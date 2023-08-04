Having lived in New England our entire lives, we have on occasion explored some of the national parks in the area. We spent an entire day at the Saint Gaudens National Historic Site in Cornish New Hampshire, walked a section of the North Country Scenic Trail in Vermont and spent a delightful day in the Green Mountain National Forest in Vermont, to name a few.
During our preparations for our cross-country journey, we did extensive research on the national parks in the United States. We were amazed to discover that the National Park Service manages 424 units within the 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. territories.
We scoured the lists of the national forests, parks, historic sites, scenic trails, historic trails, recreation areas and wildlife refuges and decided to visit many of the listed sites. No — we did not include all of them on our list, but we did enjoy every single site we visited. In this article, we have decided to include a short list of some of the national park sites we explored; this list does not include the dozens of wildlife refuges, national historic sites, etc. We could not possibly list all the national park areas that educated, thrilled and amazed us.
During our 21-month cross-country journey, we explored, photographed and thoroughly enjoyed the following sites: Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee, Haleakala National Park in Hawaii, Mesa Verde National Park in Colorado, Mount Rainier National Park in Washington, Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota, Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, Acadia National Park in Minnesota, Arches National Park in Utah, Badlands National Park in South Dakota, Big Bend National Park in Texas, Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico, Hot Springs National Park in Arkansas, Joshua Tree National Park in California and Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky.
In 2010, we were charmed by the big sky, beautiful mountains and pleasant winter temperatures, so we decided to become permanent residents of Arizona. At that time, we researched the national park sites in our newly adopted state and discovered that within the boundaries of this state there are 24 sites consisting of national parks, monuments, memorials, historic sites, recreation areas, historic trails and wildlife refuges.
Over the last 12 years we have explored a large percentage of the national park sites in Arizona, such as Canyon de Chelly, Casa Grande Ruins, Coronado, Fort Bowie, Glen Canyon, Hubbell Trading Post, Organ Pipe Cactus, Montezuma Castle, Sunset Crater, Pipe Spring, Havasu National Wildlife Refuge and the San Bernardino National Wildlife Refuge, to name only a few.
We are frequently asked: What is your favorite national park in Arizona? We have thoroughly enjoyed all of the national sites in this state. However, one of our local favorites is the Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge located in the southern part of the state.
The Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge is located along Route 286, north of Sasabe and within the boundaries of Arivaca. This 120,000-acre park preserves the semi-desert grasslands for the benefit of rare and endangered wildlife. It is home to 58 species of mammals. The bobwhite quail and the pronghorn antelope have been reintroduced and are sometimes spotted by visitors. We have visited four distinct areas of the wildlife refuge and we have enjoyed the variety that this park offers.
The park headquarters, located on Route 286, lies just north of the town of Sasabe and is easily located. This area contains a visitor center, an introductory video, a pond for bird viewing and several dirt roads that allow visitors to see different sections of the park. In this area of the park, we have wandered down the many roads and have had many exciting moments.
We have on several occasions spotted pronghorn antelope, examined a kangaroo rat residence: a huge sand mountain with many entrances and exits, taken photos of a tarantula nest, visited the remains of the Aguirre ranch, found a pronghorn vertebra and spent time sitting by water at the Aguirre Lake, built in the 1880s by Pedro Aguirre. Today, this lake is a prime bird watching area.
We have visited the park headquarters area on many occasions. In November 2012, however, we went for one special occasion: The Grasslands Fair, an annual event that is attended by hundreds of nature lovers. We went to the event in search of snakes! The story goes as follows: We spent some time at the Empire Ranch the month before, and we encountered a long, fat, beautiful, pink-colored snake that crossed over the dirt road as we were driving along. We searched and searched but could not find any information about a huge pink snake. So off we went in search of an answer. On that day, we learned that we had spotted a coachwhip snake that changes its coloring to match the color of the sand. Made sense to us!
Of course, after finding out about our unidentified snake, we spent the entire day at the park. We saw several other snakes, petted horses, took pictures of a bald eagle, kestrel, ferruginous hawk and a Gila monster. We also strolled along the vendor booths, examined animal skulls, wildlife photos and almost purchased a snake skeleton.
