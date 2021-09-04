Travels with Two Sisters: SEVEN MAN-MADE WONDERS OF ARIZONA

People often ask us “Where do you find all of the sites that you visit?” We find all of our upcoming adventures in a variety of ways: we love to watch “Arizona Illustrated,” and we scour several newspapers including the Arizona Daily Star, the Green Valley News, the Connection, and the Tubac Villager. We also read through Arizona Highways and Tucson Lifestyle magazines.
Over the last 10 years, we have also done significant research on topics such as Arizona State Parks, National Monuments and Parks, Japanese Internment Camps, Mammoth Kill Sites, Natural Conservation areas, WWII Prisoner of War Camps, and we have printed lists of articles including Top 25 things to see in Arizona, National Register of Historic Places, Natural Wonders and the Seven Man-Made Wonders in our state.
Most of our adventures include some of the sites we have found during our research projects. During our travels, we have successfully completed many of our lists, including the Seven Man-Made Wonders of Arizona. These are the wonders we have found and enjoyed.
Hoover Dam, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was completed in 1935 and was originally named the Boulder Dam. This huge concrete arch dam is on the border of Nevada and Arizona and was built for flood control, hydroelectric power and water storage (Lake Mead).
In November 2009, during our cross-country journey, we drove along Route 93, crossed the Colorado River on the Hoover Dam, found a parking space and walked across the dam. What a beautiful sight: the blue waters of Lake Mead, the red cliffs along the water, the white dam towers, the new bypass bridge that was being constructed, the red mountains near the dam and the magnificent architecture. That day, we walked on both sides of the dam, took pictures of the art deco statues, stopped to view the memorial in honor of those who died in the building of the dam, examined the metal sculpture of a high-scaler near the café, visited the exhibit hall and took photos of everything. We also stopped at the viewpoints at each end of the dam; they offer excellent views of the entire structure.
Since 2010, cars are no longer allowed to drive across the dam. We were lucky to have gone before the bypass bridge was completed. Oh, we almost forgot to tell you about the clocks. Halfway across the bridge, there are two clocks and a line. On one side of the line, you can stand in Nevada (Pacific Time Zone), on the other side you can stand in Arizona (Mountain Time Zone). We had fun switching from one to the other, and, at times, standing in both time zones.
Mission & Monument
It was not difficult to find our second Man-Made Wonder. Upon arriving in Arizona, we traveled south on Route 19, in search of Green Valley, and we immediately spotted the “White Dove of the Desert.” Within two weeks of arriving, we returned to the area to explore the beautiful mission, San Xavier del Bac, that lies within the Tohono O’odham Indian Reservation. The original mission was established in 1692 by Father Kino; there are no visible remains of the original structure. The current church was built from 1783 through 1792 under the direction of the Franciscan friars, and continues to serve the Tohono O’odham parishioners.
San Xavier is the oldest, intact European structure in Arizona. The interior of the church attests to a Baroque architectural style with faux doors and curtain displays. The mission is filled with original statues, murals and paintings. The first time we entered the church, it seemed overwhelming with so much to behold. This mission was unlike any other we had seen.
We have returned to this architectural treasure on many occasions. We have explored the museum, introduced our friends and family to the site, purchased treasures in the gift shop, viewed the video about the restoration project, and took a guided tour. We have also attended the Christmas concert called “Patronato Christmas” featuring the Sons of Orpheus Men’s Choir and the Tucson Arizona Boys Choir, and have attended the annual Pow-wow on two occasions. Near the Mission, we located the Elders building and the Tohono O’odham cemetery. At the cemetery, we abided by the posted “No Trespassing” and “No Photography” signs. We feel at home at this historic mission and we are sure we will return.
Montezuma Castle National Monument in Camp Verde was established in 1906 to protect this impressive cliff dwelling built by the Sinagua Indians between A.D. 1100 and 1425. Montezuma Castle, also listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is a 5-story, 20-room cliff dwelling strategically tucked into a limestone cliff along Beaver Creek. It afforded the inhabitants protection and a water source.
We visited this site in November 2010, and we strolled on the 1/3-mile paved path through the grounds, walked amongst the sycamore trees, read the numerous information panels, took pictures of the “castle” built into the cliff, explored the structures at the base of the cliff, stopped to view Beaver Creek and explored the park museum. We found that their gift shop contains a remarkable variety of Southwestern and Arizona books. We have returned to this site on many occasions with friends and family.
