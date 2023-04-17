We have always believed that being “pampered” brings out the best parts of us. During our travels across country, there were times when we indulged and pampered ourselves. For us, staying at a boutique hotel, an elaborate resort or a significant historical “resting place” provided the comfort we needed at that time.
Some of the places we thoroughly enjoyed (and benefited from) included the Avon Old Farms Hotel in Avon, Connecticut; Hotel Gage in Marathon, Texas; Best Western Tuscan Inn at Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco; Ghost Ranch in Abiquiu, New Mexico; Belvedere Hotel in New York City; Best Western Key Ambassador Resort Inn in Key West; and the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, to name a few.
Becoming permanent residents of the great state of Arizona did not diminish our need to be pampered, therefore, we continued our search for places that would make us feel special, peaceful and content. During the last 12 years, we have ventured to some beautiful and historic places: Copper Queen Hotel in Bisbee, Gadsden Hotel in Douglas, Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix, The Wigwam in Goodyear, Rancho de la Osa in Sasabe, La Posada Hotel in Winslow, X Diamond Ranch in Greer, the Arizona Grand Resort and Spa in Phoenix and the Grand Railway Hotel in Williams, to name only a few.
There are numerous grand hotels, inns and spas in the state of Arizona that will spoil you and make you feel like royalty. Some days, however, a shorter driving distance is a lot more tempting. If you get up some morning and feel like you require some pampering (whether a great meal, a relaxing atmosphere, beautiful environment, massage, mud bath or an overnight stay), here are some places we have explored and enjoyed in the Tucson area. If you go — enjoy!
The El Conquistador Tucson, a four-star Hilton Resort, is located on North Oracle Road in Oro Valley. This modern resort shares a similar name to the historic El Conquistador Hotel, formerly in the city of Tucson. Situated at the base of Pusch Ridge, this resort provides stunning views of the surrounding mountains.
In August 2019, we booked an overnight stay. Upon arriving, we were amazed at the elegance: the huge lobby with spectacular copper wall murals, exquisite sculptures, elegantly designed seating areas, fountains, a Southern-style staircase, a glass wall capturing the beauty of the great outdoors and dozens of Diana Madaras paintings scattered throughout the lobby area.
After dinner, we discovered a well-designed and well-maintained walking trail that guided us through the grounds where we discovered several seating areas, a large pool area, well-manicured lawns, a multitude of large palm trees and waterfalls near the lobby area. We enjoyed an exhibit on the historic El Conquistador Hotel with an abundance of historical information and photos. It was a great tribute to a magnificent resort that once stood where the El Con Mall currently sits. This four-star resort is a great place to sit, relax, have a drink, wander through the grounds or soak in the beautiful, inviting pool. They even have a splash pad for children and adventurous adults!
The Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort, located on East Ina Road, is Tucson’s first and oldest resort. Sitting at the base of the Santa Catalina Mountains, this resort had humble beginnings. It started its long history in 1912 as a hacienda-style family home, became a successful dude ranch and currently it is a 244-room property that caters to a variety of guests on a yearly basis.
The resort recently celebrated its 100th birthday! We headed to the resort in July 2019 with one goal in mind: we wanted to see the original property. Driving up the road, the size and beauty of this property were evident in the multiple casitas and numerous stucco buildings. Entering the main building, we roamed around the huge lobby with its log beam ceilings, western motif, ocotillo-ribbed ceilings and a large variety of unique desert flora.
After a little bit of exploration, we sat for lunch in the Gold Room and we were amazed. Through the wall of windows, we could see the entire city of Tucson. After lunch, we successfully located the original hacienda that was built in 1912. It is located directly behind the modern lobby and the original structure is well maintained. On our way out, we stopped to see one of the exhibits by the main desk.
There were a number of items with pictures of Santa Claus holding a bottle of Coca Cola: plates, glasses, metal containers, and framed pictures. In the 1930s, Haddon Sundblom was commissioned by the Coca-Cola Company to create an image of Santa Claus that would be appealing to children. That day, we were looking at some of the images that were created by Sundblom on his balcony at the Westward Look. We were so excited — this is where the current Santa was born!
The Arizona Inn, listed on the National Register Places, is located on East Elm Street in Tucson. This is one of our favorite places. The Inn, which opened in 1930, was built by Isabella Greenway, the widow of John Greenway and the first US Congresswoman in Arizona history. Isabella, a lifelong friend of Eleanor Roosevelt, was involved in a furniture-making enterprise that helped disabled World War I veterans find permanent employment. During the Depression in the 1930s, the enterprise was failing. The decision was made to build the Arizona Inn for two reasons: to provide individualized service, privacy, quiet, and sunshine for her guests and to increase the demand for furniture that would keep her enterprise viable.
