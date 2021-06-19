Eleanor Roosevelt (1884-1962) — former first lady of the United States, United Nations diplomat and activist — was, in her time, one of the world’s most powerful, well-known and admired women. For future generations, she left over a dozen books, several letters and a multitude of inspirational sayings.
Our favorite Eleanor Roosevelt saying is, “You gain strength, courage and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face.”
It has influenced our lives and has prompted us to try new and different adventures, big and small.
In the last 14 years we have sold our houses, completed a 21-month journey across 48 continental states, have visited Hawaii, took a tour to Alaska and visited a fly-in-only lodge in the Arctic Circle to view the Aurora Borealis. We have driven the Million Dollar Highway in Colorado, the Loneliest Highway in America in Nevada, and we have experienced indoor skydiving, driven up a mountain top to visit a medicine wheel, and many other adventures that have produced various levels of apprehension, anxiety and temporary reluctance.
Regardless of our adventurous spirit, there are some things we have not undertaken and they are not currently on our List of Things to Do: rafting through the Grand Canyon, parasailing, gliding, skydiving and rattlesnake hunting, to name a few.
Fortunately, our adventurous nature did follow us to Arizona and we have definitely needed it on occasion. Here are some of the adventures we have participated in within the last 10 years; all of them required some level of courage and “bravery.”
Up and away!
Pink Jeep Tours, in Sedona, offers a wide variety of tours: mild, adventurous, local and backcountry. In October 2013, we eagerly signed up for the Diamondback Gulch Tour: two hours and thirty minutes of an Arizona backcountry and rugged off-road adventure. After settling into our vehicle and adjusting our seat belts, we headed down a section of the original wagon road between Sedona and Prescott, through a ravine, over a dry wash, over rocks, and so forth. It was fun, it was anxiety-producing, and it prompted a lot of laughter every time we flew up in our seats. At the end of our adventure, we understood the need for the seat belts.
Grand Canyon West, in the northwestern part of the state, is an enterprise of the Hualapai Nation. At Eagle Point, there lies a feature we had heard about for some time: the world famous Skywalk. This glass walkway, listed as one of the Seven Manmade Wonders of the World, hangs over the edge of the Grand Canyon and offers visitors a unique perspective of the canyon. We watched a documentary about the building of the skywalk, watched the Hualapai chief walk down the center of the glass walkway on opening day, and we were convinced that we would never venture onto a glass path with no dirt underneath.
We arrived at the site in November 2017. We stared at it, talked about how small it looked, walked closer to it, took pictures, entered the building and — before we knew it — we were putting on our cute blue paper booties. After a few minutes of minor episodes of terror, it was exciting to finally experience walking on glass, looking down at the canyon, watching birds fly underneath us and seeing clouds below us. All of this without crying and screaming! This adventure creates a feeling of oneness with nature.
Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopter tours offers visitors the opportunity to see the Grand Canyon from a unique perspective. During one of our trips to the canyon, in November 2009, we booked a helicopter tour departing from Tusayan. We entered the cute, little red helicopter, buckled up, put on our headsets and off we went. Heading to the canyon, the song “Chariots of Fire” was playing loudly. All of a sudden, the music stopped, the helicopter dropped about 10 feet and the pilot cheerfully announced: “Welcome to the Grand Canyon.”
Someone should tell this tour company that it is not nice to scare the tourists or to make them cry! It was an experience that gave us goose bumps and still does today when we recall the trip. From the air, miles of the canyon walls and the river are visible. Our guide pointed out beautiful rock formations and the buffalo herd that lives on the North Rim.
On the wild side
Bearizona, near the Williams exit on Interstate 40, is a park that houses orphaned and confiscated wildlife. At least half of the animals are rescued or rehabilitated. When we arrived in 2019, it was not difficult to find the park. The entrance, with its large stone arch, is beautiful and impressive. Our first impression: this is going to be fun! We paid our entry fee and we were quickly informed that we had to remove our spare tire cover because the wolves love to take them off and play with them.
What did we just hear? Oh well, we obeyed the advice, took off our cover and stored it in the car. We headed to the entrance of the drive through the Wildlife Park and saw multiple signs that said: keep your windows closed, do not get out of the car, keep your hands inside the car. By the time we got to the gate, we were a little nervous.
