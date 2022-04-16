Travels with Two Sisters: 'O' - THE PLACES WE HAVE BEEN

January 2013: we headed north on Route 77 to explore a census-designated community with a population of approximately 4,000 residents. This community, with a long, unique and diverse history, began to grow in the late 1870s. We had done some preliminary research about the area and were eager to visit this historical place and meet some of the residents. At that time, we were unaware that we would always remember our first visit to Oracle, AZ.
On that day, we wandered around the town center, admired the two-story adobe building that was previously a well-known hotel, ate lunch at the Oracle Patio Café, took photos of the stunning sculptures along American Avenue, and found our way to Sue and Jerry’s Trading Post. We explored every inch of the area surrounding the Trading Post with its antiques, farming equipment, old buildings, and spotted a picture of Buffalo Bill Cody on the side of an old wooden structure.
The conversation on our way home kept returning to our discovery: why would a picture of Buffalo Bill be on a building in Oracle, AZ? Could this be the Pony Express employee, wagon train driver, prospector, buffalo hunter and the man known worldwide as one of the greatest showman? Could this be the same man we tracked across country; stopping to see his boyhood home in McCausland, Iowa, his ranch in North Platte, Nebraska, and his gravesite in Golden, Colorado?
Upon arriving home, we did some research and discovered the following: In his later years, William Frederick Cody was involved in mining enterprises. In the Camp Bonito mining district, several claims were in Buffalo Bill’s name and he would periodically visit Oracle to monitor his mining enterprises. For some years, the town of Oracle celebrated the time he spent in their town: “Buffalo Bill Cody Days” would feature lectures on mining and history, activities for children, re-enactments, etc…
On our second journey to Oracle, we headed to the High Jinks Ranch on High Jinks Road. This ranch, atop a hill at the end of a narrow and winding dirt road, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Built by Johnny Baker, a sharp shooter and right-hand man to Buffalo Bill Cody, it is within sight of a gold mine. From 1944 to 2007, the ranch had multiple owners, buildings were added and renovations were made to the original structure.
We visited the ranch in 2014, and as we drove through a huge stone arch with a large sign: “High Jinks Ranch,” we were greeted by the owners. On that day, we received a guided tour and an in-depth history lesson about the gold mine, the structures, the water collection system, and Buffalo Bill Cody. Built on the side of a hill, the building is multi-level; this feature adds to the charm and beauty of the main house with its arches and stone staircases. The location of the ranch offers a spectacular view of the San Pedro Valley. What a beautiful place to live and what a treat it was to stand on a piece of land once owned by Buffalo Bill Cody.
Landmark abodes
That same day, we also stopped to view and admire the two-story adobe building that was formerly the Mountain View Hotel. Located on American Avenue, this structure was built in 1894 by William “Curly” Neal for his wife, Annie. This hotel quickly became the social center of the community and became well-known throughout the West as the place to stay. With its verandas, porches, social activities, and excellent service, it attracted guests from many walks of life including princes, actors, writers, celebrities and outlaws. The hotel closed in 1950, but the building still remains — minus its porches and verandas. It is now part of the Oracle Baptist Church. In the book “Annie’s Guests,” by Barbara Marriott, she shares information about some of the hotel guests including Buffalo Bill Cody, William Bloodgood Trowbridge, and many others. Very interesting book that is filled with history and western lore.
In 2014, we spent more time exploring sites in the Oracle area. We started off by visiting the Acadia Ranch, listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This well-known ranch was built by the Dodge family in the 1880s as a boarding house and sheep farm. By the early 1900s, people began flocking to Arizona in search of a cure for consumption and Oracle was a primary destination for individuals sick with tuberculosis. It was believed that fresh, dry air was a cure for the disease. Acadia Ranch took in the sick seeking a cure: the very sick were kept indoors and the others were placed in outdoor tents. The famous sculptor Alexander Calder and his family reportedly stayed at this ranch for several months. A cure for tuberculosis was discovered and the patient population began to decrease.
Today, the 13-room house, the icehouse, and the water tank proudly stand along Mount Lemmon Road. A wide porch stretches the length of the building and gives this structure an air of elegance. The Oracle Historical Society has done the necessary repairs to restore this magnificent building. We visited the historical museum which highlights the history of the ranch and the local area. We also took the opportunity to stroll amongst the remains of the ranch.
Kannally Ranch, currently located in Oracle State Park, was purchased in 1903 by Neil and Lee Kannally. The centerpiece of the ranch, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was built between 1929-1932 in the Mediterranean Revival Style. When we arrived at the ranch, we were immediately impressed: the stunning white house, with a red tile roof, resembled an Italian villa that fit in perfectly with its natural environment. The tour of the house was fascinating: historic furniture, large adobe fireplaces, exquisite art, and antiques adorned this magnificent, yet cozy, structure. Outside, we found multiple courtyards, surrounded by white adobe walls, that offered a variety of sitting options. There, we sat for a while and enjoyed the spectacular scenery, absorbed the ambiance of the environment and lingered just a little bit longer.
