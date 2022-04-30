Travels with Two Sisters: SHE-SHE-SHE CAMPS

Raymond Burr, per his own admission, was one of the 3 million unemployed single men who signed up to participate in the New Deal program known as the Civilian Conservation Corps. The public work program, operational from 1933 to 1942, provided unskilled labor that focused on conservation and the development of natural resources. Three hundred thousand young men per year planted trees, built roads and levees, expanded recreational areas in state and national parks and built a network of service buildings. The CCC also operated separate programs for veterans and Native Americans.
This program, sometimes referred to as Roosevelt’s Tree Army, Soil Soldiers, Cee’s or the Colossal College of Calluses, was designed to assist families affected by unemployment during the Depression. Per year, there were over 1,600 camps operating in the United States. Chuck Yeager and Walter Matthau are also among the list of well-known men who participated in “Roosevelt’s Tree Army.”
Living in New England, we were aware of the work of the CCC and we found their contribution in many places. In all of the New England states, they built picnic tables, stone fireplaces, dams, structures, shelters, trails, log cabins, etc… Walking around Allis State Park in Brookfield, Vermont, we were aware that this campground and recreation area owes its existence to the young men of the CCC. What a beautiful place to wander and to enjoy the facilities that were built for our enjoyment. In Vermont, visitors can also view other contributions such as the Waterbury Dam and the Barre Dam.
In New Hampshire, one of the few surviving camps now serves as a museum, and visitors are welcome to roam through the remains of camp 1123 RD at Bear Brook State Park. On the grounds is a life-size statue of a shirtless corpsman, one of 65 identical statues, built by the CCC Legacy Program. These statues are located across the United States.
Very few camps remain in the New England area. Many have been demolished or repurposed. One example is Camp Stark in New Hampshire that was repurposed as a WWII Prisoner of War Camp. Today, a simple marker is the only reminder of its past.
Leaving on our 21-month cross-country journey, we were not expecting to discover former camps. Traveling from state-to-state, however, we did see the results of their work; the architectural style of the fireplaces, ramadas, picnic tables and structures is easily recognizable. For example, the edging of the road in Glacier National Park (Montana) is identical to the edging of the road in Sabino Canyon (Arizona).
In Plainview, Arkansas we did have the occasion to view the remains of a former CCC camp. On that day, we read the information signs about the contributions of Company 1704 and we proudly walked amongst the existing remains of the camp which included cement slabs, stone walls, cement foundations and footprints of buildings.
At Colton Point State Park in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania, we stood on a viewing platform overlooking Pine Creek Gorge and, walking through the park, we spotted another of the 65 statues built by the CCC Legacy Program.
Grand Canyon state's CCCs
When we became permanent residents of Arizona, it did not take us long to begin our research on their contributions within our new playground. We relied on two important sources: “Images of America: The Civilian Conservation Corps in Arizona,” by Robert W. Audretsch and Sharon E. Hunt, and the website https://livingnewdeal.org. Over the last 11 years, we have visited many of the sites where their influence is apparent.
It did not take us long to place the sites on our “List of Places to See.” Every so often, we would pack up the cooler, grab the camera, and off we went in search of a variety of sites. Here is a small sample of where we have explored and enjoyed.
Pearce Ferry, listed as an Arizona ghost town, is at the bottom of the Grand Canyon. From Route 93, it is accessed via Pearce Ferry Road. The last five miles of the journey are a winding, steep, and bumpy dirt road. This was where John Wesley Powell reportedly pulled his boats out of the Colorado River at the end of his Grand Canyon expedition. Today, it is the take-out point for the Hualapai River Rafting trips.
In June 2016, we drove down to the bottom and found the signs describing the involvement of the CCC in the area. We also found a restroom and picnic tables on a concrete slab, and nearby the remains of a CCC building, a concrete slab, and remnants of a wooden structure. The young men at this camp conducted archeological studies prior to the completion of the Hoover Dam and built a bathing beach and other structures for the current camping facility. After photographing the remains of the camp, we had to linger awhile to enjoy the spectacular and breathtaking scenery.
In May 2012, we headed to Saguaro National Park West on North Kinney Road to listen to a presentation on the contributions of the CCC within the park boundaries. We enjoyed the information and afterward asked for directions to the remains of the camp. In a secluded area of the park we had difficulty finding the site, but we succeeded in locating the remains of Camp Pima SP6A. We wandered through the area and found several cement slabs, foundations, stone walls and several partial adobe walls. For those interested in visiting this site, we recommend getting directions from the visitor center.
