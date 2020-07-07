Travels with Two Sisters: Keeping cool up in Crown King

Second in a series
Looking for a summer get-away that comes with bragging rights? We sure did!
One day we decided to take a trip to Crown King. This small community, a former gold mining town, nestled in a pine forest atop the Bradshaw Mountains, has a population of about 100 residents. It’s main industry currently is tourism.
In preparation for our trip, we decided to take the easiest route to our destination. We headed up Interstate 17, passed Black Canyon City and started watching for our Bumble Bee exit. There it is! We were on our way.
From there it was 28 miles of dirt road through two ghost towns, across a Sonoran Desert landscape, along the old stagecoach route than ran from Phoenix to Prescott.
Driving along the hilly but well-maintained road, we arrived at our first ghost town. There was no question we had arrived. The bright yellow metal sign with an iconic Southwestern skull stated: “ Welcome to Bumble Bee Arizona. Population: 11 people, 32 horses, 158 cattle. Established 1864.” Within the boundaries of the town, we located a large cattle ranch on the right side of the road. A short distance from the sign are some of the buildings that remain in the town.
We continued driving along the old stagecoach road and entered the town of Cleator. Established in 1884, it was a gold mining community that continues to be privately owned by the Cleator family. Today, it's listed as a ghost town, with a small number of residents.
There are several original wooden houses with metal roofs, a historic general store (closed to the public) and a bar, which is an excellent place to stop, relax and gather information about the area.
Leaving Cleator, the road begins to change. It becomes narrower, steeper, and then we started up the side of the mountain. We were driving on a prior railroad bed that was made for Murphy’s Impossible Railroad. We drove from switchback to switchback, making our way up the side of the mountain. In some areas, the road was one-car wide with one-lane bridges. The switchbacks, however, provided us with spectacular scenery of the mountain valleys.
Suddenly, we arrived at the “Magic Bridge.” On one side, you are in the desert landscape and, magically, you are in a small community nestled in a ponderosa pine forest.
We easily found the small downtown district that consists of a motel, a small church, the fire station, the prospector mall, the Crown King Curio, the mercantile/post office and the saloon. The two-story red and white saloon is the main feature of the downtown area and provides the community and tourists with a place to eat, gather and enjoy musical events.
During our stay, we were determined to explore every historical site in the main area of town. We found many remains of the town’s railroad history: water tank, turnstile, ticket office, outhouses, and the 1904 railroad bunkhouse. We ate meals at all three of the eateries in town: the Prospector grill, the saloon and the Mill Restaurant. At the latter, we could examine, up-close and personal. the historic Gladiator stamp mill. Near the mercantile, we located a memorial to Becky Rowe, a former resident who owned six gold mining claims. The memorial stated: “Thank you for sharing your mountain with us.”
Venturing further away from the main area, we visited the historic cemetery and stopped at the 1907 one-room schoolhouse/library. We had a long discussion with the librarian who moved to Crown King 40 years earlier as a fire warden, married a fire warden and stayed in the community.
One of our favorite stops was the Ranger Station that was built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1934. We toured the CCC grounds and located five intact stone buildings: a residence, an office, a garage, a hay barn and a well house. The buildings are well maintained and are currently being used. This site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
It is amazing to realize that at 6,000 feet in elevation, there is a reservoir, Horsethief Basin near Crown King. The road, bumpy and rutted, requires a very high clearance vehicle. To preserve our car (and our nerves) we chose to hire an ATV, with driver. The reservoir, tucked into a mountain valley, was a beautiful site. This small body of water provides visitors with a place to fish, relax, walk, picnic and dream.
We fondly remember the general store, with its friendly people, historic mail boxes, its memorabilia, the ice cream selection, the variety of fudge for sale, and the T-shirts we came home with.
Having finished our exploring, information gathering, and eating ice cream, it was time to head home. The ride down the mountain was as exciting as the ascent, but we survived it with nerves intact.
Heading south on Interstate 17, we stopped at the Rock Springs Café, just south of Black Canyon City. Our goal was to eat pie in celebration of having earned our bragging rights.
Travels with Two Sisters is a summer series of adventures in Arizona with Green Valley residents Marie “Midge” Lemay and Suzanne Poirier. For more discoveries, check out their first three books: “One Mile at a Time,” “A Gypsy in Our Souls,” and “Connecting the Dots.”