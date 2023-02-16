After months of preparation and research, we were ready to leave New England to fulfill a dream. The car was packed with emergency supplies, clothes for all seasons, dozens of maps, AAA books for all the lower 48 states, two coolers, and lots of lists. With tons of excitement (and a little bit of apprehension) we put the car in gear and headed to unknown lands.
Our list of places to see included national parks, historic landmarks, presidential birthplaces and burial sites, oddities, state capitals, Native American sites, the Great Lakes, places on the National Register of Historic Places, and other locations such as the Hot Air Balloon museum, the Angel Museum, the Circus Museum, and so forth.
We arrived in the beautiful and impressive state of Montana in July 2009, several months after our departure from New England. One item on our list of places to see was Bannack State Park. This site, listed as a National Historic Landmark, was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1966.
This town’s gold mining history began in 1862 when a major gold discovery attracted many prospectors along with their families and speculators. When the mining ended, all the residents of the town moved to other locations. During our visit in 2009, we spent time taking photos of places that families once lived, where children played and people laughed and socialized.
We spent time strolling along the dirt road and passed abandoned houses with white picket fences. We stopped to admire the log cabin, photograph the beautiful wooden church and marvel at the two-story brick hotel. It was hard to believe that, once upon a time, 10,000 people had lived in this town. This site brought to our minds the name of the 1974 American made-for-television drama starring Peter Graves and Kathleen Quinlan called “Where Have All the People Gone?”
In November 2009, we arrived in Arizona and explored some of the mining towns in the area. Some were ghost towns and others had reinvented themselves and thus survived the passage of time.
Traveling through the state of Arizona, we eventually arrived at the popular and well-known former mining town of Tombstone. Our first impression was "Wow!" It's a former mining town that had a population of approximately 10,000 people when the mines closed in 1893 - the same population as Bannack when its mines closed.
Today, with a population of more than 1,200 residents, Tombstone has survived the passage of time. On our first visit, we frequented many of the existing businesses, listened to the laughter in multiple eateries, strolled down the street and got our picture taken with a Doc Holliday impersonator.
In our GVN article dated March 16, 2022, we stated how proud we were of the residents who had, over time, “reinvented their town rather than allowing it to disappear.” Tombstone, in its glory days, was the richest silver strike and the largest town in Arizona and, today, it still exists!
Over the last 12 years, we have visited this area on many occasions and have brought several family members and friends with us. We have ridden the stagecoach around town, enjoyed a sarsaparilla at Big Nose Kate’s Saloon, viewed the shootout at the OK Corral, made friends at the OK Café, participated in the Rose Festival, hugged desperados during the Vigilante Days celebrations, wandered to the Tombstone Monument Guest Ranch for lunch, enjoyed the atmosphere in the Longhorn Restaurant and loved the ambiance at the Crystal Palace.
One day, we even got brave enough to take the Good Enough Mine Tour. This tour is recommended for intrepid adventurers. And yes – we went underground into a small tunnel while wearing hardhats. They currently offer an additional tour which includes cocktails and dinner underground.
We have also explored many of the historical structures in this town, some of which are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This includes the Old Trappmann Homestead (1880s), Tombstone City Hall (1882), Schieffelin Hall (1881), San Jose (the town’s first motor court), Crystal Palace, Bird Cage Theatre (1881), Fly’s Photography, Tombstone Courthouse (1883), Schieffelin Monument, Boothill Cemetery, the Wyatt Earp House, and the Garland Home (the only remaining unaltered miner’s residence), to name a few.
Oops! Almost forgot to mention the Visitor Center, which was formerly a store, bank, medical center and hospital prior to its current use.
It seems that every time we left Tombstone, we always drove by Schieffelin Hall, located at the corner of 4th and Fremont streets. Inevitably, we always had the same feeling – sure wish we could see the inside of that beautiful stucco building.
During our travels over the last 16 years, we have learned many lessons. Here is one of them: Sometimes, under the right circumstances, dreams do come true. On March 31, 2022, we received an email from Steve Troncale, chairman of the Tombstone Historic Preservation Commission. After reading our article, we wanted to meet us and plans were made for us to drive to Tombstone.
Due to unforeseen circumstances, those plans did not materialize. However, in October 2022 we traveled back to Tombstone to meet up with our guide, Jonathan Donahue. We were so excited – we were going to see the inside of Schieffelin Hall! It was built as an opera house, theater, recital hall, and meeting place. We were also eager to view the restoration work currently being done to preserve this beautiful, historic structure.
On that day, we arrived early (as usual) and examined the exterior of the adobe structure. We took multiple photographs and diligently read the sign that stated, “Schieffelin Hall, built in 1881, is one of the largest standing adobe structures” in the Southwest. We were welcomed into the building by Bobby Ramirez and Jay Neminger, members of the Tombstone Historic Preservation Commission. The lobby, chandeliers, stage and balcony were grandiose and stunning.
It was easy to imagine the residents of Tombstone in the late 1880s and early 1900s arriving for an evening of entertainment. This structure is still in use today and is currently undergoing restoration to preserve it for generations to come. For those interested in upcoming events at Schieffelin Hall and other venues in town, there is a listing of all events on the website www.thetombstonenews.com.
Unknown to us, Jonathan’s plan for the day also included additional historic sites that we had not previously visited. We explored the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, a miner’s cabin, Augustine’s prostitution shack (fully furnished) and the completely restored Old Firehouse, which is currently serves as a senior center and lunch hall. We will forever be grateful for the opportunity to see parts of the town we had not finished exploring.
Following up on a recommendation, we stopped at the Tombstone City Park on the way home to view the newly installed statue of Ed Schieffelin. As the prospector who discovered the gold that drew residents to the boomtown in 1862, it seems right that he is honored in the city park in full view of residents and guests.
After a day full of adventures, we drove home with information in hand. We brought home three brochures that would prove helpful to all explorers. They are "The Tombstone Story" by W.J. "Jack" Way; "A Pictorial Souvenir and Historical Sketch of Tombstone" by T. Roger Blythe; and "Arizona and Tombstone’s Historic Locations: Tombstone Map, History and Walking Tour."
For those interested in exploring and spending time in the area, the Visitor Center has information that will assist new adventurers. The Tombstone Restoration Commission would appreciate any purchase of their walking tour brochures and any other donations that would assist them in continuing the restorations of their priceless and historic structures.
For those who visit the area, we hope you have fun, enjoy the sites, read the historic signs and say "hello" if we pass by.
Thank you to Steve Troncale for reaching out to us. Also, thanks to Jonathan Donahue, Bobby Ramirez and Jay Neminger for making our dream come true, and also a big thanks to Samantha Nicolas for her assistance.