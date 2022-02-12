Travels with Two Sisters: JUST A LITTLE BIT FURTHER

We appreciate all of the feedback we have gotten from our readers. We love hearing about their explorations, the funny tales and seeing the photographs they took as “proof” of their adventures. We are always open to new ideas and recommendations, and we love the book titles that our readers suggest.
Following our Jan. 19 article on Amado, one of our readers said she appreciated reading about places in the Green Valley area. It gives her opportunities to explore near home. This article includes our exploration and adventures in a community “Just a Little Bit Further” than Amado.
When we arrived in Green Valley, our short list of things to do included a picnic lunch in Madera Canyon, exploring the San Xavier del Bac Mission and visiting the Green Valley Chamber of Commerce. Within the walls of the Chamber of Commerce, we found a treasure trove of valuable information: maps of Green Valley, Tucson and Arizona; brochures of historic places, national parks, state parks; and a variety of magazines on things to see and do in Southern Arizona, Pima County, Tucson, etc. We grabbed all of the information we needed to start our exploration of Arizona and headed home to start planning our future adventures.
In the early months, we stayed relatively close to home and we would use our Arizona map to assist us in locating new sites in the immediate area: Amado, Tubac, Tumacácori, Nogales, Rio Rico and others.
Rio Rico, the census-designated community of 18,000 residents along Interstate 19, was clearly marked on the map. The planned community is well-known as the home to numerous warehouses that receive and distribute produce and other goods imported from Mexico, but proved to be difficult, for us, to explore. On our first trip, we discovered some homes and had the opportunity to drive along the river. On our second try, we located some newer housing developments and a shopping area, and on our third attempt we again failed to locate “the center of town.” After three attempts, we concentrated our efforts on exploring other areas for the time being.
Not long after our unsuccessful attempts, we had the opportunity to hear a talk by Thomas E. Sheridan, research anthropologist at the Southwest Center and a professor of anthropology at the University of Arizona. On that day, we learned about the Spanish Land Grants, the Baca Float 3 (an 1821 land grant by Spain to a New Mexican sheepherder named Luis Cabeza de Baca) and the greed and fraud that dispossessed the early settlers that lived on the land where Rio Rico now stands. Following the educational experience, we read Sheridan's “Landscapes of Fraud” that discusses the land grants and land deals in the area.
History & culture
For the next four years, we explored many other sites around Southern Arizona. During the month of December 2015, our fortune unexpectedly changed. We packed our water cooler, grabbed our camera and headed for the Fiesta de Tumacácori, an annual event hosted by the Tumacácori National Historical Park. The fiesta, with a variety of entertainment, is held outdoors adjacent to the mission.
On that day, we were delighted to watch the performance by the Folklórico dancers, swayed to the music of the Mariachi band, and were fascinated by the White Mountain Apache dancers. We strolled through the vendor booths selling crafts and a large variety of delicious food items. We enjoyed the several activity areas where we could learn the process of making adobe bricks, identify animal pelts, snakes and lizards, and learn about moths, bees and other pollinators. We even got a picture taken with a metal Conquistador hat on our head!
While strolling through the vendor tents, we stopped at a booth hosted by the Rio Rico Historical Society. We spent time talking to Dwight Thibodeaux, known as the founder of the Rio Rico Historical Society and Museum. To our delight, we learned that a tour of Rio Rico was scheduled for April 2016. Needless to say, we immediately signed up! We were excited to be spending some time with a historian who was knowledgeable about the 320-year history of a Southern Arizona community.
On our tour date, we arrived with our camera, a ton of enthusiasm and a willingness to learn as much as we could about this historic site. We started the day at the Historical Society learning about the Baca Float, the Spanish explorers and the colonization of the area.
Our first stop on the tour was the San Cayetano de Calabasas Mission that was part of a string of missions built by the Jesuits along the Santa Cruz River. This mission, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was built in 1756 and was in use for 30 years, from 1756 to 1786. On that day, we climbed up the steep, gravel path and we were amazed! Sitting atop a hill, the remains of the large adobe, one-story building still exists. Today, it is fenced and covered to preserve the integrity of the existing structure.