History & adventure
Leaving the Kannally Ranch, we headed to another site with a completely different mission in mind. We easily located the Oracle Cemetery, a multi-level graveyard, that contains many beautifully adorned gravesites. The setting was peaceful and the view of the surrounding area was stunning. We walked through the cemetery with one goal in mind: locating the gravesite of Eulalia “Sister” Bourne, a pioneer Arizona schoolteacher, author, and rancher. We had read her three books: “Woman in Levi’s,” “Nine Months is a Year” and “Ranch Schoolteacher,” and admired the woman who taught, for many years, some of Arizona’s children in the towns of Redington, Sierrita, Sasco, Sasabe, and on local ranches such as Sopori Ranch and McGee Ranch. We located her gravestone and paid our respects to a woman who helped shape many young lives. At McGee Ranch, we had met one of her former students (mentioned in one of her books) and we were proud to pay our respects to this former frontier educator.
In October 2017, we read an article about the Triangle L Ranch in Oracle. The 50-acre ranch on North Triangle L Ranch Road is nestled amongst huge oak trees and boulders. Off we went to explore the ranch that, through the years, has had several owners and has served as a cattle ranch and a dude ranch. Today, the 1880s whitewashed, adobe buildings still exist and the current owner has included art into the ranch’s mission. This historic ranch offers overnight accommodations, the opportunity to stroll through the Sculpture Park, art exhibitions and installations in the historic adobe barn, as well as a place to relax, rest and rejuvenate. We have visited this ranch on more than one occasion: we have strolled through the Sculpture Park, seen art exhibitions, participated in the “Glow” festival, and have stayed overnight in this historic setting. Some of the ranch’s interesting history is included in the book “Annie’s Guests,” by Barbara Marriott.
In 2019, Arizona Zipline Adventures on South Mount Lemmon Road opened its doors. This is a site and adventure that will increase your blood pressure and your adrenaline level. When we heard that Southern Arizona’s first and fastest Zipline Eco Tour was opening, we had to go see! In March 2019, off we went. We located a mine building and a mine shaft that we had explored on an earlier date, but this time we found the Zipline office in the adjoining building. On that first visit, we asked a million questions, ate lunch on the outdoor deck, enjoyed the spectacular view of the San Pedro Valley, watched adventurers enjoying themselves and returned home. Three months later, we returned to the site with two friends. Two of us were brave; two of us were spectators, fans and photographers.
Outdoor peace & beauty
In June 2021, we read another article in the Arizona Daily Star which prompted us to plan a trip: we selected our time slot, grabbed our masks, water, camera and drove to Oracle on our scheduled day. Our destination: Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm. The article stated that the lavender was in bloom, and we could not wait to enjoy the sight and scent of the blooms. We walked along the gravel paths, took dozens of pictures of the spectacular blue flowers, enjoyed the magnificent and relaxing scent, stopped to see the whimsical sculptures, enjoyed the sitting areas, watched the joy on the faces of the other visitors, and we purchased sachets — along with bunches of fresh lavender. On the way home, we promised ourselves that we would return to this lavender farm in the future.
We have visited Oracle on several other occasions throughout the years. We have frequented our favorite places, explored historical sites, enjoyed the unique experiences, met some unforgettable people and will always remember the calming effect of a lavender field in bloom.
There is one special place in this area that we have frequented on many occasions. It is our peaceful place to sit and rejuvenate the spirit. We call Peppersauce Canyon an Arizona hidden gem that sits at the base of the Mount Lemmon back road. This shallow, tree-filled canyon surprised us the first time we visited. The enormous Arizona sycamore and walnut trees cannot be described in words. They provide shade to the entire canyon and provide a dramatic setting for camping, picnicking, reading, escaping, relaxing or hiking.
The first time we entered the canyon we were looking for fossils. We looked, hunted, dug and, although we found some gorgeous rock specimens, we did not find any fossils. We had lunch under the magnificent trees and that cheered up the disappointed fossil hunters. Currently, when we visit this site, we have a different goal in mind: sitting under the enormous trees, enjoying Mother Nature, breathing in fresh air and enjoying the peace and quiet that is so easy to find in the beautiful and diverse state of Arizona.
Travels with Two Sisters is a series of adventures in Arizona with Green Valley residents Marie “Midge” Lemay and Suzanne “Sue” Poirier. For more discoveries, check out their books: “One Mile at a Time,” “A Gypsy in Our Souls,” “Connecting Dots,” and their latest, “We Don't Mind if You Come Along.”