Travels with Two Sisters: JOURNEY OF AWARENESS

On a beautiful sunshiny day, we were standing on the edge of the pond at the Steele Indian School Park in Phoenix. We were admiring three beautiful structures: Memorial Hall (1922), Grammar School (1931) and the Dining Hall (1902-1904). These are the preserved and protected remnants of the Phoenix Indian Boarding School, opened in 1891.
It was on that day that we realized how far we had come on our Journey of Awareness! We were born, raised and lived in New England for many decades (oops! We are giving you too much information) and we were knowledgeable about the history of that part of the country — Plymouth Rock, Salem Witch Trials, Boston Tea Party, Battle of Bunker Hill, the Revolutionary War, Paul Revere, the subdivision of the Massachusetts Territory and the effects of the Glacial Period.
When we decided to settle in Arizona in 2010, we felt out of our element. We had difficulties pronouncing the names of streets, we called the big cacti “Cigaros,” and we were unfamiliar with the history and culture of the area. During our first two years, we enrolled in many classes through the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. We took classes on Arizona history, flora, fauna, weather, snakes, and geology to make ourselves comfortable in our new environment.
In addition to taking classes, we did extensive research, read multiple books and asked thousands of questions on specific topics such as: Spanish Land Grants, the Anza expedition from Tubac to San Francisco, CA, the Spanish colonization of the Southwest, the establishment of Jesuit/Franciscan Missions, the Indian Wars, the culture and art of the indigenous people, and so much more.
One topic we extensively researched and explored was the establishment of Indian Boarding Schools in several areas of the United States. To assist in this process, we divided our journey into four separate sections: Researching, Reading, Exploring and Participating. We are honored to share this journey of growth with you.
Researching material about Indian Boarding Schools proved to be challenging at times. We found a large variety of interpretations of the actual government policy and a debate as to actual number of Indian schools. According to the National Native American Boarding School Healing Commission, “Between 1869 and the 1960s, hundreds of thousands of Native American children were removed from their homes and families and placed in boarding schools operated by the federal government and the churches. Though we don’t know how many children were taken in total, by 1900 there were 20,000 children in Indian boarding schools — by 1925 that number had more than tripled.” In the boarding schools, their native identities, languages and beliefs were forcibly suppressed.
Shifting attitudes
According to information found in the Arizona State Library, the attitudes about American Indian education began to change in the 1930s and more tribes started building schools and taking control of the educational needs of their children.
An article in the Arizona Republic, dated August 1, 2021, stated “Amongst the 51 known Indian boarding schools in Arizona, 28 are still open and three continue to offer boarding to students. Most of them are run by the Bureau on Indian Education, an Interior Department agency.” In another article, we found a list of Arizona Boarding schools: 22 schools were listed. The information is conflicting, but one fact is clear: there were Indian Boarding schools in the state of Arizona!
A point of interest: on Feb. 9, 2015, the Arizona Daily Star published an article titled “Street Smarts: Tucson Indian School taught hoeing, sewing.” Reportedly, there are no remains of the school once located along the Santa Cruz River.
We have always been avid readers, so the concept of finding books that related to this topic was exciting. Browsing through several book stores, we found many books that we happily purchased. Here is a sample of the books we have enjoyed: “Don’t Let the Sun Step over You,” by Eva Tulene Watt with assistance from Keith H. Basso. Eva, a White Mountain Apache elderly woman, shares stories of her family life on the reservation and stories about her family members who attended boarding schools, including the Carlisle Indian Industrial School, the Theodore Roosevelt Indian School and the Rice Boarding School. “Indeh,” by Eve Ball with Nora Henn and Lynda A. Sanchez, contains oral histories from dozens of Apaches and includes their experiences in a variety of Indian Boarding Schools. “People of the Blue Waters,” by Flora Gregg Iliff, is an autobiography written by an elementary school teacher who lived amongst the Hualapai and Havasupai tribes in the early 1900s and taught at the Truxton Canyon Industrial School in Valentine AZ. “Stringing Rosaries,” by Denise K. Lajimodiere, contains 16 oral histories from individuals who attended a variety of Indian Boarding Schools. Other books we enjoyed: “Shame and Endurance,” by H. Henrietta Stockel, and “Desert Indian Woman,” by Frances Manuel and Deborah Neff.
For some reason, we cannot help ourselves! Every time we read about a site, we feel the need to put it on our list of “Places to See.” Over the last 10 years, we have visited six of the Arizona Boarding Schools.