We have explored many areas of this section of the park, but one item remains on our list of places to see: the remains of the Garcia Ranch and the Garcia Cemetery. We will have to return to this site.
The Arivaca Cienega, a section of the Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge, lies east of the Arivaca downtown area. Within the natural area created by the area’s natural springs, visitors can stroll along the trail to view mesquite groves, cienegas, a large variety of flora, different species of birds, spectacular Arizona scenery and wildlife. This area contains several magnificent cottonwood trees, providing nesting opportunities for several species of birds, including great horned owls and hawks.
This site attracts large numbers of birders. On many occasions, we have strolled along the paved section of the trail, taken pictures of the beautiful scenery, looked for wildflowers and appreciated the several benches located along the path. This area also contains handicapped-accessible trails, covered picnic tables, several information signs and restrooms. A calm and relaxing place to spend some time outdoors.
The Arivaca Creek National Recreational Trail is located on Arivaca Road, west of the downtown area. This site offers explorers the opportunity to stroll along the willow-lined riverbank in a peaceful and shady environment. We have visited this area on several occasions and have brought friends and relatives to this site. During the spring and summer months, we have witnessed fields filled with spectacular blooms along our strolls. This place reminds us of New England with the towering trees, greenery, birds singing and the peace and quiet of Mother Nature.
In 2011, we discovered a very special place at the end of the Arivaca Creek National Recreation Trail: Wilbur Ranch. Walking to the end of the trail along the stream, we located a short trail that led from the stream to the remains of an 1870s ranch. Arriving at the ruins, we located corrals, a collapsed barn, a semi-intact shed, two intact cattle chutes and the remnants of a beautiful adobe house. The roof of the house has collapsed, but some of the adobe walls still stand.
After reading the book, “A Beautiful, Cruel Country,” by Eva Wilbur-Cruce, it is easy to picture this ranch in its heyday. Eva’s book describes what it was like to grow up in Arizona in the 1900s. This is a great place to explore.
Brown Canyon, a section of the Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge, is located at the base of the Baboquivari Mountains. It can be accessed on Route 286, south of Robles Junction. The canyon is considered to be an endangered area and can only be accessed by pre-arranged private tours.
In April 2013, we arrived full of energy and anticipation. We were met by our guide at the gate near the road and we were escorted to the visitor center. There, we received our pre-hike instructions and off we went. The narrow dirt trail snaked its way up the canyon, over foothills, and through a stream. The trees provided shade in spots and added to the natural beauty of the surrounding mountains. The two-mile climb to the top ends at a natural rock arch.
Climbing through the canyon, we found evidence of earlier settlers: a corral, partial stone walls, a small stone building and an old metal cart. This canyon with live oaks, a babbling stream and rock pools is a beautiful location for a hike and for spectacular views of Baboquivari. On that day, we dutifully walked along the narrow gravel trails, enjoyed the incredible scenery, got our shoes wet crossing the stream, took photos of a tarantula nest, appreciated our “rest stops” and enjoyed being in the great outdoors.
An interesting fact: At the port of entry in Sasabe, explorers can view a magnificent (and huge) ceramic mural depicting some of the wildlife that can be found in the Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge. On several occasions, we have brought friends and family members to see this beautiful piece of art.
Another interesting fact: In 2015, we had read a newspaper article about the historic cairns that were used to mark the border line between Mexico and the United States. Upon research, we discovered that there was a numbered cairn near the Sasabe port of entry. Arriving at the port of entry, we politely asked the border agents if we could drive along the wall to search for the historic cairns. On that day, we were granted permission to drive on the dirt road along the metal border wall in search of the historic marker, Number 140.
We traveled up and down the hills, took dozens of photos and searched along the three miles of border fence. On that historic day, we did not locate the border marker, but it was an adventure we still vividly recall.
We have thoroughly enjoyed every national park site we have visited. Every time we visit, we always feel honored that our country has set aside these spectacular, unique, beautiful and wild places for us to visit, enjoy and photograph. Stepping out of the car, we always have the same feeling — this is our land!
Gypsy, on the other hand, sees things differently. A trip to a national park often entails backing up, U-turns, sudden stops, windows up, windows down, trekking through a questionable road and stopping every two minutes for another photo. Oh well!