Before we venture out to unknown lands, we always do research about the places we want to explore. Many times, however, we have discovered places that were not on our “List of Places to see.” When we left on our cross-country trip, we only had one Place of Worship on our “To See” list.
Arriving in Washington, D.C., we headed to our planned destination: Washington National Cathedral. We strolled through the grounds, took photos of many of the magnificent sculptures in the garden, marveled at the stunning architecture and paused at the stone carving of Elie Wiesel and the Eleanor Roosevelt Human Rights statue.
It is truly surprising when we look back and think of all of the Houses of Worship we admired and photographed on our trip. While we were in Salt Lake City, we explored the Salt Lake Temple, the largest Latter-day Saint temple. In San Antonio, Texas, we explored the San Fernando Chapel as we visited the final resting place of Davy Crocket. Driving down the coast of California, we stopped at several Spanish missions; in New Ulm, Minnesota, we visited the "Hermann the German" monument, swayed to the music of the glockenspiel and explored the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity, to name only a few.
Once we made Green Valley our home, our new list of things to see in the Tucson area did not include any Places of Worship. However, in the last 12 years, we have explored several. In this article, we did not include the San Xavier del Bac Mission; it was included in a prior article. Here is a listing of some of the places we have enjoyed and photographed in the Tucson area.
Chapels, churches, more
During our initial visit to the Gallery of the Sun Historic District, located on North Swan Road, we had the opportunity to visit the DeGrazia Chapel. The chapel, built in the Spanish style, has an open roof and numerous DeGrazia murals. Standing in this simple, peaceful place made us feel like were in a far-away country.
It is a rustic place of worship where people gather to give thanks or light a candle in remembrance of a loved one. Exiting the chapel, a sign reads: “This mission is dedicated to Father Kino in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe for the Indians.” It is signed and dated by DeGrazia. A touching and meaningful dedication.
In 2017, the chapel was ravaged by fire. We have visited the site recently and found that although some of the fire damage is evident, the chapel remains a peaceful and simple place of worship.
In "Beliefs and Holy Places" by James S. Griffith, we read about the El Senor de los Milagros, located in the Menlo Park neighborhood. This shrine attracts the faithful from all over the world, but the majority of the visitors are from Arizona and Mexico. The faithful come to pray for miracles, kneeling at the base of a one-foot-tall Spanish wooden crucifix.
Reportedly, many prayers have been answered to those who have prayed here. In April 2020, we visited the shrine, near a residence on South 16th Avenue. The small shrine, surrounded by decorative ironwork and adorned by many statues of saints, contains black leather benches for those who wish to stay awhile, and a place to kneel. The crucifix, encased in glass, is the focal point of the chapel.
At the base of Tumamoc Hill, we encountered the Luminous Mother Shrine which consisted of a statue of the Madonna in front of a mosaic arch of blue, green and silver tiles. The Madonna is draped in multiple rosary beads and mementos left by visitors. There is also an altar on site that is covered with shells, candles, and a large variety of other mementos. This multi-denominational shrine is a place to rejuvenate the spirit, leave your troubles, and give thanks. Annually, many visitors spend time at this site.
In the Arizona Daily Star, we read an article about the St. Philip’s in the Hills Episcopal Church on North Campbell Avenue. This church, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is built in the Spanish Colonial architectural style and is similar to the California missions built over 400 years ago. When we visited the church in January 2020, we would never have guessed that it was built in 1936. We took our time at this site and explored every area of the complex: the parks, fountains, sculptures, courtyards, the carved columns and the porticos.
The church is part of a series of buildings that house the day care, the church offices, a library, and meeting rooms. Having finished exploring the outside, we headed into the church and we were amazed: exquisite stained-glass windows, elaborate side chapels, wooden beam ceiling, arches, carved columns, a huge organ and, at the front, there is an arched window. Through the window, there is a spectacular view of the mountains and saguaros. There is a picture in Tucson’s historical files that shows Princess Margaret exiting this church in November 1965.
The Dhammaratnaram Temple, on South Nogales Highway, is a Wat Lao, Buddhist Temple. Upon arriving at the site, in August 2019, we located the impressive temple, sitting atop a hill. We explored the well-maintained grounds that included a beautiful statue, a shrine, an ornate brick wall and a lighthouse. Yes! A white lighthouse with a red top! This site, listed as a Tucson oddity, is reportedly the only place of worship in the United States with a lighthouse.
Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Mission Church, on West 29th Street, is a Native American Parish open to all members of the Roman Catholic faith. This white stucco church was dedicated in March 2003. We visited the site in August 2014 and we were impressed with this mission church. The inside was beautifully adorned with a shrine of Saint Kateri, religious symbols, Native American symbols, paintings by Ted DeGrazia for stations of the cross, and a spectacular stained-glass window in back of the altar. The stained-glass window was similar to the Man in the Maze, but it contained bright colors, a Yaqui Deer dancer, and a turtle. In the church, we also found a prone San Francisco statue that is found in many churches in Southern Arizona. This is a reverent and symbolic place of worship.
San Pedro Chapel, on East Fort Lowell Road, was built in 1932 by the residents of the Old Fort Lowell neighborhood. This chapel, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, sits on the ruins of a prior chapel. This chapel served as a place of worship for many years. Today, it is a place for events and gatherings. In February 2015, we visited this historic structure. Sitting on a hillside, this Spanish-style building makes an excellent first impression. The stucco-adobe chapel, with its bell tower, beckons you to enter. With its exposed beam ceiling, exquisite and historic artwork, wooden pews, and chandeliers, the inside is reminiscent of days gone by. This is a beautiful example of a historic chapel.
Divine Mercy Chapel, on North St. Patrick Road, attracts the faithful and the curious. This small, metal-framed chapel was built by Charles Miller, a welder, sculptor and artist as a gathering place for people of all faiths. We visited the chapel in July 2020 and, at first sight, it was evident that this structure was created with love. The double carved wooden doors, the exquisite hanging lights, the beautifully designed metal crosses and the detailed wrought iron railings are truly impressive. Masses have been celebrated in this tiny chapel that seats 16 people, and some couples have chosen this site for their wedding ceremony.
Santa Cruz Catholic Church, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is on South Sixth Avenue. This structure is the largest mud-adobe building in Arizona. The Spanish Colonial Revival-style church can be seen from many blocks away. This large rectangular structure contains the church, a convento, an internal courtyard. and an Islamic-style bell tower. This brilliant white building, dedicated in 1919, captured our attention for some time. We finally visited the site in January 2020. We took pictures of the dome (added in the 1940s), the Islamic-like bell tower, the metal fencing with exquisite designs, the building, and the courtyard with its porticos, tile murals, arches, sculptures, and fountain. Inside, the church was well adorned with statuary, stained-glass windows, elegant artwork, and an impressive altar that was naturally lit. This building is a spectacular example of exquisite architecture.
Strolling through the downtown area, we located the remains of La Catedral de San Agustin on Congress Street. At the eastern edge of the Veinte de Agosto Park, there is a plaque indicating the location of the first church built near the Tucson Presidio in the Arizona Territory. The adobe and stone structure was built under the direction of Bishop Salpointe in 1868. Near the plaque, there is a row of stones with another plaque that states: “This monument is a tribute to George W. Chambers whose foresight saved those stones from the original La Catedral de San Agustin.”
Saint Augustine Cathedral on South Stone Avenue is the Mother Church of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson. This impressive structure was built in 1897, and was renovated in the 1960s. Today, the towers and the building’s façade are the only original features. We had read an article about the church, so we visited the site in December 2014. We found the cathedral, with its Mexican-Baroque flavor, its twin towers, and its intricately designed façade to be outstanding. Adding to the beauty, the arched wooden entry doors entice you to enter. Inside, the stained-glass windows, the elaborate mural above the altar and the arched, decorated ceiling add to the importance of this structure. A main feature in this cathedral is the twelfth- or thirteenth-century crucifix hanging inside the vestibule. This crucifix was carved in Pamplona, Spain.
For those who are interested in Tucson Oddities, we have a treat for you. Located on North Granada Avenue, we discovered the Bike Church: a non-denominational celebration of bike culture featuring traditional religious architecture. This walk-in structure is made of bike parts, stained glass and musical chimes. Go, sit and marvel at the wonder of it all!
Love oddities? The book "Tucson Oddities: A Collection of the Strange Sights that Make Up the Old Pueblo," by the Arizona Daily Star News staff, is a great resource. Explore and enjoy!