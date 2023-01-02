In our exploration of the fifty states, we have never experienced paranormal activity or participated in a guided "ghost tour." When we took a 21-month trip across the country, we did not have any haunted places on our list of things see. However, we did stop at sites where people experienced activity considered out of the ordinary.
In Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, we walked the designated ghost tour route and watched a line of tourists walk single file carrying lanterns. In Philadelphia, we visited the infamous Eastern State Penitentiary. In Ohio, we explored an historic cemetery where unusual things frequently occur, to name just a few.
Since we took up residence in Arizona, we have not included any paranormal sites on our list of places to see. But as time goes on, it is surprising how perspectives can change on a moment's notice.
This is what happened to us in October of 2022. We returned to the beautiful community of Ajo, located on the western edge of Pima County. During that visit, we stayed at the Sonoran Desert Inn and Conference Center and explored the surrounding area.
During our self-guided tour of the historic community, we stopped at the Phelps Dodge Hospital. We took multiple photos of the abandoned — and reportedly haunted — hospital. At that moment, we asked ourselves the question: During the last twelve years, how many of the Arizona sites we visited are reportedly haunted?
Needless to say, we did research on Arizona haunted places and compared our findings to the list of places we have explored throughout the state. Here are some of the sites we visited that report paranormal activity. Our list is by no means complete, as we cannot possibly list all of the sites, but we are pleased to share the following sites with you.
The Phelps Dodge Hospital, located on West Hospital Road in Ajo, was built in 1919 to serve the local community, miners and their families. This historic landmark closed its doors in 1986. The impressive tan structure was featured in a 2018 television episode of “Ghost Adventures.” Reported paranormal activity includes the sound of children crying and adults screaming; signs falling off doors; cold breezes, etc.
According to Paranormal Investigators, “This mining hospital is brimming with the spirits of people who never checked out.” Additional information: This industrial property is currently for sale!
The Hassayampa Inn, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is located on East Gurley Street in Prescott. It was built in 1927 as a modern hotel in the downtown area which could cater to the auto tourist. Our first view of the historic hotel in 2012 produced a smile. The three-story mission/Spanish revival-style brick building with its white trim, arched entryway and tiled fountains is truly stunning.
When we entered the renovated building, we were unprepared for the elegance of the lobby with its hand-painted ceiling, dramatic murals, stone arches for the windows and door, wooden beams across the elevated ceiling, historic fireplaces and chandeliers. This modernized boutique hotel has preserved the past and blended it with today’s amenities.
Our recent research indicates that the Hassayampa Inn is reportedly haunted by the spirits of a young lady who hung herself on a third story balcony and a young Asian boy. Paranormal activities include seeing a young woman floating around the hotel while wearing a pink dress; feeling cold spots in Room 426; and a young boy who approaches guests before disappearing into the walls.
The Riordan Estate near Flagstaff is located in the Riordan Mansion State Historic Park and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. In May of 2016, we headed north to explore the two-story duplex with forty rooms and thirteen thousand square feet of living space. It was built in 1904 by two brothers, both lumber barons who married sisters and built a home that would house both families.
Each family had their separate living quarters with a common room joining the two sections. The mansion, tucked away amongst the ponderosa pines, is an impressive building with its Arts and Crafts architectural style. The exterior has log slab siding with huge lava rock arches and exquisite wood-carved gargoyles. Stained glass windows were used in some of the windows on both sides of the house.
During our visit, we took the self-guided tour around the grounds and the guided tour through the house. Local legend states that Carolina and Anne Riordan haunt the premises to this date., Mysterious sounds and sights have been reported on the grounds and in the residence. Currently, the State Historic Park maintains that the residence is not haunted, but they do not deny strange occurrences.
The Territorial Prison State Historic Park, also listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is located on Prison Hill Road in Yuma. We headed to the southwestern corner of our state in March of 2012 to check it out. During our visit, we explored this impressive structure that was the Arizona Territory’s first prison.
Built in 1876, the prison operated until 1909 when the last prisoner was transferred to the newly built Arizona State Prison in Florence. During its thirty-three years of operation, this facility housed over three thousand prisoners, including women. During our visit, we browsed through the museum and were fascinated by the exhibits about the history of the territorial days and the prison, plus pictures of notable prisoners.
