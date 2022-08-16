TRAVELS WITH TWO SISTERS Stop, Look & Enjoy Roadside Attractions

After months of preparation, the car was packed and we were ready to leave for our 21-month cross-country journey! We felt prepared for any event — we had an extra fan belt, shovel, chains, tow rope, extra windshield wipers, maps, first aid kit, flares, etc… We had also packed a very LONG list of places that we wanted to see in the lower forty-eight states: the Alamo, State Capitals, Aquarium in Atlanta GA, Golden Gate Bridge, Oregon Trail, Chihuly Bridge of Glass in Tacoma, WA, and many more.
On our Long list we also included some Roadside Attractions that we wanted to explore, such as The World’s Largest Pheasant in Huron, SD; Popeye statue in Crystal City, TX; Herman the German statue in New Ulm, MN; Carhenge in Alliance, NE; the Blue Whale in Catoosa, OK; the Beaver Statue (holding a cow chip) in Beaver, OK and so many more.
When we became full-time residents in AZ, we were already well trained in the procedure of looking for roadside signs and other attractions. Driving throughout the state, we discovered dozens of roadside attractions. In other articles, we already mentioned the Chapel of the Holy Dove near Flagstaff, the Fort Crittenden roadside marker located on Route 82 and the Adamsville Marker on route 87 that contains information about the former town.
Today, we will share with you some of the other Roadside attractions we have found, photographed and, on some occasions, have stopped again to have another look. Enjoy!
Along Route 83 from Wickenburg to Wikieup, we love driving through the Joshua Tree Parkway. We have driven this route on many occasions and we cannot help ourselves; we have to stop, examine the exotic Joshua Trees, touch the foliage and photograph the beautiful blossoms. Along this stretch of road, we have also found two interesting attractions that halted us in our tracks.
North of Wickenburg, we discovered a tall, vintage wooden roadside sign with red lettering. The sign read NOTHING. At this site, we did find remains of a former settlement currently listed as an Arizona ghost town. Our research indicated that the settlement, established in 1977, consisted of a gas station, convenience store, and four residents. It was abandoned in 2005. Wandering around the site, we discovered the remains of one building, and other scattered debris in the area. The site is easily accessible from the road.
Further north on Route 83, near the small community of Wikieup, we discovered a very exciting roadside attraction. We are Charles Schultz fans, so this attraction really excited us. On the side of the road, there is a large red and white rocket with Wikieup, Arizona written on its side in bold, red letters. It is hard to miss!
We always stop at this site, because two of our favorite characters are sitting on the rocket. Three Snoopys (Father, mother and baby) are sitting in the middle of the rocket, and Woodstock is sitting at the front. Cute attraction that we will return to many more times.
Memorial Monuments
In the month of March 2015, we were driving north on Pinal Pioneer Parkway, also known as Route 79. South of Florence, we spotted a roadside pull-off and stopped to explore the site. We discovered a memorial that consisted of a mortared, cobblestone pile, topped with a 2-foot-tall black iron silhouette of a saddled but riderless horse. This structure, erected near the site where Tom Mix died on October 12, 1940, is a unique monument that is part of a rest stop with a shaded picnic table for those who wish to linger. We stopped to pay our respects to one of the greatest of the silent-era movie cowboys. Near the picnic table we located a book for people who wish to write a message or memory. We signed the book, smiled at other visitors and photographed the impressive and thoughtful memorial.
Driving on East Charleston Road, from Sierra Vista to Tombstone, we stopped at the bridge that crosses the San Pedro River. Pulling into the parking lot, we noticed a white, stone monument that commemorates the only major battle of the Mormon Battalion. In 1846, the battalion was attacked by wild bulls near the San Pedro River. In the melee, three men were injured and at least nine bulls were killed. This event is well documented in Arizona history, however it was a surprise to find a monument that commemorates the battle.
In April 2017, we were driving east on Route 60, heading to Salome. On the way, we passed through the communities of Brenda and Vicksburg Junction. Of course we stopped to explore some stone ruins, mining remnants and took pictures of the surrounding landscape. Suddenly, we arrived at a green highway sign that said HOPE: a small incorporated community that consists of an antique store, a church, an RV park and one residential structure surrounded by a white picket fence.
As we drove through the community, we also located an RV Park complex and a huge, brilliant white tank with blue lettering. The tank was an advertisement for the Passmore Gas and Propane Company. Needless to say, we had a hearty laugh before we continued on our journey. Oh, we forgot to mention that going out of the small town, there is a sign that says: “Your Now Beyond Hope.” Whenever we hear the mention of Hope AZ, it always makes us smile.
