Travels With Two Sisters MEMORABLE MOMENTS TO SAVOR

During the last two years, we have met many interesting people. We enjoy getting feedback about our articles, hearing about the places they have explored, listening to their funny and fun adventures, and love answering their many questions. There is one question that has been asked by several people: what are some of the memorable places you have visited in Arizona?
Some questions are easily answered: What is your favorite State Park? Where is the closest Ghost Town? Where is the closest lake? The question about memorable places and events, however, made us think. What is the definition of memorable? We did some research on the definition of the word and looked at the list of synonyms: unusual, special, unexpected, notable, extraordinary, meaningful, interesting, etc. We have visited dozens of places in our adopted state of Arizona that would fit into that category.
For this article, we have used the definition that seems to more clearly define our experiences. Our definition, as of today, is a place or event that has impacted us, tickled our funny bones, gave us goose bumps and/or has changed us.
We have mentioned some of the places and events in previous articles: our helicopter ride over the Grand Canyon, the hot air balloon ride in Marana and strolling on the Skywalk at Grand Canyon West. Here are some of the other “Memorable Places and Events” we have experienced and have, somehow, changed us in the process. Enjoy!
In January 2016, the Arizona Daily Star published a story that immediately caught our attention: an archeological discovery in the Tucson area! The article explained that in a prehistoric agricultural field, the oldest human footprints in the Southwest had been discovered and the public was invited to come examine the findings. We were thrilled about the opportunity to view the historic site so, on the assigned date, we headed there. We were not surprised to see hundreds of other explorers eager to see the footprints. We waited our turn and, eventually, our assigned guide brought our small group to the edge of the site and explained its significance. He pointed out the dirt berm that surrounded the field, some of the footprints and their gardening procedures.
After the introduction, we were allowed to wander around the area and had the opportunity to see the footprints up close. Standing in the field, we placed our feet next to one of the prints, located dog and children prints, and noticed that the toe prints were also visible. We took pictures of the evidence left in the dry field; it was as if we could see them crossing the muddy fields years ago: adults, children, and dogs. Every time we drive by the Sunset Road exit, on Interstate 10, we clearly remember that extraordinary day!
Native wonders
One of our favorite places in our adopted state is the Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park in Northern Arizona on Navajo Tribal lands. It is one of the grandest and most photographed parks in the United States. Human beings have lived in this valley for thousands of years and evidence of their existence still remains. Some individuals continue to live here according to the customs, beliefs, and traditions of their ancestors.
Throughout the years, people have tried to describe the beauty of this magical place, but its beauty can only be comprehended by spending time in this spectacular environment. It is hard to describe its rich red sand, its remoteness, its varied rock formations, and the expanse of the valley. Over the last 11 years, we have visited this park on numerous occasions. We have stayed overnight at The View, have explored the Visitor Center and have experienced the valley on private guided tours.
We have seen many areas of the valley that are not accessible to private vehicles and have enjoyed the opportunity to gather information from our tribal guides. We have had discussions about marriage ceremonies, burial traditions, sovereignty of tribal nations, migration of the Navajo people, preservation of their language on Rosetta Stone, the effects of uranium mining on Tribal lands, and the lasting effects of government boarding schools. We have seen the red, rippled sand dunes, wild horses, petroglyphs, stone arches, the Moccasin Arch, the Mittens, the Sisters, the Sun’s Eye, and have had the occasion to lay on a rock to view the sky through a hole in the rock above us. We have heard the flute music played by our guide in a beautiful, natural cave. This has become our special place. Here, when we place our feet on the ground, we know we are standing on sacred ground that contains a natural wonder and a long and tumultuous history. Here, we can feel the vibration of others who have come before us. We will return to this site, to lay on the red sandstone rock and listen to the flute music course through our veins.
Visiting the Lower Salt River Recreation Area, north of Mesa, was a high priority for many years. In October 2017, we finally put it on the calendar and off we went to see the wild horses. With map in hand, we spent two entire days exploring this area. Our goal: to see one wild horse up-close and personal. We explored all of the recreation areas: Blue Point, Butcher Jones, Coon Bluff, Goldfield, Phon D. Sutton and the Water Users area. We spotted horses at every stop: walking in the water, walking along the edge, and feeding by the river. We even spotted one baby in a herd.
