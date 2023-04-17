We have always believed that being “pampered” brings out the best parts of us. During our travels across country, there were times when we indulged and pampered ourselves. For us, staying at a boutique hotel, an elaborate resort or a significant historical “resting place” provided the comfort we needed at that time.

Some of the places we thoroughly enjoyed (and benefited from) included the Avon Old Farms Hotel in Avon, Connecticut; Hotel Gage in Marathon, Texas; Best Western Tuscan Inn at Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco; Ghost Ranch in Abiquiu, New Mexico; Belvedere Hotel in New York City; Best Western Key Ambassador Resort Inn in Key West; and the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, to name a few.

El Conquistador 2.JPG

El Conquistador
Westward Look Resort 2.JPG

Westward Look Resort
Arizona Inn 2.JPG

Arizona Inn
Hacienda del Sol 2.JPG

Hacienda del Sol
Tanque Verde Ranch 2.JPG

Tanque Verde Ranch
White Stallion Ranch 2.JPG

White Stallion Ranch


Travels with Two Sisters is a series of Arizona adventures with Green Valley residents Marie “Midge” Lemay and Suzanne “Sue” Poirier. For more discoveries, check out their books: “One Mile at a Time,” “A Gypsy in Our Souls,” “Connecting Dots,” and their latest, “We Don't Mind if You Come Along.”

