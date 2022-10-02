Frequently, we are approached by individuals who want to thank us for writing the newspaper articles, share some of their adventures, thank us for bringing back good memories, ask directions to a specific site and share with us their funny stories: driving around Arizona with our articles in hand, getting lost and finding a site we had not mentioned.

The question we hear the most is, “How do you find all of those places you visit?” During the last 12 years, we have gathered information about hundreds of Arizona sites from a variety of sources and people. Let us count some of the ways: we have read dozens of Arizona books — we have printed lists on National Parks, State Parks, Nature Preserves, Top Ten Things to See, Ghost Towns, Unique Places to see, etc. — we have attended performances by Dolan Ellis, Arizona’s Official State Balladeer, and have read his book "Arizona: Lens, Lyrics and Lore." We have also attended performances by Marshall Trimble, Arizona’s Official State Historian, and have read his book "Roadside History of Arizona." We read newspapers and magazines including the Green Valley News, Arizona Daily Star, Via, Connections, AARP and Arizona Highways. We visit museums throughout the state, we study our paper maps for names of towns that we have not seen, we are also known to browse our local Chamber of Commerce in search of new brochures. In addition, we browse many travel blogs and gather information about road conditions and driving tips. Our favorite method of gathering information, however, is from local residents.



Travels with Two Sisters is a series of Arizona adventures with Green Valley residents Marie “Midge” Lemay and Suzanne “Sue” Poirier. For more discoveries, check out their books: “One Mile at a Time,” “A Gypsy in Our Souls,” “Connecting Dots,” and their latest, “We Don't Mind if You Come Along.”

