We were approached by two adventurous Arizonans who requested an article about some of the adventures we experienced since our arrival. During the last 12 years, the three of us have climbed mountains, crossed streams, driven through desert areas, forged rivers, driven on non-existent roads and, on one occasion, had to back up for a half mile to return to our starting point.
We are sure that we have confused some of our readers - who are the "three of us"? Easy explanation: Midge is the navigator who reads the map, points out the rocks in the road and keeps us going in the right direction; Sue is the driver and, sometimes, tries very hard to stay on the badly eroded dirt road; and Gypsy is our sixteen-year-old Honda CRV who loves to travel anywhere. The three of us accumulated many adventures to share and laugh about. Here are some of the ghost towns we visited and some of the challenges that we faced.
We mentioned several ghost towns in other articles. The ones listed in this article will present a challenge to some explorers. Advance planning is required prior to takeoff to prevent becoming lost and to ensure that the vehicle meets the minimum requirements for the trip e.g., four-wheel drive, high clearance, adequate spare, etc.
The majority of Arizona’s 275 ghost towns were former mining towns, railroad towns, stagecoach stops, temporary camps and/or settlements that were abandoned due to floods, disease, or decrease in population. These sites are in various stages of disrepair and abandonment. Some have few remains, others have existing buildings with a small population, others have full-time residents with a much smaller population. Some of the Arizona ghost towns are well known and easy to find. The ones listed below are for the adventurous. Have fun!
We had read about an abandoned military outpost in Cochise County that immediately got our attention. In February 2015, we headed down Route 80 in search of Camp Rucker. The old fort, a military outpost from 1878-1880, is located in a remote area of the Chiricahua Mountains and is difficult to find. After traveling twelve miles on a dirt road and reading the directions for the tenth time, we finally found the small parking area and exited the vehicle. What a beautiful, isolated site for a military outpost! There were several intact and semi-intact adobe structures from the original fort. It was the first time we had ever seen so many adobe structures in one location.
There were information signs on some of the buildings, indicating their usage. Near the outpost, there are also the remains of a 1930s ranch house, barn, and corral. At the site, a stone monument was constructed by the Arizona State Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. What an exciting historic site to explore. We were so proud of ourselves for finding it!
In September 2014, we headed to Greenlee County in search of Guthrie: listed as an Arizona ghost town located at the junction of Route 191 and State Route 78. Formerly a railroad stop, this town was located near the railroad tracks. When the railroad bridge washed away during a flood, the town died. After some backtracking, we managed to find the location of the former town. We headed down the dirt road in search of the river and located the railroad tracks, the railroad bridge, the river, a large water tank by the tracks, and a small scattering of houses in the area. The drive to the site provides some beautiful scenery and a great view of the river.
In March 2014, we headed toward Oracle in search of an abandoned ghost town by the name of American Flag. Located in Pinal County, this town was founded in 1871 as a small mining town with no more than forty people.
By 1890, it was unoccupied. The founder of the town later built the American Flag Ranch and concentrated his efforts on raising cattle rather than mining. In 1880, seeing the upcoming demise of the town, the post office, now listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was moved to the American Flag Ranch.
Today, the post office stands proudly next to an old barn and corral. It is reportedly the oldest surviving territorial post office building in the state of Arizona. When we arrived at the site, we thought that the historic building appeared majestic, with the American flag waving and its brilliant white walls surrounded by natural beauty. To ensure its preservation, the post office can only be viewed from the outside. A splendid territorial era treasure.
Alto, in Santa Cruz County, is listed as an Arizona ghost town. It is located east of Tubac in the Santa Rita Mountains and can be accessed via a narrow and very rugged dirt road.
This area has a long history of silver mining starting with the Jesuit missionaries in the 1690s. A mining camp was established in 1875, but the establishment of a town was a long, painful process. The post office was not formally opened until 1907 and was closed in 1933.
Today, the town is uninhabited. We visited the site in April 2015 and located the remains of an adobe house with several sections of wall still standing. Some of the walls were eight feet tall. We also located mining waste on the mountain side and one grave that was partially covered by overgrown vegetation.