Outside, we explored the grounds, the entry gate, the watch tower and the prison cemetery. Entering the prison courtyard was a total surprise. We did not expect the open cells, the overcrowded conditions, the barren exercise yard, the hell hole and the solitary cells. It is hard to imagine how prisoners survived in this environment in the Arizona temperatures.
Our research on paranormal activity at the Territorial Prison was overwhelming. This site reportedly has the reputation of being one of the most haunted places in the United States. Activity includes cold spots near Cell 14, faint voices of inmates and the sound of screaming. The Dark Room, the punishment cell, is reportedly the most haunted part of the prison. The film crew for the Travel Channel’s “Ghost Adventures” visited this site, as well as several other film crews.
The Gila County Jail is a couple hundred miles away in Globe's Downtown Historic District. In July 2018, we headed over to explore. On our self-guided tour with map in hand, we stopped by the jail at 177 East Oak Street. Like many of the other sites we mention, it is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The two-story structure, made of reinforced poured concrete, is attached to the historic Gila County Courthouse via a secure metal walkway. This visually appealing structure, listed as a Historic Landmark, is currently a visitor center and museum.
There is a long list of paranormal activities that reportedly occur within the walls of this county jail, from full-body apparitions on the catwalk to unusual sounds, cold spots, footsteps and voices, to name only a few. There are ghost tours available for those interested in learning about the strange apparitions and hauntings that happen on a regular basis.
The Copper Queen Hotel, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is a quaint and elegant hotel located in the downtown section of Bisbee. This hotel sits on a hill near the Bisbee Mining and Historical Museum and was built from 1898-1902 by Phelps Dodge to house their investors and dignitaries.
We stayed at this hotel on two separate occasions and were impressed with the interior of the building. With dark woodwork, leather chairs, areas for guests to gather, and chandeliers, it was like stepping back into the early 1900s. We enjoyed the pampering and the excellent service. There are, however, several reports of paranormal activity that occur in this building. These include apparitions lurking in doorways, the smell of cigar smoke, a mischievous spirit heard running in the hallways, giggling, etc. Reportedly, there are three “ghost rooms.” During our overnight stays, we did not see or hear any activity.
The Gadsden Hotel, located in Douglas, is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This is one of our favorite places, and we have visited on several occasions. In a prior article, we described its beauty; the stunning white marble staircase, the large marble columns, the bank of Tiffany windows, the balconies, the historic bar and the feeling of having arrived at a very special place. We stayed overnight at the Gadsden on two occasions and we remember sleeping through the night.
Then, we researched haunted places in Arizona.
Reportedly, this hotel is one of the most haunted sites in the state of Arizona. An article on azhauntedhouses.com stated, “First opened in 1907, the Gadsden was destroyed by a fire just 20 years later. It was rebuilt in the very same location, essentially guaranteeing a future of paranormal activity.”
Spirits have reportedly been spotted in almost every corner of this hotel. Activities include televisions shutting off by themselves, mysterious knocks on the walls, vanishing “guests”, voices, apparitions, strange noises and more.
Our statement that we slept well on the both occasions we stayed at the Gadsden Hotel remains true, but on second thought — the first time we stayed, one of our friends slept in a separate room on another floor. In the morning, she related that she had seen a “light” during the night. During our second stay at the hotel, two door knobs fell off the doors. Just saying!
For inquiring minds, there is a book at the front desk where guests can document the paranormal activity they witnessed or experienced during their stay. The book is available for review by any of the hotel guests.
During our research, we found dozens of sites that report paranormal activity such as the Congress Hotel in Tucson, the Domes in Casa Grande, Colossal Cave in Vail and Birdcage Theatre in Tombstone, to name only a very few.
We finished our project and, like many other times in our travels, an interesting event happened. On October 21, 2022, the Community Performing Arts Center in Green Valley featured a film called “Arizona Ghost Stories by Phil Weinstadt." The film highlighted many of the sites we visited, plus many we didn't.
Strange how things happen. We finished writing this article, then stopped at Walgreens later that same day. Waiting in line at the cash register, we noticed a LIFE Explores magazine titled “Science of the Supernatural.” Yes, it did have a section on haunted places!
After all this, we know one thing for certain: There are thousands of Arizona ghost stories and ghost tours for both believers and the unsure.