Located in a residential setting, this upscale boutique resort is readily visible. This Spanish Colonial style complex, with its salmon-colored buildings and blue awnings catches the attention of all newcomers. For generations it has been owned and operated by family members and has been lovingly restored and renovated. It is a world-renowned resort known for its quiet, beauty, elegance, and privacy. We have visited this inn on numerous occasions and have stayed overnight at this peaceful and elegant place. We love spending time at the Inn, walking around the well-manicured grounds and eating at the elegant café. Spending time at the Inn makes us feel special. A lot of other people have also enjoyed spending time there; the list of celebrity guests is long and impressive. We bring family and friends to this very unique, historical and special place in the desert.
Hacienda del Sol, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is located on North Hacienda del Sol Road in Tucson. It was created in 1929 as a ranch school for the daughters of the socially elite. This desert retreat catered to prominent families with names such as Westinghouse, Pillsbury and Vanderbilt, to name a few.
In 1944, it was converted to a guest ranch and immediately attracted many notable personalities such as John Wayne, Katherine Hepburn, Howard Hughes, Clark Gable and many more. In the 1990s, the property was renovated and restored to its original beauty. Today, it is a secluded hideaway with outstanding views of the Santa Catalina Mountains. We visited the site in June 2013 and we immediately fell in love with this beautiful and charming treasure. From the parking area, we entered through a wooden gate in a decorated stucco wall. We strolled around the property and found dozens of tile murals, many sculptures, numerous grottos in the stucco walls, tiled entry stairs, murals on walls and Spanish-style fountains.
We located several gardens with flowers, desert flora, and western decorations such as ceramic cowboy boots and wagon wheels. The color of the buildings with the green grass, the blooming plants and the multi-colored chairs in the multiple seating areas made the environment feel special. We ate lunch at the Grill Restaurant and had the pleasure of watching two hawks performing aerial acrobatics near the wall of windows.
We love exploring historic sites and enjoy strolling through luxurious resorts. We enjoy being spoiled, viewing Arizona’s beauty from a comfortable seat on a balcony and being waited on like royalty. At other times, however, we require something more: we want to relive a part of our childhood when we walked through the neighborhood with our pink cowgirl hats on, our hand on the plastic gun that fit comfortably in our holsters and practicing our “western” walk. We have spent time at some sites that have met that requirement. Here are two of our favorites in the Tucson area.
Tanque Verde Ranch, located on East Speedway Boulevard, is an old-time cattle and guest ranch. This property has a long history of ownership and uses since 1868. Today, it is one of the premier guests ranches in the area. Located at the base of the Rincon mountains, it feels secluded and inviting. This western-style resort provides a wide variety of activities that cater to their guests’ individual needs such as swimming pools, tennis courts, horseback riding options and hiking, to name a few.
In November 2015, we arrived at the ranch for lunch. Wow! This place made us feel like we wanted to be cowgirls and go horseback riding (we do not do horseback riding!). What a great western feel from the moment we arrived. The casitas are scattered throughout the property to offer both close living quarters and/or privacy, depending on preference. We enjoyed the cowboy atmosphere, green grass, several sitting areas with magnificent views, the stone walls and the wagon wheel benches. This is a great place for a cowboy/cowgirl getaway not far from home.
The White Stallion Ranch is located on West Twin Peaks Road. This all-inclusive resort and dude ranch has a long history of ownership and uses. This property is a mixture of the old and the new. Some of the buildings were built between 1900-1940 with newer structures and facilities added in through the years. Many celebrities have stayed at this ranch including George Clooney, Charles Heston and Lindsey Wagner, to name just a few.
We visited this site in May 2017 and we thoroughly enjoyed our time there. What a beautiful environment — spectacular views of the mountains, dozens of horses, a dirt entry road, various sculptures, stucco walls with grottos, tile murals, multiple gardens, sitting areas located throughout the property and the variety of stucco buildings. The western motif is evident everywhere, from the western town, saddles as bar stools, wagon wheel benches, the horse sculpture and the horse design at the bottom of the swimming pool.
We strolled through the property, stopped at the petting zoo, got our pictures taken with some beautiful horses, and ate lunch in the historic hacienda. While we were in the lobby, we noted the sign-up sheets for daily activities. The variety of activities offered to guests was outstanding. Great place to go for lunch and an upscale place to stay and play. This is a private ranch — guests must reserve a lunch date or an overnight stay to explore the site.
If you choose to visit one of the many luxury resorts and ranches in the area, we wish you a fun, relaxing and/or exciting time.