old mesquite trees with lumps, bumps and curves (also commonly referred to as irregular growths or burls). We walked around the small park that contained a unique bench listed as a Tucson oddity, restrooms, water fountain, ramada and picnic tables.
It is a pleasant stop for the bikers and walkers along the river path. On that day, we also took the opportunity to walk a section of the loop. Our duty, however, was to photograph every irregular bump, lump and curve we could find and we did an excellent job! For those who love gnarly trees, this is the place to go.
The Sonoran Glass School, located on West 18th Street, is a public-access educational organization with a mission: to inspire people to discover the wonder of glass art. The school offers classes on various glass art forms. Faculty instructors teach glassblowing, stained glass, kiln firing and so much more. The public is invited to visit the school for information on the available learning options.
We visited the site, in October 2018, during the “birthing time” of glass pumpkins. It was exciting to view the entire process of making an orange pumpkin — the firing, the blowing, and the shaping. During our visit, we had the opportunity to view the separate work areas that focus on different art forms, to examine the stained-glass windows in the rear of the building and view the glass art in the courtyard. This was a unique and educational experience. Yes — we did come home with a beautiful, blown glass, baby pumpkin! We look forward to Halloween, so we can publicly display our orange-colored treasure.
Bloom Night is a special annual event that is held at Tohono Chul Park, located on North Paseo Del Norte. The public is invited to come enjoy the spectacle: the Night Blooming Cereus (also known as the Queen of the Night) in full bloom. There is no set date for the event and alerts are sent out regularly to keep the park members informed. Then, the notice arrives: tonight is Bloom Night!
This is the night when a large number of blooms will be visible. This much-anticipated event attracts hundreds of guests per year. The event lasts from dusk until midnight and includes guided tours, drawings, refreshments and the telling of the legend. Everyone arrives with cameras and plenty of excitement and anticipation.
The evening begins with a telling of the Tohono O’odham legend about the origin of the Queen of the Night. During the live telling, sometimes snakes are seen, and one was spotted the night we participated. After the reading of the legend, off we went down the dirt paths in search of the magnificent flowers. Walking along, we could detect the sweet and pleasant scent. This is the only cactus flower with a scent and it smells delicious.
What an experience to be in a desert environment, on a dark night, smelling a wonder of nature. For flower lovers, this is an exhilarating experience. Pack your camera for this event. We got fantastic photos of several blooms. This activity involves walking on narrow, and sometimes uneven, dirt paths in low light.
The Carnival of Illusion is a traveling vaudeville-like magic show performed by a husband-and-wife team with the occasional appearance of their little dog. It includes magic tricks surrounded by mystery in a humorous spirit. Audience participation adds to the fun and the intrigue.
We have gone to this show on three occasions. In 2015, we enjoyed the show at the Doubletree Hotel on South Tucson Boulevard. In 2016 we returned to see them one more time at the Lodge on the Desert on North Alvernon Way and we could not help ourselves — we just had to see them again.
In May 2022 we headed to the Scottish Rite Temple on South Scott Avenue to see them one more time. We enjoyed all three performances and we will probably return for one more time, maybe two. During the second and third performances, we were confident that, this time, we could figure out the magic tricks. We were wrong! This is a great way to spend an evening.
The Tucson Sugar Skulls, an Indoor Football League team, arrived in Tucson in 2019. This event created a whole lot of excitement in the surrounding area: newspaper articles, news reports and questions from friends — are we going? In 2019, we bought tickets and off we went to the Tucson Convention Center to view a sport we were unfamiliar with. It took us a little time to understand the rules of the game, then suddenly we turned into enthusiastic fans — screaming and cheering! Thank goodness we were surrounded by other noisy fans. We had a great time that evening and left hoarse, but we left winners. Well, actually, our team won, but we helped.
Fort Lowell Days is an annual event hosted by the Fort Lowell Historic Park during the month of February. We attended this event on three separate occasions and found the event energizing, exciting and a whole lot of fun. There were horse demonstrations, soldiers in full uniform, music of the 1880s, mariachi bands, food vendors, children’s activities and living history demonstrations.
Another bonus on that day was that all of the buildings were open to the public to stroll through and explore. We visited several buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places: San Pedro Chapel, Officers Quarters, Post Traders Store, the Fort Museum (the former Commanding Officers Quarters) and the Fort Lowell Quartermaster and Commissary Storehouse. On that day, we also had the opportunity to view the remains of the hospital. What a great day spent in a truly impressive site.
Dia de San Juan, an annual festival that occurs in the month of June, is a celebration of the beginning of the monsoon season. We read about the event in a newspaper article, so on June 24, 2013, we headed to the Mercado San Agustin to participate. The event featured a parade that included a priest, mariachi band, Yaqui dancers, Friends of the Mercado members, and a man named John carrying the statue of San Juan.
The celebrations also included music, horse demonstrations, food vendors, games for children and long tables for participants to sit and meet other Tucsonans. We sat at a table with a cowboy and his wife. This was a fun and memorable event.
Reid Park concerts are free entertainment at the half-shell in Reid Park. The spring and fall concert series, named “Music Under the Stars,” offers the public an opportunity to spend time listening to the Tucson Pops Orchestra. Thousands of people attend these free events. We have attended several times and we always look forward to the next series. On the day of the concert, we pack snacks, drinks, chairs, and sometimes blankets. Upon arriving, we head toward our favorite area, pick our spot and settle in. About dark, the music begins and people start clapping. At times during the evening, the audience is asked to sing along — we love this part! This is a free, relaxing, entertaining, and refreshing activity.
We will continue to search magazines, newspapers and flyers for upcoming events that we would consider interesting, enjoyable, entertaining and/or amusing. We firmly believe that a little fun along the way makes life a lot more pleasurable.