Off we went, driving through well-maintained natural exhibits with black bear, pronghorn antelope, burros, reindeer, arctic wolves, mountain goats and bison, to name a few. At one point during the drive through the enclosed Wildlife Park, one of the brown bears was very close to our car. At that moment, we spotted a park employee sitting in a car on the other side to the compound. Was he/she there to protect us if need be?
We survived the experience unharmed and we would recommend the adventure. We spent the rest of the afternoon strolling along the paths in Fort Bearizona viewing several animal exhibits, It is here that we fell in love with three Grizzly bear cubs that entertained us and made us laugh.
Arizona Zipline Adventures, on South Mount Lemmon Road in Oracle, is a place that will increase your blood pressure and adrenaline level. When we heard that Southern Arizona’s first and fastest Zipline Eco Tour was opening, we had to go see! In March 2019, off we went. We located a mine building and a mine shaft we had explored on an earlier date, but this time there was the Zipline office in the adjoining building. On that first visit, we asked a million questions, ate lunch, and enjoyed the spectacular view of the valley.
We returned to the site in April 2019 with two friends. Two of us chose to participate in the activity that included putting on gear, listening to the directions, climbing up a wooden platform and waiting forever for your turn to slide down a metal cable. The activity itself is described as exciting, freeing and exhilarating. The waiting on the platform, however, produced a long list of interesting feelings.
Above and below
Hot Air Balloon Ride? That sounds like a great idea! In May 2016, we made the decision and chose Avra Valley as the perfect location due to its beautiful scenery. On the morning of the balloon ride, the sunrise was spectacular — a golden yellow sky! Great way to start the day. Taking pictures, stretching the balloon, watching the balloon grow bigger, climbing into the basket and waving goodbye were the first steps of our long-awaited dream ride. The scenery was unbelievable. We spotted jackrabbits, watched coyotes running through the desert, saw the White Stallion ranch and enjoyed the view. The wind was about 5 miles per hour and the flight was smooth.
All good things come to an end and we had to descend. The wind nearer the ground was about 10 miles per hour and the balloon started to accelerate. It did not take us long to realize that a high-speed landing was about to occur. We hit a dirt berm, narrowly missed an irrigation canal and fence, bounced three times in a plowed field (we even scared the farmer) and finally landed long enough for all four of us to bail out of the basket. Funny how it never dawned on us that hot air balloons do not have brakes!
We finished out adventure with our pilot giving a toast: “A successful balloon trip is when you can walk away.” How true! We describe the experience as one-and-a-half hours of peace, beauty, meditation, quiet and five minutes of terror.
Pearce Ferry, listed as an Arizona ghost town, is at the bottom of the Grand Canyon. From Route 93, it is accessed via Pearce Ferry Road. The last five miles of the journey are a winding, steep, narrow and bumpy road. This is where John Wesley Powell reportedly pulled his boats out of the Colorado River at the end of his Grand Canyon expedition. In the 1930s and 1940s, it was a popular destination for Hoover Dam tourists and plans included the building of a resort in the area. The resort never materialized.
During our visit in June 2016, there were signs posted by the National Park Service explaining the history of the tourist stop and the involvement of the CCC in the area. At the former tourist stop, we found a restroom and picnic tables on a concrete slab. We also located the remains of a CCC building, a concrete slab and the remnants of a wooden structure. The mile-high canyon walls were a spectacular backdrop to this unique and intriguing ghost town. Today, this site is used as a take-out point for the Hualapai Nation Rafting tours. The narrow, steep road is daunting, but the reward is spectacular.
The Wildlife Carousel, at the Reid Park Zoo in Tucson, opened in 2015. Covered with a thatched roof, it blends in with its environment and entices visitors to jump aboard. Departing for the zoo in October 2016, we carefully surveyed the surrounding area and came to the conclusion that no children were within view. This was our chance to ride the carousel without embarrassment!
We climbed aboard and selected our favorite animal. It was difficult choosing only one animal; all of the 30 different animals, hand-painted and professionally handcrafted, were worthy of riding. We were excited and proud to have this opportunity. Suddenly, we could hear children’s voices, and soon we had plenty of company for our maiden ride. Oh well!
We will continue to try new adventures despite the apprehension, the case of “nerves” or the hesitancy. We have found that the benefits far outweigh the costs.