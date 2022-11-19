Planning an adventure has always been enjoyable and educational. We spend time digging through saved articles, reviewing lists of Places to See and search the internet for nearby places we should explore.
On some days, we are totally surprised by what we find; our eyebrows go up, our eyes get big and huge smiles appear out of nowhere. On those occasions, we know we have found a site that is a must-see place to stop and explore.
Today, we will share with you an area of the state that we have returned to on four occasions. A place that is welcoming, historic and is in the process of reinventing itself. Join us in our journey down memory lane.
Douglas, with a population of slightly over 16,000 residents, lies near the Mexican border. This southernmost city in Sulphur Springs Valley was founded as a smelter town to process the copper ore from Bisbee. The smelter operations have since terminated.
Once a rich and thriving metropolitan area, Douglas has been highlighted as one of the nation’s top smaller communities due to its growing economy and affordable living. This area has a long, rich history of memorable events and historical sites. Some examples include Amelia Earhart landing in Douglas and staying overnight at the Gadsden Hotel and Eleanor Roosevelt dedicating the Douglas airport (the first international airport in the United States).
Places to explore
Here is a listing of the places we have explored in this historic community and the surrounding area.
The Gadsden Hotel, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is undoubtedly the most recognizable historic structure in this city.
The hotel, built in 1907, burned down and was rebuilt in 1929. It is an impressive building, sitting on a corner in the historic district. We admired the building from the outside and then we entered. It is impossible to go inside the lobby and not have your chin drop!
What a truly magnificent site: white Italian marble staircase, four large marble columns, Tiffany windows that run the length of the lobby, leather chairs and second-story balconies. It is a spacious and beautiful main lobby.
This hotel is one of the last of the Grand Hotels. On the seventh step of the white marble staircase there is a chip. Reportedly, Pancho Villa rode his horse up the stairs and damaged the step. Be it lore or legend, it was interesting to find that the chip does exist. On our first visit, we took dozens of pictures, sat in the comfortable leather chairs, had a discussion with the owner and explored every inch of the public area. A grand place to visit! By the way, this hotel is reportedly haunted if you seek such places. We have stayed overnight on two occasions and we have slept peacefully!
The Grand Theatre, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is also in the historic downtown, across from the Gadsden. The theater opened its doors in 1919. In its heyday, it attracted large crowds and featured the likes of Ginger Rogers, John Philip Sousa and many other well-known performers. The theatre closed its doors in 1958. As of 2019, a local group was working to restore and re-open it.
Strolling through town, we located the Raul H. Castro Park. This city park, two blocks from the historic downtown, is a beautiful place to rest and relax. The little city park contains walking paths, green grass, foliage and benches for those who wish to linger. A monument in the park, pays tribute to one of its former residents: “Raul H. Castro - Educator - Judge - Governor - Ambassador. Symbol of the opportunities affordable to all.” From this restful area, visitors can view all of the historic Victorian houses that surround the park.
Located near Castro Park, we explored an area of town called The Church Square — the only place in the nation to have four different churches on one city block. On this one block, we found a church on each corner: a Southern Baptist, a Presbyterian, a Lutheran and a Methodist church. We walked around the block and photographed each building. How interesting — their property lines abutted each other. What a unique find.
Art Car World was also on our list of must-see places. We called ahead, made an appointment, and off we went to meet our guide. What a surprise when we entered the warehouse. We could see about thirty to forty modified vehicles. We were not familiar with Art Cars, so you can imagine our surprise! Vehicles covered with cameras, bobble heads, gnomes, metal artwork, leopards, skulls, and more. We saw red checkered cars, a Volkswagen with metal artwork covering the entire car, a two-story hearse, and a van covered with gold metal pieces.
There was one vehicle called “The Colt Mobile” that was reportedly featured in Ripley’s Believe it or Not — it had 1,045 horses on top. We examined all of the vehicles, took photos, purchased two books containing colored photos, and, when we left the warehouse, we felt better informed about a topic we never knew about. A few months later, we were told by a family member that she occasionally attends the Art Car Parade in Houston. Who knew!