Salero, also located in Santa Cruz County, lies in the Santa Rita Mountains east of Tubac. This abandoned ghost town has a long and very interesting history. The Salero mine was originally mined by the Jesuits for its silver and the town was relocated to its current position in 1870. The ghost town of Salero is located on private land and is closed to the public. In Arizona, we have always respected the property rights of owners and refuse to enter without the owner's permission. We searched for months to locate the owner and we finally acquired permission to visit one of the best-preserved ghost towns in the state.
In February 2016, we proudly walked through the gate and headed to the mining town. We found remains of adobe structures, intact buildings (with replaced roofs) and stone buildings. Remnants of several other structures could be seen in the distance. Core samples from the mine were strewn throughout the site and, out of curiosity, we had to examine some of them. From the town, the hillside mine was clearly visible. Reportedly, Horace C. Grosvenor, along with others killed by Apache raiders, is buried in the Salero cemetery. Permission to enter the premises is worth acquiring to visit this very interesting and historic site.
Located on a dirt road twenty miles north of Wickenburg, we visited the town of Stanton. This Yavapai County community, listed as an Arizona ghost town, was established in 1863 when gold was discovered on Rich Hill and became a stagecoach stop called Antelope Station. In its heyday, the population increased to approximately 4,000 people. Today, the town is an RV park.
We visited this site in May 2014, and we smiled when we arrived. At the entrance, visitors are greeted by the original stagecoach stop building. The wooden structure is well maintained with its original porch and metal roof. Throughout the town, we found a large number of original wooden buildings that are still being used.
Walking around, we found Hotel Stanton, the Opera House, several wooden residences, wooden outhouses and information signs about the history of the buildings and the town. Prior to leaving, we stood for some time watching a young man sluicing for gold in the stream. Cool place to visit. Due to its remote location, check directions before venturing out.
Weaver, also located in Yavapai County, is listed as an Arizona ghost town. This former community is located on a dirt road, a few miles from Stanton. This community was established in the 1860s when gold was discovered on Rich Hill. In its day, Weaver had a reputation for lawlessness, so travelers to this area preferred to stay in the community of Stanton.
Today, there are few remains in this abandoned town. In May 2014, we found a partial stone building with intact chimney, scattered debris, stone house foundation, broken windmill, water tank, and one rock-covered grave with a wooden cross.
Concho, located in Apache County, lies at the intersection of Route 61 and Route 180A. There are reportedly thirty-eight people who live in this town, but it is listed as an Arizona ghost town. This community was founded in the 1860s and is considered to be one of the original pioneer towns in the White Mountains area. We visited this community in August 2016 and located some of the adobe buildings that were in good condition, but a number of buildings were in different stages of decay. The old general store, a wooden structure, stood proudly in the center of the adobe buildings, but it is no longer open for business.
We looked around the town and could not discern if people really lived there. We saw no sign of life. There was one old truck parked in front of a house, but it appeared that it had been there for some time. There was one building that stood out from the others and made us believe that, indeed, people may continue to inhabit this area. A beautiful, tan adobe church stood proudly in this small community. This small church, with its stained-glass windows and bright white cross, was well maintained and cared for.
There are some places that beckon us to return. Sasco, located in Pinal County, is one of those places. We have returned to this site on multiple occasions. This community was named after the Southern Arizona Smelting Company and processed the copper ore from the Silverbell Mine. In its heyday, about six hundred people lived in this town, but when the smelting operations were closed due to a lack of profit, the town eventually became an unoccupied Arizona ghost town.
When we visit this site, we drive to Red Rock and head down a paved road, which later turns into a dirt road, which later turns into a poorly maintained dirt road. At one point, the dirt road crosses the Santa Cruz River. The river always flows in this section because it is downriver from the water treatment plant.
Why do we return to this particular site? We love viewing and photographing the numerous impressive ruins. There are several remains, including a semi-intact stone hotel, a dynamite shack, foundations, storage areas, and the remnants of a large smelter. The area is worthy of exploration on both sides of the road. Near the smelter remains, there is a wall with the letters SASCO on it. In the springtime, the surrounding area is a great place to see wildflowers. We have seen an incredible bloom of orange globe mallows in this area.
For those who venture into the less-populated sections of Arizona, listen carefully: if you hear “Over the river and through the woods to……we go,” it could be the three of us!