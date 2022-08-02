Travels With Two Sisters MEMORABLE MOMENTS TO SAVOR

Some of the wild horses in one of the six recreation areas of the Lower Salt River Recreation Area.

 Midge Lemay & Sue Poirier photos

During the last two years, we have met many interesting people. We enjoy getting feedback about our articles, hearing about the places they have explored, listening to their funny and fun adventures, and love answering their many questions. There is one question that has been asked by several people: what are some of the memorable places you have visited in Arizona?

Some questions are easily answered: What is your favorite State Park? Where is the closest Ghost Town? Where is the closest lake? The question about memorable places and events, however, made us think. What is the definition of memorable? We did some research on the definition of the word and looked at the list of synonyms: unusual, special, unexpected, notable, extraordinary, meaningful, interesting, etc. We have visited dozens of places in our adopted state of Arizona that would fit into that category.

An iconic view of Monument Valley on the Navajo Nation in northeast Arizona.
A Navajo musician makes music at the base of tall cliffs in Monument Valley.
A bucolic setting with a trio of wild horses in the Lower Salt River Recreation Area.
Columbine II, a Lockheed aircraft that transported President Dwight D. Eisenhower, becoming flight worthy at the Marana Airport in late 2015.
Midge Lemay get ready for the autumn All Souls Procession.
A couple in costumes attends the All Souls Procession in Tucson to honor a departed loved one.