During a visit to Williams in 2016, we took the opportunity to explore the Williams Ranger Station near the Clover Ruin, built in 1934 by the Civilian Conservation Corps. At this site we found several well-preserved stone buildings: two residences, a horse barn, a shed, and a small garage. We wandered around the site, took photos, and marveled that the ranger station was currently operating in one of the CCC structures.
Mountain camps north & south
In 2015, we stayed in the small town of Portal and were determined to see all of the sites listed on our “Places to See.” One of the sites was the CCC camp at the east entrance of Cave Creek canyon. When we arrived, we marveled at the number of buildings that remained. We found the remnants of a loading platform, a partial rock wall, and four stone buildings in extremely good condition. At this site, however, it was difficult to determine the boundaries of the camp. For those interested, guests can rent the Portal CCC house: a five-room stone masonry cabin. This cabin, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is surrounded by spectacular scenery in a quiet and peaceful area of Arizona.
One day, when we felt a bit brave and invincible, we made to decision to head to Crown King, situated atop the Bradshaw Mountains north of Black Canyon City. While in the area, we visited the Crown King Ranger Station that was built in 1934 by the CCC. The stone Bungalow/Craftsman style structures, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, were built to be used as housing and government offices. We found the Ranger Station and five intact and well-maintained stone buildings: a residence, office, garage, hay barn, and well house. The buildings are still currently in use and their architectural style blends in well with its forest environment.
Horsethief Basin Recreational Area, 7.6 miles from Crown King, was another area we explored. The drive from Crown King to the Recreational Area is a slow, bumpy drive along a dirt road, but the reward was well worth the adventurous journey. In a beautiful and peaceful forest, the young men built a cement dam, a man-made lake and a picnic area for our enjoyment. We walked along the top of the dam, strolled along the edge of the lake, listened to the singing birds and enjoyed the peace and quiet.
Other places we have visited and already mentioned in prior articles include Colossal Cave Mountain Park in Tucson. There we found another of the 65 statues built by the CCC Legacy Program and an original CCC building that is currently a museum.
More discoveries!
In Safford, we visited the Sanchez CCC Camp Historic Site, the home of Camp Eleven which was occupied from 1935 to 1936 by 200 men from Texas and Arizona. Their main job was soil conservation to counteract the erosion that was occurring in the area. At this camp, a number of structures remain. The semi-intact buildings were accessible, signage was provided indicating the usage of the buildings, and walking paths were well-kept for those who wish to spend some time in a historical setting.
Reportedly, there are 120 CCC camps in the state of Arizona. We have seen a very small number of those, but we have seen plenty of evidence of their work: the administration buildings at Casa Grande Ruins National Monument in Coolidge; the entrance buildings at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum; the renovated chairs at the Painted Desert Inn in the Petrified Forest National Park; the entrance building, ramadas and picnic tables at South Mountain Park in Phoenix; the trails and viewing areas at the Chiricahua National Monument and in the many national parks, national monuments and national forests we have visited.
In their honor, we have found many memorial plaques — for example, at the Chiricahua National Monument and at the Wesley Bolin Plaza in Phoenix, just to name a few. For those interested in historical photographs, we found a great collection at the Patagonia Museum and some of the photos taken with the residents of Patagonia. Our way of paying tribute to the work of the young men of the CCC? We enjoy and appreciate all of the sites they developed — just for us!
At this point, we are sure you are wondering about the title of this article. Certainly we included a lot of information about the young men who worked hard to provide us with safe and pleasant places for our enjoyment. However, we wanted to remember mentioning the young ladies who also contributed. Eleanor Roosevelt, in an attempt to assist young, unemployed women, created a counterpart of the CCC. From 1933 to 1937, 8,000 young, unemployed women participated in the program called the She-She-She camps. The women worked in 90 sites across the United States, participating in conservation and forestry programs.
Travels with Two Sisters is a series of adventures in Arizona with Green Valley residents Marie “Midge” Lemay and Suzanne “Sue” Poirier. For more discoveries, check out their books: “One Mile at a Time,” “A Gypsy in Our Souls,” “Connecting Dots,” and their latest, “We Don't Mind if You Come Along.”