The El Paso and Southwest Railroad YMCA, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is on Pan American Avenue. This two-story, brick, Mission Revival style building is stunning. Built in 1905 by the railroad, it remained active for years. In 2016, the city of Douglas sold the unused building. The historic building has been renovated and was reopened in 2019. Residents and visitors can enter the premises and enjoy the beautiful and historic structure. There is a plaque on the outside of the building that states: “Built in 1905 by El Paso and Southwest Railroad and the Calumet Copper Company and the citizens of Douglas.”
The El Paso and Southwestern Railroad Passenger Depot, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was built in 1902. Located on 14th Street, this huge, stone, revival-style structure is impressive and stunning. This building highlights the community’s prior status and wealth: the columns, stained-glass windows, lion-head water spouts, the plazas and the exquisitely manicured grounds. The Railroad Depot is currently the Police Department, but visitors are free to stroll around the grounds and explore the bottom floor of the depot. Photography is allowed on the grounds and the main lobby — you can be sure that we took advantage of the opportunity!
Before heading home, we headed down a dirt road, along the Mexican border in search of other historic sites. Driving along, we stopped at a monument commemorating a Mormon Battalion resting site and we located two historic cement Border Markers — #86 and #90.
Seventeen miles later, we arrived at the San Bernardino Ranch, also known as the Slaughter Ranch. This Arizona site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. In 1884, John Slaughter purchased 65,000 acres, established his ranch and the family lived on this property until 1936. The ranch is well-known due to John’s contribution to the state of Arizona: he was the famous sheriff of Cochise County who reportedly helped tame the Wild West, and was held in high regard.
We were impressed with the beauty and tranquility of this site. The grounds were visually pleasing and included huge trees, water retention ponds, green grass, and well-maintained buildings. We explored six structures on the ranch: a barn, main ranch house, wash house, ice house, granary and commissary. All of the buildings were open to the public and guests can view artifacts of the era, read articles about the Slaughter family, and view some of the farm animals roaming free. John made a valuable contribution to this area and we were pleased to have spent time at this historic site.
On that same day, we also explored the Slaughter Ranch Outpost due east of the ranch. This outpost can be accessed by a series of stairs that climb to the top of a mesa. It was established as a U.S. Army post in 1911 as a direct result of increased tensions along the border. The unrest is sometimes referred to as The Border Conflict. The soldiers assigned to the post were the 9th Infantry African-American soldiers, referred to as the Buffalo Soldiers. In 1916, under the direction of Gen. Jack Pershing, a raid onto Mexican soil was initiated from this site. It was an attempt to locate Francisco “Pancho” Villa who had killed Americans in Columbus, New Mexico. The raid was unsuccessful. The military outpost was decommissioned in 1923.
The literature indicated that there were few remains at this site. We found rocks along the pathway that helped us navigate through the site and we located several rock foundations. It was obvious that a significant military outpost had existed at this site. Standing of the edge of the mesa, we had an unimpeded view of the Mexican landscape. What a privilege to be standing on that ground where, over 100 years ago, young soldiers lived and worked. A historic site in a desolate area.
On one occasion, we stopped at another must-see site: Naco. This small port of entry town lies along the Mexican border and consists of several wooden houses, a business district and a bar. From the business area, you can see the border crossing.
Patrick Murphy’s garage was the main reason we dreamed of going to Naco. Why? We love Dolan Ellis, Arizona’s Official State Balladeer, and he sings a song about Patrick Murphy that always makes us laugh. The story goes as follows: Patrick Murphy was drinking in a bar. The more drinks he had, the more he wanted to help the Americans fight against the Mexicans. He got into his plane with some incendiary devices and flew over the border. He let go of the “bombs” over Naco. The only problem was that he hit Naco, Arizona, instead of Naco, Mexico. One of the buildings he hit was a garage that contained the car of the Mexican general who was a friend of the mayor of Naco, Arizona. Patrick Murphy was never heard from again.
In April 2015, we went to Naco and sure enough — there was the garage that Patrick had bombed. From there, we headed to the Gay 90’s Bar for a soda and headed to one last stop before we headed home.
Camp Naco, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is often referred to as Fort Naco or Fort Newell. This camp was constructed in 1917 as part of the Mexican Border Project. There are several adobe and wooden structures left at this site, in varying states of disrepair. The camp is surrounded by a fence, but we were able to photograph many of the structures, including the Officers’ Quarters. This is reportedly the only remaining fort that was built during the Mexican War. Near the road, there were some information signs which describe the renovation projects that were underway.
Another historic, fun and educational section of Arizona!