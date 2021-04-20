Travels with Two Sisters — LAND OF THE WARM WATERS

Throughout the years, we have found that exploring new sites has been educational, interesting and fun. Over time, however, exploration became a way of life and we always look forward to the next adventure.
Ordinarily, we plan overnight trips in advance and store them for future use. On occasion, we wake up some morning and decide that traveling to a new area would be fun. This happened to us one bright and sunny morning in March 2016. During the following 48 hours, we checked the map, decided on a location, researched the sites in that section of the state, booked a hotel room, and printed out the needed information/directions.
Two days later, we packed up the car and headed east on Interstate 10, checked out the unusual rock formations in Texas Canyon, admired the natural beauty of Sulphur Springs Valley and turned north onto Route 191. Our destination: Safford, Arizona.
That afternoon, we arrived in the town of Safford at the northern edge of San Simon Valley in the shadows of Mount Graham. With a population of less than 10,000 residents, Safford is well known for the Mount Graham International Observatory and for its thermal springs. It has a varied economic base that includes mining, agriculture, oil and gas extraction, quarrying and agriculture. The main agricultural product is cotton and spas, resorts and state parks, and opportunities to soak in the hot springs.
Having checked into our temporary home (a Best Western Hotel home), we decided to explore the historic downtown area. Restoration of the historic buildings was apparent. With its carved stone benches and sitting areas, it is reminiscent of many small towns throughout the state.
The centerpiece, and most obvious building in the downtown area, is the Graham County Courthouse, listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The large brick building with its white trim and white columns is impressive! We strolled through the area, sat on a bench, admired the Courthouse, and appreciated the unique architecture on many of the buildings. We stopped and talked with one gentleman in the process of restoring a historic storefront. He showed us, with pride, the work he had accomplished to date.
History along the river
The next morning, we were ready to explore. We headed to the Gila Box Riparian National Conservation Area north of town, which focuses on the preservation of some wilderness areas along the Gila River. It is a beautiful, paved drive with jagged cliffs, cottonwoods, blue sky, desert landscape and, at times, a view of the river. It is a remote area containing historic ranches, cliff dwellings and rock collecting sites. The literature indicates that Bighorn sheep are often spotted along the river’s edge. We looked and looked, but it was not to be our lucky day.
Within the Conservation Area, recreational activities include canoeing, rafting, picnicking, camping, hiking, rock climbing, rock hounding and relaxing by the water. There are stops along the drive where the river is within view, and we took every opportunity to view it and the surrounding area. We had the opportunity to walk to the water’s edge and it was exciting to see the Gila River flowing.
Sanchez CCC Camp Historic Site, also north of town, was our next stop. This well-preserved camp, on a bluff overlooking the Gila River, contains the historic site of Camp Eleven, occupied from 1935 to 1936 by 200 men from Texas and Arizona. Their main goal was soil conservation to counteract the erosion in the area. Directions to the historic site are available and it is easy to locate. The dirt road, however, may require a four-wheel drive vehicle, depending on the condition of the road. For those who wish to hike to the site, the dirt road is 3.5 miles long.
The camp, however you choose to arrive, is worth the trip. What a pleasant surprise it was to see the number of structures that remain. The semi-intact rock buildings are a proud reminder of the work accomplished here. The buildings were accessible, signage was provided indicating the usage of the buildings, and walking paths were well maintained for those, like us, who wish to spend some time in a historic setting. There were more than 120 CCC camps in the state of Arizona. This camp is worthy of exploration.
State park adventures
On our third day, we purchased our lunch and headed for a different type of experience. Our first stop: Dankworth Pond State Park on Route 191, south of downtown Safford. The state park contains a 10-acre, man-made pond previously used for commercial catfish farming. Today, it contains game fish and provides walking trails for those who wish to stroll around the body of water in a beautiful natural setting. An interesting feature at this state park is the thermal spring. Near the edge of the pond, there is an area where we sat and soaked our feet in the clear, warm water bubbling up from the ground. What a great place to relax.
Roper Lake State Park, a recreational gem, also lies south of Safford. This park contains a 35-acre lake on state land. This beautiful body of water is surrounded by desert landscaping and offers incredible views of Mount Graham. Recreational activities include camping, fishing, hiking, swimming, picnicking and boating. From the parking lot, we witnessed an intriguing, natural event: a large flock of red-winged blackbirds flying from one area to another. This is a park we will definitely return to.
On our last full day in the area, we were very excited to get exploring. When we first arrived in Arizona, we had read the book “Lazy B: Growing up on a Cattle Ranch in the American Southwest,” by Sandra Day O’Connor and H. Alan Day, and we became enamored with the idea of seeing the Lazy B Ranch. Today was the day!
We headed east on Route 191/Route 70 and ended up in the town of Duncan, AZ in the Gila River Valley, near the New Mexico border. This town was established in 1883 as a railroad stop. Due to its proximity to the river, this community has been ravaged twice by flooding and once by fire. The current population is approximately 800 residents, mainly miners and ranchers. This area of the state is well known for its Native American artifacts and rock art along the river‘s edge. In 2016, we spent time exploring the downtown area which consists of a bank, Hotel Duncan, the Simpson Hotel, a lounge, a theatre and several other structures.
On the corner of Main and Church street, we located the Benjamin F. Billingsley House, listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This one-story, 1900 Queen Anne-style residence was the home of a prosperous Duncan merchant. It was flooded on two occasions, however it still stands as a testament to the community‘s history. It is the oldest house that remains in the Duncan area. Before leaving the downtown area, we made sure to get our picture taken in front of Bart Tipton’s historic saloon.
The Sandra Day O’Connor Walkway, near the downtown area, was established in 2010 and offers visitors the opportunity to leisurely stroll in the area where the well-known Supreme Court Justice once walked. In her youth, she is known to have visited Duncan on several occasions. On that day, we proudly strolled on the walkway in a tribute to an honorable Arizona native.
Ranching & recreation
From downtown Duncan, we continued to drive east on Route 70 in search of the entrance to the Lazy B Ranch, a large cattle and horse operation that straddles the border of Arizona and New Mexico along the Gila River. Eventually, we reached a turn-off to the Lazy B Ranch Road, took a right, headed through the well-designed rock wall, and started our drive down a long, winding, narrow dirt road.
Nearing the ranch, we noticed many head of cattle staring at us and we stopped at the entrance gate: a wooden post entryway, adorned with metal cattle, cowboys and a windmill. The property is posted with No Trespassing signs, so we took pictures of some of the ranch buildings from the gate (with many head of cattle carefully watching us). Entrance to the property was not necessary to make this experience meaningful. We had seen the ranch where Sandra Day O’Connor spent her formative years!
The last day of a journey is always a bit sad, but we had saved a fun activity on the way home. Thirty-five miles south of Safford, there is an area of sand dunes for public recreation. This site, the Hot Wells Dunes Recreation Area, is listed as a must-see attraction in the Safford area. The sand dunes are remote, surrounded by desert terrain. Driving along the sandy/gravel road, there are spectacular views of the surrounding area.
Approaching the dunes, they appear to be out of place and this enhances their charm and beauty. It is a playground for the campers, fishermen (there is a small pond stocked with game fish), picnickers and all-terrain vehicle lovers. It also invites those who love thermal springs. There are two thermal spring hot tubs available for soaking and relaxing under the sun or stars. We walked through the dunes, took pictures of some of the wildflowers, strolled around the pond, took home a devil’s claw and left our footprints on a sand dune. We often wonder if our shoe prints are still there.
Whether our footprints survived in the sand does not matter. This trip, with its excitement, surprises and diversity, will survive in our memory as a fun adventure.