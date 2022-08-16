TRAVELS WITH TWO SISTERS Stop, Look & Enjoy Roadside Attractions

Original ore carts, sculptures and more are part of the thoughtfully designed memorial park in Mammoth.

 Midge Lemay & Sue Poirier photos

After months of preparation, the car was packed and we were ready to leave for our 21-month cross-country journey! We felt prepared for any event — we had an extra fan belt, shovel, chains, tow rope, extra windshield wipers, maps, first aid kit, flares, etc… We had also packed a very LONG list of places that we wanted to see in the lower forty-eight states: the Alamo, State Capitals, Aquarium in Atlanta GA, Golden Gate Bridge, Oregon Trail, Chihuly Bridge of Glass in Tacoma, WA, and many more.

On our Long list we also included some Roadside Attractions that we wanted to explore, such as The World’s Largest Pheasant in Huron, SD; Popeye statue in Crystal City, TX; Herman the German statue in New Ulm, MN; Carhenge in Alliance, NE; the Blue Whale in Catoosa, OK; the Beaver Statue (holding a cow chip) in Beaver, OK and so many more.

Near the small community of Wikieup is a large red and white rocket with three Snoopys (father, mother and baby) in the middle of the rocket and Woodstock at the front.
Leaving the small Arizona town of Hope is a sign that says: “Your Now Beyond Hope.”
This Wickenburg Massacre marker honors the six stagecoach passengers who were killed in 1871 on their trip from Wickenburg to California.
The amazing Moenave Dinosaur Tracks are one of the most extensive and well-preserved collection of dinosaur footprints in North America.
Along Route 87 in Sacaton are 10-foot tall rock structures built more than 80 years ago by the federal government.


