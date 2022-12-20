We were approached by two adventurous Arizonans who requested an article about some of the adventures we experienced since our arrival. During the last 12 years, the three of us have climbed mountains, crossed streams, driven through desert areas, forged rivers, driven on non-existent roads and, on one occasion, had to back up for a half mile to return to our starting point.

We are sure that we have confused some of our readers - who are the "three of us"? Easy explanation: Midge is the navigator who reads the map, points out the rocks in the road and keeps us going in the right direction; Sue is the driver and, sometimes, tries very hard to stay on the badly eroded dirt road; and Gypsy is our sixteen-year-old Honda CRV who loves to travel anywhere. The three of us accumulated many adventures to share and laugh about. Here are some of the ghost towns we visited and some of the challenges that we faced.

Camp Rucker is hard to find but worth the effort. 
The ghost town of Guthrie was a railroad stop in a former life. 
The rusted skeleton of a water tank stands guard at the remnants of Guthrie. 
This adobe structure at American Flag Ranch was originally built as a ranch house in 1877 and is one of the oldest surviving post office buildings in Arizona. 
The Salero ghost town is located on private property but well preserved and well worth the effort needed to get permission to access. 
The original stagecoach stop building continues to greet visitors to the ghost town of Stanton. 
Old buildings in Stanton are mostly boarded up. 
The historical site of Concho is home to an abundance of adobe ruins. 
Ruins of old buildings, like this row of rooms at Sasco, tell partial stories of those who went before us. 
The stone ruins at Sasco beckon the Two Sisters to return time and again. 


Travels with Two Sisters is a series of Arizona adventures with Green Valley residents Marie “Midge” Lemay and Suzanne “Sue” Poirier. For more discoveries, check out their books: “One Mile at a Time,” “A Gypsy in Our Souls,” “Connecting Dots,” and their latest, “We Don't Mind if You Come Along.”

