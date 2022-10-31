Before we venture out to unknown lands, we always do research about the places we want to explore. Many times, however, we have discovered places that were not on our “List of Places to see.” When we left on our cross-country trip, we only had one Place of Worship on our “To See” list.

Arriving in Washington, D.C., we headed to our planned destination: Washington National Cathedral. We strolled through the grounds, took photos of many of the magnificent sculptures in the garden, marveled at the stunning architecture and paused at the stone carving of Elie Wiesel and the Eleanor Roosevelt Human Rights statue.

St. Philips in the Hills window above the altar.JPG

St. Philips in the Hills window above the altar.
Dhammafatnara Temple.JPG

Dhammafatnara Temple
Divine Mercy Chapel.JPG

Divine Mercy Chapel
Saint Augustine Cathedral.JPG

La Catedral de San Agustin
Bike Church.JPG

Bike Church


Travels with Two Sisters is a series of Arizona adventures with Green Valley residents Marie “Midge” Lemay and Suzanne “Sue” Poirier. For more discoveries, check out their books: “One Mile at a Time,” “A Gypsy in Our Souls,” “Connecting Dots,” and their latest, “We Don't Mind if You Come Along.”

