Travels with Two Sisters: STAYING COOL & LEARNING TOO!

We became permanent residents of Arizona in 2010 and for the first few years, we enjoyed the summer temperatures. In comparison to the New England summers, our new state had higher daytime temperatures but lacked the high humidity levels we were accustomed to. During the summer months, once or twice per week, we would head to Tucson in search of the many murals and oddities.
A few years later, we began to realize that we should alter our adventures during the summer months. We discussed our options and reached an agreement: let’s continue our schedule of exploring Tucson sites during the summer months with one major change. Let’s look for indoor sites! We printed out a list of museums within the city limits and began our air-conditioned explorations. Eventually, we did finish seeing all of the museums on the list. Here are some of the wonderful learning opportunities we’ve enjoyed.
Near the University of Arizona campus, the Arizona History Museum has a large variety of interesting and historical artifacts. During our first visit in May 2013, we were fascinated with the mining and Geronimo exhibits. The later was the best and most comprehensive we have seen about the man and his history. This museum has a amazing collection which includes historical information, numerous photos, and a wide variety of artifacts. They are well presented, and rotating exhibits entice people to return to the museum.
We spent some time examining and photographing the entrance to the museum building: a remnant of the first Roman Catholic Church, Saint Agustin, built between 1863-1869. We have returned to the museum for a performance by Marshall Trimble, Arizona’s official State Historian. On the museum grounds, we have stopped to show family and friends a special feature: the statue of John Greenway sculpted by Gutzon Borglum. Yes! The same man who is known for his most famous work: Mount Rushmore! This statue is a replica of one that stands in the U.S. Capitol National Statuary Hall Collection. How cool!
During one of our Osher Lifelong Learning classes, we were introduced to the Desert Art Museum on Tanque Verde Road. It contains many square feet of extraordinary exhibits including clothing, blankets, wall hangings, jewelry, sculptures, photographs and paintings. More than once, we have stopped and exclaimed “WOW!” The permanent blanket exhibit is stunning, and some of the photography on exhibit is the best we have seen in a museum. We’ve returned on several occasions to see their rotating exhibits: the photography of Scott Baxter, the REDress Project, Art is the Seed, Buffalo Soldiers, Andy Warhol, Desert Hollywood, Dawn of American Landscape and Behind Barbed Wire: Japanese American Incarceration in Arizona, to name only a few. This museum offers exhibits on a wide variety of topics, and we will return to this educational and enlightening place.
Color, history & more
In October 2018, we read about a new museum that was scheduled to open: the Ignite Sign Art Museum on South Olsen Street. We visited shortly after it opened, wandering from one room to another, looking at the historic neon, metal and blinking signs of various colors and shapes. The amount of signs displayed was amazing. We explored one area at a time, so we would not miss anything. In one room is a rescued 76 gas station ball. Nearby is a vintage gas pump. Everything blended in: the historic hotel signs, the Red Robin sign and the HEY sign.
Sign lovers: plan on spending a significant amount of time here. On that day, we had the privilege of meeting the owner and hearing about his dream of sharing his treasures with the public. He spends a great deal of time restoring antique neon signs. Near the downtown Pima Community College campus is a row of restored antique signs that stand proudly, waiting for the public to notice and admire them.
Another site on our list, the Jewish History Museum on South Stone Avenue, focuses on the contribution of the Jewish community in the development of Tucson. There are several interesting and educational exhibits. Next door is a Holocaust Museum honoring relatives of Tucson residents and survivors of the Holocaust. Oral testimonies and photos are part of the exhibit. A meaningful experience.
On one of our first visits to the Music Hall, we noticed this beautiful historic house and were very happy to see it on our list of Tucson museums. The Mexican-American Heritage Museum on South Main Avenue is in the Sosa-Carrillo-Fremont House, listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This 1870s house, a beautifully preserved example of Sonoran and Territorial architecture, is well-maintained. With the brick walkway and its green window frames/doors, the adobe/stucco structure is impressive. We took our time exploring the interior with its saguaro rib ceilings, the wooden beams above the doors, the period furniture, the grounds and the courtyard, with its adobe walls and several grottos. This is a great example of historical architecture.
