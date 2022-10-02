Frequently, we are approached by individuals who want to thank us for writing the newspaper articles, share some of their adventures, thank us for bringing back good memories, ask directions to a specific site and share with us their funny stories: driving around Arizona with our articles in hand, getting lost and finding a site we had not mentioned.
The question we hear the most is, “How do you find all of those places you visit?” During the last 12 years, we have gathered information about hundreds of Arizona sites from a variety of sources and people. Let us count some of the ways: we have read dozens of Arizona books — we have printed lists on National Parks, State Parks, Nature Preserves, Top Ten Things to See, Ghost Towns, Unique Places to see, etc. — we have attended performances by Dolan Ellis, Arizona’s Official State Balladeer, and have read his book "Arizona: Lens, Lyrics and Lore." We have also attended performances by Marshall Trimble, Arizona’s Official State Historian, and have read his book "Roadside History of Arizona." We read newspapers and magazines including the Green Valley News, Arizona Daily Star, Via, Connections, AARP and Arizona Highways. We visit museums throughout the state, we study our paper maps for names of towns that we have not seen, we are also known to browse our local Chamber of Commerce in search of new brochures. In addition, we browse many travel blogs and gather information about road conditions and driving tips. Our favorite method of gathering information, however, is from local residents.
We have diligently strived to learn about our adopted state, but we must admit that there are some places we have not discovered and/or explored. Recently, one of our neighbors asked us if we had seen the Ashfork/Bainbridge Steel Dam: the first steel dam built in Arizona and one of three steel dams built in the United States. No, we have not explored this site! This is why we continue to research and read — to locate and explore new places.
In this article, we will share with you an adventure that was conceived about six years ago when we read about the Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness Area and saw some of the photos of the canyon. We are pleased to share with you this wonderful and fun adventure.
Aravaipa: east and west
Aravaipa Canyon, an 11-mile walkable wilderness area, is one of Arizona’s truly unique areas. This narrow, winding canyon was chiseled through the Galiuro Mountains by the year-round flow of the Aravaipa Creek. With its spectacular cliffs, beautiful rock formations, abundant greenery and a variety of wildlife, this 11-mile trail offers the adventurous an opportunity to experience nature in all of its grandeur. We are not hikers and this adventure is beyond our abilities, but we have taken the opportunity to explore both entrances to the wilderness area.
On a beautiful morning in May 2016, we headed to Dudleyville and took a right onto Aravaipa Road. Our destination? The western entrance to the canyon! We drove down the dirt road and took several pictures of the desert landscape in all of its beauty. On our way to the entrance, we stopped to explore the Aravaipa Farms Orchard and Inn which provides a place to stop and rest (or recuperate) for some adventurers. Taking our time driving down the road, we could get a wonderful view of the western side of the Galiuro Mountains and the canyon that the small but persistent creek has etched through the rock barrier. A wonderful, relaxing adventure!
In March 2017, we were in the mood for another adventure and the thought occurred: let’s go explore the eastern side of the Aravaipa Canyon! Before we knew it, we were marking the maps, doing research about the surrounding area, making a list of all the places we wanted to explore, selecting the dates and booking a motel room in Willcox.
A short time later, we were heading east on Interstate 10. We love driving this section of the interstate. Approaching the Pantano exit, we recall our favorite railroad ghost town and we always look to the railroad tracks on the right. What are we looking for? Railroad cars lined up on the tracks waiting for their turn to be “recycled.” On the drive, we also check out the erosion that is constantly occurring in an area we call “The next Arizona Grand Canyon.” By the time we arrive in Texas Canyon, we are ready to ooh and aah and point to our favorite rock formations. Somehow or other, we always seem to keep ourselves amused when we travel!
The next morning, before departing from our motel, we met a very interesting man who asked us where we were headed. During the course of the discussion, he volunteered information about the area and asked if we had read the book "My Home on the Range," by Marguerite Wallace Kennedy. He suggested that, following our adventure, the book would offer an insight on life in that part of Arizona. We did purchase the book and found it to be very informative.
Beautiful Bonita
Rested, fed and eager, we headed toward an eagerly awaited adventure. Gypsy, our shiny, burgundy Honda CRV, followed our directions and off we went.
Our first stop was Bonita, listed as an Arizona ghost town. This small community, located on Route 266 two miles south of Fort Grant, is a ranching community. The Sierra Bonita Ranch, one of the oldest cattle ranches in the United States, is in this area.
