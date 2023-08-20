On our journey through all 50 states, we visited all the state capitals, birthplaces and burial sites of each president, dozens of national monuments, Gateway Arch in St. Louis, Space Needle in Seattle, Bridge of Glass in Tacoma, Okefenokee Swamp in Georgia, Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, hundreds of historical sites, museums, gardens and oddities.

Before departing on our journey, we made sure that fun activities were also included on our list of things to do. We took a dune buggy ride in Minnesota, went to a terracotta soldier exhibit in Atlanta, enjoyed an airboat ride in the Everglades, held a baby alligator on a tour of a Louisian swamp, explored the Charleston tea plantation in North Carolina, visited the Salvador Dali Art Museum in St. Petersburg, Florida, walked across the London Bridge in Lake Havasu and took a dogsled ride in Bettles, Alaska.

Dia de San Juan 1.JPG

Dia de San Juan
Gnarly Tree Park 2.JPG

Gnarly Tree Park
Sonoran Glass 2.JPG

Sonoran glass pumpkins
Bloom Night 2.JPG

Bloom Night doesn't have a set date but is always worth the wait. 
Carnival of Illusion 2.JPG

Carnival of Illusion
Sugar Skulls 2.JPG

Sugar Skulls
Fort Lowell Day 1.JPG

Fort Lowell Days
Dia de San Juan 2.JPG

Dia de San Juan


Travels with Two Sisters is a series of Arizona adventures with Green Valley residents Marie “Midge” Lemay and Suzanne “Sue” Poirier. For more discoveries, check out their books: “One Mile at a Time,” “A Gypsy in Our Souls,” “Connecting Dots,” and their latest, “We Don't Mind if You Come Along.”