Small, huge & in between
We ordinarily think big — long list of Places to See, multi-day adventures, etc. On one occasion, however, we had to change our thinking. The Mini Time Museum of Miniatures on East Camp Lowell Drive is the perfect place for those who love tiny, well-crafted things of all kinds, colors and shapes. There’s a variety of miniature houses, furniture, clowns, stuffed animals and angels, to name a few, plus an extensive collection of German-made doll houses made in the 1600s and 1700s.
We love spending time at this museum, looking into the corners to make sure we do not miss a small treasure, searching for Tinkerbell in the fairy tree and viewing the exhibits under the glass floor. Sometimes it is difficult to leave this miniature world. Beware! This museum is likely to bring out the child in you. Upon arriving, we smiled when we encountered the HUGE entry doors that made us laugh. How small we felt and how heartily we laughed!
In a repurposed firehouse on South Church Street, we found the Museum of Contemporary Art. MOCA is devoted to contemporary art from around the world and hosts rotating exhibits by local and international artists. We visited in May 2015 and we were impressed with the amount of light in the main exhibit space. We were there to see the artwork of Robert Barber: sculptures and paintings of various geometric designs. His use of form and color was impressive. We have returned to this site for another exhibit and would definitely return.
The Pima Air and Space Museum on East Valencia Road is an airplane-lovers dream. It astonished us with the size of its collection. Aircraft of all sizes, types and colors can be seen in numerous buildings and on the grounds. We spent the entire day at this museum as we went from one impressive plane to another and took advantage of the on-site lunch options.
This place brought out the kids in us. We learned very quickly to look up as we strolled along because there are many treasures hanging from the ceiling. We have returned and have also participated in the “Boneyard” Tour to view the retired military aircraft. We found this museum to be fun, interesting and educational.
Transport & art
Listed as a Tucson Museum, we visited the Postal History Foundation on North 1st Avenue. We explored the historic 1895 post office front from Naco, Arizona and the vintage post office equipment. We soon realized it is a different type of museum, but after taking a guided tour with a volunteer, we were grateful we had found this unique site with a special mission. The foundation gathers old postage stamps, and volunteers sort the stamps into specific categories. Stamp collectors access this site to purchase their treasures. The interesting aspect of this foundation is its educational component, with teaching plans that incorporate postal stamps. Teachers can request these teaching tools, with the accompanying stamps, at no cost to the teacher or school. Interesting place to visit.
The Southern Arizona Transportation Museum on North Toole Avenue is a railroad museum in the former records building near the former Southern Pacific Railroad Depot. During our July 2013 visit, we enjoyed the photographs of old Tucson, maps of the Southern Arizona railroad lines, and the Southern Pacific artifacts, such as bulletin boards and clocks. Information about the role of the railroad in the development of Tucson was detailed and very understandable. Outside, we spotted the old wooden luggage cart and the railroad signal. We headed with our conductor to the back of the museum and we stopped in our tracks! Wow! The big, shiny, Southern Pacific Locomotive #1673, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was built in 1900 and looked brand new. Tucson is its permanent home. The treat of the day was going aboard the historic locomotive. This place made us feel important. The only thing missing on that day: we didn’t have conductors’ caps.
Our favorite: the Tucson Museum of Art on North Main Avenue in the historic part of Tucson. Built on a small plot of land, the building contains wide ramps which guide you from one exhibit to another and one floor to another. It features a variety of art forms, has several permanent exhibits and hosts several rotating exhibits annually. We frequent this site on many occasions and have enjoyed Majestic Landscapes of the American West, Carlos Estevez, the photography of Scott Baxter, Blue Tears by Patricia Carr Morgan, European art, local artists and so much more. We look forward to every new exhibit and we have found that every visit to this site has been educational and enjoyable.
Our visits to the selected museums have had a meaningful impact on our lives. We have been amazed, exposed to new art forms, introduced to new concepts, and learned about our environment. At times, we have acted like children (especially one of us), we have laughed, we have cried and we have changed. All of this while staying cool in the hot summer months.
Travels with Two Sisters is a series of adventures in Arizona with Green Valley residents Marie “Midge” Lemay and Suzanne “Sue” Poirier. For more discoveries, check out their first three books: “One Mile at a Time,” “A Gypsy in Our Souls,” and “Connecting Dots.”