After months of preparation and research, we were ready to leave New England to fulfill a dream. The car was packed with emergency supplies, clothes for all seasons, dozens of maps, AAA books for all the lower 48 states, two coolers, and lots of lists. With tons of excitement (and a little bit of apprehension) we put the car in gear and headed to unknown lands.

Our list of places to see included national parks, historic landmarks, presidential birthplaces and burial sites, oddities, state capitals, Native American sites, the Great Lakes, places on the National Register of Historic Places, and other locations such as the Hot Air Balloon museum, the Angel Museum, the Circus Museum, and so forth.

Bannack MT 1.jpg

The Sisters left New England and ventured west to explore Bannack, Montana on their grand odyssey. 
Bannack MT 2.jpg

The ghost town of Banack, Montana was once a thriving gold mining town in the late 1800s.
City Hall.JPG

Tombstone's City Hall is a tall, stately building that still serves as the city's offices. 
Bird Cage.JPG

The Bird Cage Theatre is a popular tourist destination. 
Schieffelin Hall.JPG

Schieffelin Hall is a beautiful historic building and the largest standing adobe structure still in existence in the Southwest. 
Augustine's Prostitution Shack 1.JPG

Augustine's prostitution shack is a tourist attraction and remnant of one of Tombstone's busy industries back in the late 1800s-early 1900s. 
Ed Schieffelin Sculpture in Tombstone City Park.jpg

A statue of Ed Schieffelin stands in the Tombstone City Park. He discovered the silver strike that led to the boomtown's formation. 
Jonathan, Bobby & Jay.jpg

Jonathan Donahue, Bobby Ramirez and Jay Neminger were instrumental in helping the Sisters achieve their dream of seeing the inside of Schieffelin Hall. 


Travels with Two Sisters is a series of Arizona adventures with Green Valley residents Marie “Midge” Lemay and Suzanne “Sue” Poirier. For more discoveries, check out their books: “One Mile at a Time,” “A Gypsy in Our Souls,” “Connecting Dots,” and their latest, “We Don't Mind if You Come Along.”