More marvels
In August 2011, we headed to Lake Powell and took the opportunity to explore another of the Seven Man-Made Marvels of Arizona: Glen Canyon Dam. This structure, built in 1958, is an impressive, huge, concrete arch dam. This magnificent dam formed Lake Powell, one of the largest reservoirs in the United States. We stood at the excellent viewing areas and took photographs of the impressive dam and the surrounding area. We also explored the Carl Hayden Visitor Center that offers information about the building of the structure and provides interactive exhibits, films and tours of the dam.
Jerome, on Route 89A between Sedona and Prescott, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The copper mining community, built on a mountainside, was founded in 1876. In the 1920s, the population exceeded 10,000 people, but like other mining communities, the mines closed and the population decreased. Upon arriving into town, we stopped to read the sign that states: “Walking down Main Street is like taking a step back in time. Remnants of the “Red Light District,” Company Hill, old hotels and saloons still exist. Today, the population is close to 500. When the mines shut down in the 1950s, the population was below 100. It was then the town became known as a ghost town. However, today, it is a thriving destination tourist town and a national historic landmark.”
In January 2014, we walked along Main street, took pictures of semi-intact structures, historic buildings such as Hotel Connor (1898), Jennie’s Place (brothel) and the Mineral Museum building. We visited the Jerome Historical Society Museum to gather information about the history of the area and the Jerome State Historical Park, which preserves the 1916 Douglas mansion built by an influential mining family. During a subsequent visit in August 2019, we explored the Gold King Mine Museum and Ghost Town, home to the former gold mining town of Haynes. We viewed the remains of the ghost town and we were amazed with the vast collection of items on the museum grounds: hundreds of vintage cars, buses and trucks, a large variety of mining equipment, many historic structures (some relocated from other sites), a stamp mill, a blacksmith and several very interesting items: vintage stovetops, a cannon, vintage signs, metal wheels, antique gas pumps and many more.
Over & Up
London Bridge, currently located in Lake Havasu City, is not the Tower Bridge of London, but this bridge did indeed stand over the river Thames in that beautiful city. We arrived at the site in October 2016, and we were impressed: they disassembled the bridge brick by brick, transported it to Arizona and reassembled the entire bridge, brick by brick. An incredible feat! We walked the entire length of the bridge, admired the splendid architecture, stopped to inspect the highly decorated metal lampposts made from melted-down Napoleonic cannons, and saw some of the World War II bullet holes. It is indeed an impressive structure that appears to fit into its new environment. Walking along London Bridge Beach, a neighboring park, we took excellent photographs of this magnificent and stunning structure.
In November 2017, we arrived at Grand Canyon West, an enterprise of the Hualapai Nation. We ate lunch at Guano Point at a picnic table perched on a rock cliff, viewed the remnants of a guano mine, marveled at the beautiful scenery, took many photographs of the Colorado River, and explored the Hualapai Ranch where visitors can stay overnight in a western atmosphere. Eventually, our bus arrived at Eagle Point, which provides a different perspective of the canyon. Beautiful rock formations, including a rock eagle, prompt visitors to stop and revel in the work of Mother Nature.
At this site, there is another feature listed as one of the Seven Man-Made Marvels of Arizona: the famous Skywalk. This site was already mentioned in our Testing Our Grit Coast to Coast article, however we decided to include in this category also. We had read about the difficulties they encountered in building of the skywalk and we always said we would NEVER walk on the glass structure! On that sunny November day, we were at a crossroad! We stared at it, talked about how small it looked, walked closer to it, took pictures, entered the building and, before we knew it, we were putting on our cloth booties. After the first minute or so, how exciting it was to finally experience walking on glass, looking down at the canyon, watching birds fly underneath — all of this without panicking. This adventure creates a feeling of oneness with nature. At first, the experience was daunting, but it was hard to leave.
The Seven Man-Made Wonders of Arizona sites were all different from each other and very unique. They provided us with a variety of experiences and we enjoyed them all. Given the opportunity, we would return to all of the sites. We do not know who originally decided which ones to include on this list. We know, however, that if we had made the list it would have read : Seventy (or more) Man-Made Wonders of Arizona.
Travels with Two Sisters is a series of adventures in Arizona with Green Valley residents Marie “Midge” Lemay and Suzanne “Sue” Poirier. For more discoveries, check out their first three books: “One Mile at a Time,” “A Gypsy in Our Souls,” and “Connecting Dots.”