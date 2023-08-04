Having lived in New England our entire lives, we have on occasion explored some of the national parks in the area. We spent an entire day at the Saint Gaudens National Historic Site in Cornish New Hampshire, walked a section of the North Country Scenic Trail in Vermont and spent a delightful day in the Green Mountain National Forest in Vermont, to name a few.

During our preparations for our cross-country journey, we did extensive research on the national parks in the United States. We were amazed to discover that the National Park Service manages 424 units within the 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. territories.

Arivaca Creek Trail 3.JPG

Arivaca Creek Trail
Pronghorn antelope - Park Headquarters.JPG

Pronghorn antelope
Park Headquarters 2.JPG

Park headquarters
Park Headquarters 1.JPG

Landscape at park headquarters
Grasslands Fair Snake Skeleton.JPG

Snake skeleton at the grasslands fair
Arivaca Cienega Trail 3.JPG

The red dirt of the Arivaca Cienega Trail
Wilbur Ranch 3.JPG

Wilbur Ranch
Brown Canyon 2.JPG

Brown Canyon scenery


Travels with Two Sisters is a series of Arizona adventures with Green Valley residents Marie “Midge” Lemay and Suzanne “Sue” Poirier. For more discoveries, check out their books: “One Mile at a Time,” “A Gypsy in Our Souls,” “Connecting Dots,” and their latest, “We Don't Mind if You Come Along.”

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?