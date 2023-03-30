Over the last twelve years, we have enjoyed many adventures in areas of the state that could be defined as “way off the main road.” The three of us (Gypsy, driver and navigator) have taken advantage of those occasions to breathe in the fresh air, stop in the middle of the road to enjoy the scenery and to freely wander. Such a freeing and exhilarating experience!

Lately, we have met several people who have enjoyed similar adventures. This article is dedicated to fellow wanderers, to the motorcyclists who drive around with our articles in their saddlebags and to the couple who traded in their sedan for a high clearance, four-wheel drive vehicle to enjoy some of the places we have included in our prior articles. Today, we will share with you additional “off-the-beaten path” places we have explored. Have fun and enjoy the wide-open spaces this state has to offer.

Cochise Stronghold 3.JPG

Cochise Stronghold
Courtland 2.JPG

Stone remains at Courtland
Florida Canyon 2.JPG

Florida Canyon
Appelton Whittell 1.JPG

Rangeland at the Appleton-Whittell Research Ranch
Gardner Canyon 1.JPG

Gardner Canyon


Travels with Two Sisters is a series of Arizona adventures with Green Valley residents Marie “Midge” Lemay and Suzanne “Sue” Poirier. For more discoveries, check out their books: “One Mile at a Time,” “A Gypsy in Our Souls,” “Connecting Dots,” and their latest, “We Don't Mind if You Come Along.”