It was an exciting two days, driving through an incredibly beautiful desert landscape, walking along a dark blue river, spotting herd after herd of wild horses, and enjoying the clean crisp air. Our goal was to see one horse! We met our goal at the first recreation area. Total number of horses spotted: 57. That means we got excited 57 times. The horse that won our hearts is the young male who splashed in the water at the Butcher Jones recreation area. He won because he made us laugh. To this day, we remember his antics and his joy. The memory still makes us smile!
Special delights
Columbine II, a Lockheed aircraft, was the airplane used to transport President Dwight D. Eisenhower from 1952 through 1954. In 2015, we read a newspaper article informing us that the plane, the historic Air Force One, was in long-term storage at the Marana Regional Airport. It was in the process of making it flight worthy. It was going to depart Arizona in March 2016, headed to Virginia for restoration. In December 2015, we headed to the airport to see if we could get a glimpse of the plane. This was indeed our lucky day! We entered the office to inquire about the plane and met a man who was part of the crew working on the plane. We were escorted (across the airstrips) to the back of the airport and were welcomed aboard. We took pictures of the informational panels, explored the cockpit, learned about the history of the aircraft and we got our pictures taken in front of the “Columbine.” Outside, our guide showed us the repairs that had been completed and explained the future repairs that were necessary prior to its flight to Virginia. We were invited to come back in March to view the plane depart. We were unable to see it leave, but we clearly remember that special day we spent with the Columbine.
Year after year, we would read about the Patronato Christmas, an annual event at San Xavier Mission, that is a fundraising activity for Patronato, a non-profit organization devoted to restoring and preserving the Mission. In December 2018, we finally chose a date, purchased our tickets and attended this special event. After a warm welcome, we entered the church and the evening began with the entrance procession by the Sons of Orpheus — The Male Choir of Tucson and the Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus. For one hour, the mission church was filled with beautiful voices and music that reverberated through the crowd. At the end of the event, the choirs began their exit procession as the attendees joined them in song. It is difficult to explain the impact of this event, but it definitely produced goosebumps. We returned in December 2019 and plan to return in the future. This event can be described as a “once in a lifetime” activity that you can participate in year after year!
Soulful celebrations
Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is a holiday celebrated throughout Mexico and is observed by people of Mexican ancestry living in other places. This multi-day holiday, with its origins in pre-Colombian cultures, is celebrated by some individuals in Arizona. The tradition involves gatherings of friends and family to remember and pray for deceased loved ones. In 2008, the tradition was placed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO. There are several components of this tradition: building of altars, Procession of the Little Angels, visits to the cemetery, and the All Souls Procession.
We have seen a variety of altars containing sugar skulls, marigolds, pictures of the deceased, statues of skeletons, the deceased’s favorite food items, and memorabilia in several places including the Tucson Museum of Art, the Mercado, and the Tubac Presidio State Park, to name a few.
In 2016, we attended the Little Angels Procession: viewed the altars made by the children in honor of departed loved ones, watched them make their angel wings, and participated in the musical celebration of life. This event, meant to assist children in the loss of loved ones, was celebratory and sad.
On Nov. 2, families traditionally gather at the cemetery to clean and adorn the graves of their loved ones. We have not had the opportunity to participate, but we have visited cemeteries the day after to observe the decorations and flowers left by the families.
The All Souls Procession, the better known part of the celebrations, is attended by as many participants as observers. In 2012 we observed the procession, and in 2013 we participated in the event. It consists of thousands of people, many of whom are decorated with facial paint, some are in matching T-shirts, some are carrying mementos of loved ones and some play music and sing. There are floats, musical groups, and a closing ceremony that includes fire spinners, dancers, music, and the burning of the wishes gathered during the procession. In 2012, during our introduction to this tradition, we were totally overcome with the significance of the event that definitely produced goose bumps and watery eyes!
Since our arrival in Arizona, there have been several events and places that have had a significant impact on our lives and thoughts. We feel honored to have shared some of them with you.
We will continue to enjoy and explore this beautiful state with one quote in mind: “You will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory.” — Dr. Seuss
Travels with Two Sisters is a series of adventures in Arizona with Green Valley residents Marie “Midge” Lemay and Suzanne “Sue” Poirier. For more discoveries, check out their books: “One Mile at a Time,” “A Gypsy in Our Souls,” “Connecting Dots,” and their latest, “We Don't Mind if You Come Along.”