We were able to explore the outside of the building and strolled around the property. On the grounds were semi-intact stone walls and dozens of pottery shards. That day, we learned about the history of the mission and of the surrounding area. For those interested in historic missions, tours to this site can be arranged through the Tumacácori National Park.
What came before
Our next stop was the Calabasas country club golf course where we learned some very interesting facts. The golf course sits on the site of a historic settlement which, today, is listed as an Arizona ghost town. The former settlement served as a Mexican garrison, a U.S. military base, a mining camp, a farming community, and a railroad town. The main part of Calabasas, with the Santa Rita hotel, a railroad depot and tent city, was near the Rio Rico golf course. A map of the historic town site can be viewed in the museum at the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park.
Additional interesting information about the Calabasas golf course: between the 11th and 15th holes, visitors can view the Warner Ranch stables, the last remaining structures of the Warner Ranch, the only movie ranch in the old town site of Calabasas. Strolling along the golf course, visitors will quickly notice that each hole is named after a movie that was filmed in the area. A fun place for a stroll. However, to our current knowledge, the golf course is permanently closed.
Next, we arrived at a ranch with a huge sign: Santa Gertrudis — Baca Float Ranch — The Armstrong Ranch of Texas. From the road, we could see wooden fencing, a windmill, and several structures. We were informed that, at this location, George Simenon wrote his book “The Bottom of the Bottle,” based upon the infamous parties and gatherings of the local residents. Shortly after the tour, we ordered the movie produced in 1956 starring Joseph Cotten and Van Johnson. Very interesting and entertaining!
The last stop on the tour was the Rancho Santa Cruz along the Santa Cruz River. This ranch, established in the 1940s, lies along East Frontage Road, within the boundaries of Tumacácori, and is reportedly situated in the area where the Spanish Army camped during their exploration of the New World. In its heyday, the ranch attracted many wealthy patrons and celebrities including Stewart Granger and John Wayne. Through its existence, it has had many lives: a famous guest ranch, a children’s camp, a church retreat center, and a business and conference center. We had another engagement, so we were not able to view the ranch on the day of the tour.
We did, however, visit the site in 2016 and we were given a guided tour of the property by the new owners. We toured the entire grounds, which included numerous large cottonwood and mesquite trees, several intact structures including 10 guest rooms, three guest suites, one honeymoon cabin, swimming pool, a bar, and game room, and a 50-person restaurant. We have returned to this site on many occasions and we were impressed with the ongoing renovations. This ranch has been lovingly restored and is currently a bed and breakfast. On the ranch property, visitors will find an art gallery featuring the works of local artists, including the artwork of Peter Berryman, one of the owners of the ranch.
Then and now
Our participation in the Rio Rico historical tour gave us an opportunity to gather valuable information about the community’s past. There was one site, however, that remained on our list of places to see: the Calabasas cemetery on East Frontage Road. One morning, we departed for Rio Rico to spend some time at the historic site situated amongst the numerous produce warehouses. We had some difficulty finding the location and, suddenly, we located the tall metal sign that clearly states Calabasas Cemetery. Point of Interest: this site was originally named the Fort Mason Cemetery.
On that day in 2016, we meandered the narrow dirt paths through this two-and-a-half-acre site that contains the remains of the local pioneers alongside the burial sites of 38 Civil War soldiers who died on active duty at Fort Mason. In this small cemetery, we wandered through burial sites that dated from 1860s to 1950s. We found some sinking grave stones, burial sites outlined with rocks, but the majority of the burial sites were identified by piles of rocks. We located some crosses and a few sites with names of some of the deceased.
It is hard to imagine that during our explorations of this historic community we stood on land granted by the Spanish government, admired a historic Jesuit Mission, visited a movie ranch owned by the Warner family, wandered through a railroad town, took pictures of an abandoned ghost town, strolled through an abandoned Civil War military base, wandered around on land where the Spanish Army once camped, and had the opportunity to visit a guest ranch where John Wayne once stayed.
Who would have thought that all of this existed in a place that we had such a hard time finding?
Travels with Two Sisters is a series of adventures in Arizona with Green Valley residents Marie “Midge” Lemay and Suzanne “Sue” Poirier. For more discoveries, check out their books: “One Mile at a Time,” “A Gypsy in Our Souls,” “Connecting Dots,” and their latest, “We Don't Mind if You Come Along.”