One of the buildings that immediately attracted our attention was the Bonita Store that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This structure, previously known as the DuBois Mercantile Company, is one of the most obvious, and the most famous, of the surviving buildings. The red wooden structure stands proudly and is clearly introduced: “Bonita Store, since 1882.” The historic store, which provided services to soldiers and ranchers, is well-preserved and is protected by a fence. Visitors, however, have a great view and picture-taking is optimal. This site is well-known for one incident: It is here that William H. Bonney, aka Henry McCarty, aka “Billy the Kid,” reportedly shot and killed a local blacksmith. When we were standing near the store, it was easy to imagine “Billy the Kid” arriving on horseback in this old western town.
From the Bonita store, we headed to the cemetery on a dirt road near the town center. The cemetery was easy to locate. There are many gravestones of the founding families in this small, well-kept cemetery.
Fort Grant, directly north of Bonita, was named in honor of Ulysses S. Grant. In 1872, this fort was relocated from Winkelman to the base of Mount Graham. It was strategically located to protect the settlers who were constantly harassed by Apache warriors and played a major role in the Apache Wars. Throughout the years, this facility has had many roles: it was used as a staging point for soldiers going to the Philippines during the Philippine-American War, a state school for boys and a (currently) a state prison. Some of the literature states that there are no remains of the original fort, but we had been informed that some historic buildings remained. During our visit to the prison complex, one of the high-ranking officials informed us that our information was accurate: there is one historic building that is currently in use. The structure, however, is inside the prison complex and access could not be granted. Driving away, however, we were able to see and photograph Angel Field, an abandoned, historic airstrip.
Ghost town stops
On our way to our final destination, we headed to Ash Creek Road in search of Sunset, listed as an Arizona ghost town. (This town shares its name with another ghost town near Winslow.) This area was settled due to the mining operations on Sunset Peak, west of the town site. This community included a post office from 1917-32. Today, there are few remains of the town. On our visit, we located a white adobe house, water tanks and a corral.
Finally, we were on the road to our last two destinations. Our first stop was Klondyke, a mining town that was founded in the early 1900s. Today, it is listed as an Arizona ghost town. At its peak, this community had a population of about 500; today, the population is about 50. This community is situated at the eastern entrance of the Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness, on the eastern side of the Galiuro Mountains.
No one accidentally arrives in Klondyke! Located 61 miles from Willcox on a dirt road, getting there is an adventure. Heading west from Bonita, we began our 44-mile journey on the well-maintained dirt road; our only delay was having to stop (more than once) for cattle crossing the road.
Entering Klondyke, we slowed down at the Powers cemetery to pay our respects to those buried there including Old Man Power, his mother, Martha, his daughter, Ola, and his sons, John and Tom Jr. Upon returning home, we purchased the DVD titled “Powers War: Arizona’s Deadliest Shootout.” Another interesting part of Arizona history.
Arriving in the downtown area, we were pleasantly surprised. What a beautiful and peaceful place! We located the community center, the school, the Klondyke Ranger Station and we entered the historic and well-maintained adobe Salazar Family Church. We also discovered that the historic Klondyke Store, the motel, and two adobe residences were FOR SALE. Wow! To this day, we still wonder if anyone purchased the historic downtown.
To complete our wish list, we drove another 10 miles to the eastern entrance of the Aravaipa Canyon. The dirt road was winding, narrow, sandy, and we crossed the stream about eight times (one way). The scenery was beyond description: the red cliffs, the aspen, the greenery and the magnificent rock formations blended into a beautiful mosaic. What a great adventure!
After a full day of exploring, forging streams, meeting residents of Klondyke, taking tons of pictures, visiting a prison and dodging cattle on a dirt road, we were tired and ready for an evening of relaxation at our Willcox motel. On that day, we brought home tons of memories, gratitude to those who assisted us in gathering information and hundreds of photographs.
We will always remember the laughs when we took a good look at our 2006 burgundy Honda CRV. She was brown — totally covered in the mud from crossing the Aravaipa Creek. Yes! We do have a photo of her covered in dried brown sand! Unfortunately, Gypsy would not grant us permission to publish her “dirty” picture!
Travels with Two Sisters is a series of Arizona adventures with Green Valley residents Marie “Midge” Lemay and Suzanne “Sue” Poirier. For more discoveries, check out their books: “One Mile at a Time,” “A Gypsy in Our Souls,” “Connecting Dots,” and their latest, “We Don't Mind if You Come Along.”