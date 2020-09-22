Travels with Two Sisters: Journey to the Territorial Capital

Sunday had finally arrived and we eagerly packed the car with the cooler, maps, our list of things to see, snacks and a lot of excitement. Off we headed to Prescott, founded in 1864, often referred to as “Everybody’s Home Town” or “Arizona’s Christmas City.”
The next morning, we headed downtown and stopped at the Yavapai County Courthouse and plaza, which occupies an entire city block. Built in 1916, this Classic Revival Style building is surrounded by green grass, mature trees and is adorned by fountains, gazebo and memorials. We enjoyed walking on the north side of the Courthouse and looking at the World History timeline, embossed and painted into the concrete walkway. This is a great place to stroll.
Of course, we had to cross the street and walk along the infamous Whiskey Row, where at one time as many as 40 saloons stood, one next to the other. As the story goes, bets were made as to whether a man could take one drink from each saloon and reach the end of the block! Today, strolling down the block, visitors will find art galleries, candy shops (with yummy fudge), restaurants, boutiques and local saloons such as Bird Cage, The Palace, The Public House and Matt’s Saloon.
Eating our yummy fudge, we headed to the Hassayampa Hotel on East Gurley Street. Built in 1927 as a modern hotel in the downtown area, it would cater to the “auto tourist.” The three-story Mission/Spanish Revival style brick building with its white trim, an arched entryway and tiled fountains is truly stunning.
When we entered the renovated 1927 building, we were unprepared for the elegance of the lobby with its handpainted ceiling, dramatic murals, stone arches for the windows and doors, wooden beams across the elevated ceiling, historic fireplaces and chandeliers. This modernized boutique hotel has preserved the past and blended it with today’s amenities.
On our second day, we wanted a change of pace, so we headed to the Sharlot Hall Museum on West Gurley Street. This open-air museum and heritage center was established to preserve the culture and history of the surrounding area. This well-known museum is on a sizable piece of property and contains a collection of historic buildings including the Gubernatorial Mansion, which served as the home of Arizona‘s first Territorial Governor. All of the buildings on site are open to the public and contain information about their usage as well as historic artifacts.
Nature & history
After lunch, we headed to Goldwater Lake, four miles south of downtown. This 15-acre reservoir, surrounded by pine forests, offers hiking trails, picnicking, canoeing and camping. What a beautiful recreational site! That day, we were the only visitors and we enjoyed the quiet time. Goldwater Lake has the distinction of being at the beginning of a spectacular scenic and historic drive. The dirt road leads from the lake to Crown King, after 37 miles of ghost towns, incredible scenery and mining history.
This is the day we have been waiting for, one of the special items on our list. Arizona Pioneers’ Home, opened in 1911, is a retirement home established to provide housing for 40 Arizona pioneers. This home has expanded its capacity over the years and, currently, can accommodate 155 residents, both male and female. Mary Katherine Horony (Big Nose Kate, common-law wife of Doc Holliday) was admitted to the home in 1931 and stayed at the home until her death in 1940. When we visited, we were awed by the magnificent three-story brick building with white porticos. On the grounds, we found a stone memorial to Arizona’s miners.
Then we headed to the Arizona Pioneers’ Home Cemetery containing 1,300 graves, some of the burials dating as far back as 1911. We drove through this well-designed and well-maintained cemetery with our list of graves we wanted to find. Eventually, after some difficulty, we found the grave marker of Mary K. Cummings, AKA Big Nose Kate. We paid our respects, left a penny and continued our search.
Atop the hill, we located the Sharlot Hall family plot, which also included the burial site of Kate Cory, a well-known artist and photographer. We were pleased that we had paid our respects to these Arizona women we admire and respect.
The Hot Shots Graves and Memorial, in the Arizona Pioneers Home Cemetery, was a complete surprise. We were unaware that the Hot Shots were buried in Prescott. This respectful and beautiful memorial contains the remains of 11 firefighters who were killed in the Yarnell, Arizona fire. We stopped to read the Hot Shots prayer, read the names of the 19 men inscribed on a rock and stopped at the individual gravesites. Each grave was covered with embossed metal art work depicting the name and rank of the hot shot with pictures of his family and a personal message. Some of the graves were decorated with fire axes, flowers, gloves and other items left by loved ones. A beautiful, but very sad, experience.
Outdoors & more
With bagged lunch in hand, we headed to Watson Lake for lunch. Four miles north of downtown, this bright blue body of water is in the Granite Dells. The 70-acre reservoir was created in the 1900s to provide water for irrigation. Today the area is used as a recreational site. The beautiful lake is surrounded by huge granite boulders placed helter-skelter in various positions and at different heights. Fishing, boating, hiking, camping and picnicking are available. During our visit, we enjoyed the deep blue water and we watched, from the water’s edge as boaters were coming and going. Beautiful location for relaxation.
On the last morning, we headed to the Smoki Museum on North Arizona Avenue. This museum is in a river stone and log structure meant to look like a Pueblo. Built in 1935 by the Civilian Works Administration, it contains Native American artifacts. During our visit, we enjoyed the collection of Indian exhibits that included a wide variety of pottery, baskets from various parts of the state, moccasins, art and sculptures. Also included were eight paintings and several photos by Kate Cory. In the back of the museum, there was an exhibit about the history of the Smoki: a men’s organization, started in the 1900s, who dressed and performed as Native Americans to raise funds for their community. The Smoki organization no longer exists and the museum has changed its name to the Museum of Indigenous People (MIP) to fulfill its mission: to instill understanding and respect for Indigenous Cultures of the Southwest.
Yavapai Community College, established in 1965 with the assistance of the Yavapai Prescott Indian Tribe, was our next stop. On the main campus is an impressive sculpture garden that's open to the public. We strolled through the flower garden on a wide cement path and admired the variety of incredible metal and stone sculptures. It was a pleasant, fanciful walk through timeless art. Our favorite was a huge, green, metal frog standing on one leg. This made us laugh!
A favorite place
We saved the best for the end of the journey: Fort Whipple, established in 1863, is a U.S. Army post that served as Arizona Territory’s First Capital prior to the founding of the town of Prescott. Throughout the years, this fort has undergone many changes and has performed many functions, including a tactical base for the U.S. Cavalry during the Indian Wars, headquarters of the Rough Riders during the Spanish American war, and a military hospital during WWI and WWII. Today, it is a VA hospital and is listed as a major tourist attraction in the area.
We were pleasantly surprised when we arrived at this magnificent fort: it is built in the shape of a rectangle with the parade grounds in the center. The warehouses, hospital and two-story residences line the outside of the area. All of the brilliant white buildings are well maintained. This is the most impressive fort we have seen in Arizona.
We left Prescott with a new nickname: “One of our favorite places to visit.”
We did return to “Arizona’s Christmas City” for the Christmas Parade and Courthouse Square Lighting Display. At dusk, we headed to Courthouse Square to see the well-known Christmas lights display. Two blocks away, we could see the glow of the lights. It was unbelievable! Thousands of brightly colored green, blue, red, yellow and multi-colored lights on the courthouse columns, trees and ramada.
To this day, we still believe that this display can be seen from space. Well done, Christmas City!
Travels with Two Sisters is a series of adventures in Arizona with Green Valley residents Marie “Midge” Lemay and Suzanne “Sue” Poirier. For more discoveries, check out their first three books: “One Mile at a Time,” “A Gypsy in Our Souls,” and “Connecting the Dots.”