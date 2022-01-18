Travels With Two Sisters RIGHT DOWN THE ROAD

On occasion, we love planning extended trips (3 to 10 days) across Arizona to explore a large variety of sites. For some reason or another, our neighbors always seem to know that an extended trip is coming. Maybe its because of the frequent trips from our house to the car with the chairs, First Aid bag, binoculars, a large cooler, bird book, geology hammer, backpacks and so forth. Our neighbors always smile at us and ask: “Where are you heading this time?” We love sharing our upcoming trips with those who inquire.
When we plan shorter excursions and day trips, however, we successfully leave unnoticed with our small cooler, camera, directions and excitement. One of our many favorite places to visit is Right Down the Road. Amado, at the junction of Arivaca Road, can be easily accessed from Interstate 19.
Driving down the Interstate, we eagerly look for the cell phone tower with AMADO on the side. This tower, made to look like a huge water tower, looks better that a pine or palm tree and makes us smile every time we see it. We have discovered many interesting sites in this small community.
The Longhorn Grill, easily identified by its large longhorn skull, is listed as an Arizona Roadside Attraction. We have visited this unusual attraction on many occasions with friends and family and took pictures of our visitors in front of the iconic skull. The restaurant, built in the 1970s, successfully operated until 2012. In 2018, it was purchased by new owners, renovated, and reopened in 2019. We visited the restaurant shortly after it re-opened and found the western atmosphere to be pleasant and relaxing. This establishment was reportedly used in the filming of “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore,” featuring Ellen Burstyn and Kris Kristofferson. Exciting that a scene of a Martin Scorsese movie was filmed in Amado!
Like the Longhorn Grill, the Cow Palace Restaurant across the street has a movie history and story of its own. This establishment, serving customers since the 1920s, was our preferred place to bring family and friends. Upon arrival, we always spent time looking at the many autographed photos on the wall. Would you believe that John Wayne and Whoopi Goldberg ate here, along with several other celebrities? In the 1930s, this was THE place to go! Due to flooding, the restaurant is currently closed and its future is unknown. The structure, however, still stands and we continue to see visitors stopping to take pictures of the well-known landmark.
Amado adventures
In August 2020, we read a newspaper article about a newly opened meditation garden at the Borderlands Unitarian Universalist Church in the Amado Territory. The article noted that this small, impressive garden offers visitors the opportunity to relax, enjoy, or meditate in a beautiful and peaceful setting. We visited the garden in September 2020 and we were impressed with the serenity and beauty.
We enjoyed the well-pruned and sculpted gardens, multiple benches, exquisite and thoughtful artwork, a labyrinth, gazebo with comfortable seating, rose bushes, a fountain and spectacular views of the Santa Rita Mountains. What a beautiful and peaceful setting that invited us to sit for a while in the porch swing with incredibly comfortable cushions! We will definitely return to this garden, and we hope the curious and friendly roadrunner returns to entertain us.
Before leaving the area, we explored the Amado Territory and found some occupied residences, businesses, a historic water tower, the Amado Territory Ranch Inn, and an impressive metal sculpture titled “The Birdwatcher.”
On several occasions, we have enjoyed driving along on Amado Montosa Road, a two-lane paved country road that connects the East Frontage Road to Mount Wrightson Road. Driving along, we have encountered many points of interest including ruins, the historic Rex Ranch Resort, and the Assumption of Mary Catholic mission.
Whenever we encounter residential ruins, we always feel compelled to stop and explore the site. It is our way of acknowledging that someone once lived here. On a beautiful, sunshiny and warm day, we located three separate ruins: a semi-intact adobe/stucco residential structure with multiple rooms, an abandoned car, a partial brick wall and partial stone walls; a semi-intact adobe/stucco residential structure with three to four rooms and a fireplace; and a large, unidentified cement structure. We took photos of our discoveries.
On our first trip along Montosa Road, we also discovered the Assumption of Mary Catholic Mission that was highlighted in the Arizona Highways magazine in 2018. This small, brilliant white church, sitting by the side of the road, is easily find. The front of the church supports a bell between two towers that is operated by a rope that runs down the front of the church. Above the entrance door, a statue of Mary looks down upon those who enter. On the grounds isn impressive white stone angel sculpture. This small mission church serves the needs of the Catholics in the area.
Ranches then & now
Our most significant discovery along Amado Montosa Road was the Rex Ranch Resort, built in 1938 by Rex Hamaker. The 50-acre resort contains 32 guest rooms and casitas, a restaurant, meeting room, day spa, and the first swimming pool built in the Santa Cruz Valley. In its heyday, it was a prime vacation destination for winter guests, bird watchers, artists and Hollywood celebrities. One of the buildings on the property was built in the 1880s, by a cavalry soldier who was granted a piece of property when he retired from the U.S. military. All of the other buildings were built after 1936. The resort closed in 2012, and was purchased by a new owner in 2014.