During one of our visits to Wickenburg, we headed down Vulture Mine Road. Six miles from the downtown area, we discovered a Marker of the Wickenburg Massacre that honors the six stagecoach passengers who were killed in 1871 on their trip from Wickenburg to California. The impressive stone marker, with a metal stagecoach on top, is located by the side of the road. There is a pull-off so explorers can access the site and read the historical information.
Back In Time
Heading north on Route 77, we discovered a Miners Memorial in a small park near the town of Mammoth. This thoughtfully designed memorial park contains a variety of original ore carts from both the Old Tiger and Mammoth mines, sculptures, and an information panel on the history of Mammoth. The sign states: “Named for a “mammoth” strike of gold ore found in the area in 1872...” In 2011, we stopped to explore this site and we were impressed by the design of the miners’ memorial: the trees, the stone walls, the decorative rocks, the dedication to the wives and mothers of the miners, the ore carts filled with ore, and the sculptures. We have introduced this thoughtfully designed memorial to family and friends.
In February 2015, we were heading to Douglas via Route 80. Driving along, we arrived in Apache. At the ghost town, 30 miles north of Douglas, we discovered two structures: an abandoned store and a smaller building by the side of the railroad tracks. An old railroad car stood alone, apparently abandoned. The real treasure was across the street from the abandoned store. The Geronimo Monument, a 20-foot tall stone memorial, was built to commemorate the surrender of Geronimo in 1886. The actual surrender site is about five miles away, but it was placed by the side of the road to make it accessible to the public. It was built by the Civil Works Administration (CWA) in 1934. There is a plaque that explains, in detail, the actual surrender. This monument is impressive and the insertion of metates (grinding stones) into the stonework increases its beauty.
Driving to Tuba City along Route 160, we discovered an amazing and breathtaking place. In 2011, we spotted a small wooden sign along the road that said “Dinosaur Tracks.” We turned left and, on that day, we were introduced to “The Land Where the Dinosaurs Danced.” We were impressed and amazed by the large area of dinosaur tracks that Mother Nature has preserved for us to see and wonder about.
This attraction has been rated as a Top Place to go in Arizona and the Moenave Dinosaur Tracks have been designated as one of the most extensive and well-preserved collection of dinosaur footprints in North America. Upon arriving, a native guide escorted us through the area, highlighted the tracks, pointed out the dinosaur dung, dinosaur eggs, and dinosaur bones. On that day, we viewed and photographed a variety of tracks, both large and small. We have returned to this site on numerous occasions.
Teepes & grotto
In 2019, we were driving along Route 87 in Sacaton. We marveled at the beautiful landscape, the agricultural fields, an old mission church and What? We turned the car around, parked alongside the road, looked at the unfamiliar structure in an odd place; we were definitely intrigued and confused.
We examined the 10-foot tall rock structure and took plenty of photos as proof of our discovery. We got back in the car and stopped at the next rock teepee, etc… Upon arriving home, we did some research and discovered that a series of rock structures were built more than 80 years ago by the federal government. Today, the reason for the teepees is not known. Just one more Arizona curiosity item.
In April 2015, we were driving south on Route 82. Three miles south of Patagonia, we discovered a roadside shrine that was carved into a shallow cliff-side niche in the late 1940s. Mrs. Telles vowed that if all of her sons returned safely from World War II, she would construct a shrine in gratitude. The shrine is a testimony to the safe return of her five sons. For years, the family would visit and lights candles. The family is now gone. Upon arriving at the roadside pull-off, we climbed the stone staircase and visited the grotto. We found mementos, pennies, statuary, and flowers left by visitors. A unique piece of Arizona history.
In May 2018, we were cruising along on Route 191, between Witch Well and St. Johns. All of a sudden the car stopped and we both had the same thought: What on earth is that? We could clearly see the structure that consisted of a large cement base with a white, coned, metal structure on top. We immediately took a photo of the unknown structure, and the next one and the next one… We had no idea what we were seeing! Arriving home, we did some extensive research and discovered that we had seen some VOR Ground-Based Navigation Systems that assist pilots to navigate in remote areas. Who knew? We do now!
We have loved discovering the state of Arizona. We have enjoyed traveling along dirt roads, visiting abandoned places, finding historical treasures, cruising along established highways, meeting fellow Arizonans, searching for hard-to-find places and enjoying the incredible diversity that this state offers. We love living in a constant state of discovery, surprise and excitement.
Travels with Two Sisters is a series of adventures in Arizona with Green Valley residents Marie “Midge” Lemay and Suzanne “Sue” Poirier. For more discoveries, check out their books: “One Mile at a Time,” “A Gypsy in Our Souls,” “Connecting Dots,” and their latest, “We Don't Mind if You Come Along.”