Exploring schools then & now
On the San Carlos Reservation, we visited the site of the Rice Boarding School, established in 1900. Near the center of town are two remaining structures that were part of the historic boarding school. Both buildings were built with tufa rock. Near the remains of the school, we explored the San Carlos Indian Mission, built of tufa rock with a Spanish architectural style. The Franciscan friars assist members of the community to connect to their tribal identity: at the mission school, next door to the church, students are provided instruction in Apache culture and language.
One day, we were driving along on Route 66 and spotted a sign: US Department of Interior — Bureau of Indian Affairs — Truxton Canon Agency – Valentine, AZ. We stopped our journey and explored the site of the Truxton Indian school, listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The two-story brick structure was built in 1901 to serve as a day school for the Hualapai children and a boarding school for the Apache, Havasupai, Hopi, Mohave, Navajo, and Papago children. The Truxton Indian School was closed in 1937. We found an intact two-story brick school building with boarded windows. There were two other small structures on the property.
During a trip to Pinetop/Lakeside, we headed south of Whiteriver to see the Fort Apache Historic Park, listed on the National Register of Historic Sites. At this site is the Theodore Roosevelt Indian Boarding School built in 1923. It was originally intended to educate Navajo students, but by the 1930s, the majority of the students were Apache. On the grounds of the fort, two large brick dormitories, one for girls and one for boys, still stand: a remnant of the past. The school building has survived and currently provides education for the children in the area.
On one of our trips to the Hopi reservation, we headed 13 miles east of First Mesa to see the Keams Canyon Indian school. In the village is the huge, brick building that was originally a Bureau of Indian Affairs boarding school. Today it serves as a day school for both Apache and Navajo children. Across the street from the school, there is a stunning stone structure: St. Joseph Mission Catholic Church, established in 1928.
A trip to New Mexico included a stop in St. Michaels, AZ to see the St. Michaels Indian School, built in 1902. It was initially an elementary and industrial boarding schools for Navajo children. Over the years, it attracted students from other tribes. The school is still operational and is considered as one of the top Catholic schools in the nation. When we arrived, we were impressed with the size of the campus and the number of beautiful brick structures.
Cultural experiences
On our journey of awareness, we were incredibly honored and thankful to those who shared their journeys with us. At the Heard Museum in Phoenix, we were impacted by the incredible exhibit on Indian Boarding Schools; one of our personal guides in Monument Valley shared her experiences and honestly answered all of our questions; another guide in Monument Valley (a Ph.D. linguist, an author of children’s bilingual books, he also assisted in the preservation of the Navajo language on Rosetta Stone) answered our many questions about boarding schools and the Navajo culture.
In 2019, we attended a presentation at the Casa Grande National Monument in Coolidge about the legacy of the Indian Boarding School experience. We were fortunate to sit next to a woman who attended a boarding school. Her narrative is included in the book “Stringing Rosaries,” by Denise K. Lajimodiere. Waiting for the presentation to begin, she read the poem that she wrote — the poem at the beginning of the book. It was an honor to meet her, listen to her story; we have communicated since that introduction.
In 2019, we had another memorable event. We attended a presentation at the Tubac Presidio State Park featuring a Tohono O’odham elder. We had the opportunity to ask questions about the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (1990) which states that certain cultural artifacts, funerary objects and human remains can be returned to their respective tribal nations. The Carlisle Industrial School buried at least 194 indigenous children in the school cemetery, and he assisted in the repatriation of some of the children left behind. He also talked about one little girl who “told” him that she did not want to return to her tribal lands because all of her family was gone.
The research, reading, exploring and participating had a meaningful impact on our lives. Another part of Arizona history we are grateful to have discovered.
On that bright, sunshiny day, we continued our exploration of the Steele Indian School Park, founded in 2001 to preserve the remains of the boarding school and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. We strolled around the 75-acre park that contains paths, picnic areas, a large pond, places to rest, and the original buildings. Many of the spaces are built in a circular fashion and quiet, private places are available throughout the site. On the circular path around the buildings, information boards are posted to provide visitors with historical information about Indian boarding schools.
A meaningful, educational, and significantly historical site that altered the lives of many individuals. It is a tribute to the Steele Park that it recognizes and honors Native American history.
Travels with Two Sisters is a series of adventures in Arizona with Green Valley residents Marie “Midge” Lemay and Suzanne “Sue” Poirier. For more discoveries, check out their first three books: “One Mile at a Time,” “A Gypsy in Our Souls,” and “Connecting Dots.”