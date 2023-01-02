In our exploration of the fifty states, we have never experienced paranormal activity or participated in a guided "ghost tour." When we took a 21-month trip across the country, we did not have any haunted places on our list of things see. However, we did stop at sites where people experienced activity considered out of the ordinary.

In Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, we walked the designated ghost tour route and watched a line of tourists walk single file carrying lanterns. In Philadelphia, we visited the infamous Eastern State Penitentiary. In Ohio, we explored an historic cemetery where unusual things frequently occur, to name just a few.

Phelps Dodge Hospital - Ajo.JPG

The Phelps Dodge Hospital was built in 1919 and shuttered in 1986, but patients are still heard crying and screaming within the building, according to some reports. 
Hassayampa Inn - Prescott.JPG

The Hassayampa Inn of Prescott catered to auto tourists when it was built in 1927. Nowadays, it is reportedly haunted by two specific ghosts: A young woman a boy. 
Riordan Mansion - Flagstaff.JPG

The Riordan Mansion near Flagstaff was home to two families in the early 1900. It is allegedly still home to ghosts of the two ladies of the house. 
Yuma Territorial Prison - Yuma.JPG

The Yuma Territorial Prison has a reputation as one of the most haunted places in the United States. A walk around the grounds, and especially through the Dark Room and "hell hole," make it easy to see why there are still reports of screaming coming from Cell 14. 
Gila County Jail 1 - Globe.JPG

The Gila County Jail in Globe has a history of paranormal activity. 
Gila County Jail Walkway - Globe.JPG

A walkway connects the Gila County Jail to the courthouse next door. 
Copper Queen Hotel - Bisbee.JPG

The Copper Queen Hotel is located in downtown Bisbee. 
Gadsden Hotel - Douglas.JPG

The Gadsden Hotel in Douglas is one of the Sisters' favorite places to visit. It is also supposedly one of the most haunted places in Arizona. 


Travels with Two Sisters is a series of Arizona adventures with Green Valley residents Marie “Midge” Lemay and Suzanne “Sue” Poirier. For more discoveries, check out their books: “One Mile at a Time,” “A Gypsy in Our Souls,” “Connecting Dots,” and their latest, “We Don't Mind if You Come Along.”

