Travels with Two Sisters: Strolling through Sonoran gardens

We were born, raised and lived for many years in an environment with mountains, acorn-filled oak trees, beautiful maple trees, stately birches, green pastures and the heavenly smell of loam after a rain. Flowing rivers, mountain streams lined with mushrooms, and frequent rain were a normal part of life.
When we moved to Arizona, we felt a little bit out of our element and many funny events occurred within the first months of living in the Sonoran Desert. First, we were familiar with pretty, household cactus grown in tiny pots, but we had never encountered a 50-foot cactus up-close and personal. Gee, for the first few months we lived here, we referred to the stately, beautiful Saguaros as “Cigaros.”
Secondly, we had never seen a creosote bush nor did we know that the creosote bush had a very distinguishable odor after a rain. After our first desert rain, we almost called the fire department to report a fire. Today, we love the distinguishable odor of the creosote after a rain. Thirdly, we could see the large spines on some of the cactus, but we were unaware that many “unseen” tiny spines also cause damage. We figured that out after spending some of our retirement money on Band-Aids.
We could go on and on about the funny experiences, but the main point to be made: we needed to learn about this new and different environment before we really embarrassed ourselves. One of our missions was educating ourselves on the flora in the area. We purchased books on Arizona wildflowers and plants; we found websites on wildflowers in Southern Arizona; we took a nature tour of Madera Canyon with Doug Moore and signed up for classes with the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute on a large variety of topics relevant to our new environment.
Another productive endeavor included visiting gardens in the area, particularly those with information about the cactus, plants and flowers. We found the gardens to be very helpful and have returned on many occasions. For us, they provide an opportunity to enjoy a wide variety of flora. Here are some of the gardens we have enjoyed and frequented in the Tucson and Green Valley area.
Botanical delights
Yume Japanese Gardens, on North Alvernon Way in Tucson, is near the Tucson Botanical Gardens. This small, three-quarters of an acre garden contains six separate landscapes: the courtyard, the dry river, the stone river, the meditation garden, the strolling pond and the modern gardens. We visited in November 2014 and found the experience energizing. We strolled through the various landscapes, admired the numerous sculptures and architecture, paused to enjoy the pond garden, noted the several seating areas and explored the impressive tearoom. This is a great place to wander, sit awhile and escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
The Tucson Botanical Gardens, also on North Alvernon Way, is a 5.5-acre botanical garden that transports visitors to a world of natural beauty. The park contains 16 urban gardens that offer different experiences as you wander along, including a Zen garden, a children’s garden, and a butterfly garden. Throughout the year, this park hosts rotating exhibits by renowned artists and sculptors. We have frequented this site on several occasions to view the rotating exhibits and the seasonal blooms.
We love walking through the various gardens, checking to see if the iris are in bloom, walking through the Butterfly and Orchid Pavilion and viewing the rotating photography exhibits in the gallery. We have attended an All Souls Festival, a Frida Kahlo exhibit, a Burle Marx exhibit and a Mariachi Dance festival, to name a few. In this park, we have taken photos of hundreds of blooms and have learned about the culture of Southern Arizona. This is a park we will continue to visit.
Desert gems
Tohono Chul Park, on North Paseo del Norte in Tucson, is a park we visit frequently. When we first arrived in Arizona, we would stroll along the well-maintained paths of this 49-acre botanical garden searching for desert flora we had not photographed. We have returned on many occasions to view the rotating exhibits in the gallery, attend musical events and participate in many of their special events. One is “Bloom Night” when the night-blooming Cereus shows off its fragrant, beautiful blooms.
We enjoy the sculptures throughout the gardens, the quiet spaces, the views of the Santa Catalina Mountains and the incredible variety of plants. This is a place where you can lose your hectic and responsible self and can sit quietly, surrounded by the sound of birds and the beauty of Mother Nature. For those who wish to spend the entire day, the Garden Bistro is a great place to eat.
Cele Peterson Rose Garden, at 920 South Concert Place, near the half-shell in Reid Park, is a Tucson garden worth exploring. With more than 800 rose bushes and 100 species of roses, this small garden is aglow with a multitude of colors. We visited this garden in August 2014, and we spent hours strolling through it on a wide, well-maintained, flat walkway. We could not help ourselves; we took pictures of hundreds of beautiful roses to bring them home with us. In the garden, there is a ramada and benches for those who wish to linger awhile. The garden is open from April 1 through Dec. 31 and offers the local residents a treat at Thanksgiving. Guests who visit the garden a few days before Thanksgiving will be given a bouquet of roses for their holiday dinner table. A great place to spend an afternoon.
Abundant beauty
Desert Meadows Park, on South La Huerta in Green Valley, is a unique, fun, relaxing and healing place. This 4-acre park is truly a group effort: it consists of transplanted cactus, unique artwork, donated plants and hours of labor donated by community members to create a park for the enjoyment of folks in the area. It consists of a large variety of blooming plants/cacti, whimsical/beautiful artwork, benches, quiet areas, swings, ramadas, tables, chairs, rock sculptures, a labyrinth and metal work. We frequent this park whenever we want a close encounter with Mother Nature. The wide and well-maintained paths, the quiet areas, and the view of the Santa Rita Mountains make this a very special and unique place. A section of the Anza Trail is on the eastern side of the park.
Green Valley Recreation East Center Rose Garden, at 7 South Abrego Drive in Green Valley, is a small but stunning rose garden. When the garden is in bloom, GVR members and others from the community can be seen strolling here, taking pictures and pointing to their favorite bush. We have visited this garden on many occasions and taken numerous pictures of our many favorites every time we visit. In early spring, we often drive by this site to see if the African daisies are in bloom — a site to behold!
Garden oasis
The Arid Garden, at 1004 West Camino del Arrendajo in Green Valley, was established in 1986 by the Green Valley Gardeners with a clear mission: to maintain a peaceful and welcoming garden, demonstrating the use of native and desert-adapted plants for the education and enjoyment of area residents. This special garden, tucked in between a busy road and a residential neighborhood, is an oasis in the desert. The entrance gate entices visitors to enter and explore. This garden, with its wide and well-maintained walkways, offers visitors an easy and interesting stroll through a large variety of desert flora.
The garden offers visitors the opportunity to sit, stay and relax on one of the many benches. We have visited this garden on two separate occasions and we have loved every moment. A great place to learn about the desert flora and escape for a while.
In the process of learning about the desert flora, we have discovered many sites that have enriched our lives and have provided us with peaceful places to return to. With great joy, we love the opportunity to share these places with you.
Travels with Two Sisters is a series of adventures in Arizona with Green Valley residents Marie “Midge” Lemay and Suzanne “Sue” Poirier. For more discoveries, check out their first three books: “One Mile at a Time,” “A Gypsy in Our Souls,” and “Connecting Dots.”