We visited this uninhabited site on two separate occasions after requesting permission to explore it. It is hard to describe the feeling as we drove up to the main building. A huge, salmon-colored Spanish style building was shining in the direct sunlight. The arch above the doorway contained a bell and two stone lions lay alongside the walkway. What a magnificent site! It is no wonder that the rich and famous came here to vacation!
All of the buildings are salmon-colored and are set amongst the trees to offer shade and privacy for the guests. It was peaceful and would please any nature lover. On our first visit, we strolled around the grounds, taking pictures of the pool, the casitas, courtyards, stone lions and so forth. We revisited the ranch in 2020 and found no further progress on the renovation of the ranch. During that visit, however, we found a semi-intact horse barn, corrals and an uninhabited adobe residence. Current status of the property is unknown.
Another interesting discovery in Amado was the Equine Voices Rescue and Sanctuary on West Dove Way. This non-profit organization provides a home to horses and burros rescued from neglect, abuse, abandonment, and slaughter. The non-profit, assisted by many volunteers, provides a nurturing environment that includes rehabilitation, stability and adoption services.
We visited the Jumping Jack Ranch in October 2014 with one mission in mind: to view a herd of wild mustangs, rescued from the slaughterhouse, that were going to be released in California. We had no idea that we would spend the majority of the day at the ranch learning about the mission of Equine Voices, visiting with two horses that were being adopted within the week, petting several horses, stopping to “chat” with the burros, and falling in love with a brown and white mustang colt. We wandered around the grounds, made friends with many of the rescued horses and burros, took pictures of the mustangs and laughed while watching a huge horse rolling in the dirt. For us, this was definitely a meaningful and educational experience.
History-filled abodes
Sopori Ranch, three miles west of Amado, can be accessed from Arivaca Road. This ranch is historically significant in the Santa Cruz Valley: a Spanish land grant to Juan Bautista, home of the Pennington family, owned by a family member of Robert E. Lee, owned by the movie mogul Jack Warner, to name a few. Today, only 500 acres is privately owned. Reportedly, the owners currently reside in Illinois and visit on occasion. Our request to enter the ranch property was denied. With family and friends, we drive to the roadside shrine just west of the ranch. At this location, some of the ranch structures can be viewed and photographed. We also love to share with others the history of the shrine that was reportedly built by Mrs. Lee in honor of her husband, who was injured and died at the ranch.
In April 2013, we had the opportunity and honor to visit the Sopori Ranch Cemetery on the Sopori Ranch. The historic cemetery lies atop a rise, overlooking the Sopori Wash and the surrounding area. As we walked through the gate onto this sacred ground, we noticed a rock engraved with the inscription: “Tread softly here - These stony mounds - Shelter the bones of - Arizona’s oldest pioneers.” We had the opportunity to stroll through this cemetery and locate the gravesites of James Pennington, killed by Apaches in August 1868, and his younger sister, Anne. We also found several grave sites of early settlers. What an honor to have the opportunity to visit the burial sites of others who have come to this territory many, many years before us.
Agua Linda Farm, on the Interstate 19 East Frontage Road, is a 63-acre farm with pastures, gardens, shade trees, green grass, and incredible views of the Santa Rita Mountains. The adobe hacienda with its red tile roof was built by the Ronstadt family in the 1940s. Through the years, the property changed owners and missions: family residence, a working farm, to an organic farm that hosted annual events and sold its organic produce. We visited the farm, in October 2012, during its pumpkin festival. We explored the grounds, spent time viewing the farm animals, admired the beautiful brick hacienda, and purchased our pumpkins. We were amazed by this lush environment in a desert landscape with a large variety of flowers, huge shade trees, green grass, fountains, and a historic hacienda. Today, the ranch has changed direction again; it is currently an elegant wedding venue. This is the ranch where Mark Kelly and Gabby Giffords were married in November 2007. For those interested in the history of the farm, a great book is “Out of the Limelight: An Autobiography,” by Jane Lowe with Shaw Kinsley.
We have had some meaningful experiences, educational opportunities, many precious memories and tons of laughs during our explorations in this beautiful hamlet nestled in the Santa Cruz Valley.
Travels with Two Sisters is a series of adventures in Arizona with Green Valley residents Marie “Midge” Lemay and Suzanne “Sue” Poirier. For more discoveries, check out their first three books: “One Mile at a Time,” “A Gypsy in Our Souls,” “Connecting Dots,” and their latest book, “We Don't Mind if You Come Along.”