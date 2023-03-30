Over the last twelve years, we have enjoyed many adventures in areas of the state that could be defined as “way off the main road.” The three of us (Gypsy, driver and navigator) have taken advantage of those occasions to breathe in the fresh air, stop in the middle of the road to enjoy the scenery and to freely wander. Such a freeing and exhilarating experience!
Lately, we have met several people who have enjoyed similar adventures. This article is dedicated to fellow wanderers, to the motorcyclists who drive around with our articles in their saddlebags and to the couple who traded in their sedan for a high clearance, four-wheel drive vehicle to enjoy some of the places we have included in our prior articles. Today, we will share with you additional “off-the-beaten path” places we have explored. Have fun and enjoy the wide-open spaces this state has to offer.
Driving around Cochise County, we have visited several sites that we would categorize as "adventures." Here are three of the places we have enjoyed.
Cochise Stronghold, one of our favorite places, is located in the Dragoon Mountains and is accessed via a narrow dirt road. Driving towards our destination, we stopped to read the signage about the early Anglo settlers in the stronghold and took photographs of the remains of the Schilling house. The narrow road ends at a picnic area which provides plenty of shade for the warm summer months and multiple picnic tables.
When we got out of the car and looked at the beautiful cliffs and the secluded area, it was easily understood why this area was chosen as a natural fortress and hideout. The area provided the inhabitants with water and shade as well as protection. On the designated paths, we passed manzanita trees with their red trunks, yucca, golden grass, and interesting rock formations.
The natural beauty of the area was truly impressive. Cochise and his warriors had probably walked along the same paths and we were looking at the same natural beauty Cochise saw! That was enough to give us goose bumps! It was not difficult to remember the people who lived there, raised their children, those who died, and were buried there. It was easy to think that a family could have lived in this small area. It was also easy to think that a family could have been hungry, sad, or scared while living here. Sometimes, the history of Arizona gets inside of you and changes you a little.
It was here, in the Stronghold, that we first learned about Tom Jeffords. He was a white man who became Cochise’s blood brother. The depth of their friendship lasted until the death of Cochise who died in the Stronghold and is buried amongst the beautiful rock formations. Tom Jeffords is the only white man who knew the site of the burial. Several books have been written about their friendship. Our favorite book is "Blood Brother," by Elliott Arnold.
For history enthusiasts, Tom Jeffords is buried in the Evergreen Memorial Park in Tucson. This is a site full of history and natural beauty amongst impressive rock formations. A great place for lunch, a stroll, a hike and/or simply a place to clear the mind of daily duties.
Paradise, listed as an Arizona ghost town, is located approximately six miles west of Portal. This town was settled in 1901 when ore was discovered in the area and the post office was opened the same year. Eventually, the mines were no longer productive and the population decreased. The post office was closed in 1943. In 2011, the population was five permanent residents with 29 structures in the community.
In 2015, we carefully read the directions and headed out on the dirt road, through rolling hills and golden grasses and headed up the mountain side. We were greeted with a red wooden sign that stated, "Entering Paradise." On that day, we saw about one dozen structures along the dirt road. The adobe and wooden structures were in various states of decay. There were no signs of habitation. The trip was worth the time and effort, but it definitely falls in the category of “Adventure!”
Courtland, listed as an Arizona ghost town, is located east of Tombstone, near the ghost town of Gleeson. It was a former mining town and, in its prime over 2,000 people lived in the area. The post office was established in 1909 and was discontinued in 1942. When the mining families left the area, some of the buildings were removed, but there are still ruins to be discovered.
Along a mile of dirt road, we located the remains of the old jail, walls of the mercantile, stone walls, foundations, mine tailings, and open pit mines. The open pit mines we saw were surrounded by fencing, but caution in this area is mandatory. The desert environment has reclaimed this abandoned mining town, but there are some remnants of the past to be seen.
For those adventurers who wish to explore closer to home, here are a few of the sites we have enjoyed in Pima County.
Arivaca Lake is located south of the town of Arivaca and can be accessed from Ruby Road. The drive to the lake is appealing to adventurers and explorers; the lake is accessed by a dirt road that winds and turns its way down to the body of water. On the way, interesting rock formations are visible.
Alert: For rock lovers, there are Mexican fire agates and opals that can be found in the hills along the dirt road. Arriving at the lake, an outhouse and a boat ramp are the only amenities to be seen. This is a remote and primitive area surrounded by grasslands, mountains and cattle ranches. The lake, stocked with game fish, is a 90-acre impoundment lake built by the Arizona Game and Fish Department. Water levels vary by season depending on the amount of precipitation. Recreational activities include bird watching, wildlife viewing, fishing, rock climbing, primitive camping, hiking and boating (small boats). The remoteness of this area is very appealing. It is a great spot to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
Florida Canyon, one of our favorite secluded drives with spectacular scenery, is located on FR62A, and can be accessed via Box Canyon Road. This valley in the Santa Rita Mountains is a favorite location for hikers and birders. The three-mile-long dirt road offers travelers the opportunity to enjoy the magnificent scenery: fields of golden grasses, ocotillo groves, the Santa Rita Mountain range and an unimpeded view of Elephant Head. On many occasions, we have returned to this site to enjoy Mother Nature.
During our adventures, we have explored a semi-intact wooden structure that is located near the gate. On another day, we also spotted a structure away from the road and followed a narrow path to the building, an abandoned cement block house, with a barn, corrals and an outhouse leaning on a tree. During our visits to this beautiful and peaceful canyon, we have taken photos of the mountains, the golden grass, the poppies and the flowing stream. What a unique place for a calming and interesting journey. A four-wheel drive vehicle is not required for this adventure.
Redington Pass, a high mountain pass between the Santa Catalina and the Rincon Mountains, lies within the Coronado National Forest. The forest is open for campers, hikers, bicyclists, photographers and nature lovers of all kinds. The 13-mile dirt road connects the communities of Redington and Tucson and is well known for its access to the Tanque Verde Falls. The unpaved road is popular with all-terrain vehicle lovers, mountain bikers and high clearance vehicles.
In November 2015, we accessed the dirt road via Tanque Verde Road and headed through the desert landscape on the narrow and winding dirt road with some hairpin turns and no guardrails. On many occasions, we stopped to take incredible photos of the surrounding beauty and Tucson. This road is rough in spots but is passable in good weather. This is a great adventure that, in our opinion, comes with bragging rights!
Opportunities for adventures also exist in Santa Cruz County. Here are two places we would highly recommend.
The Appleton-Whittell Research Ranch is located on Research Road in Elgin. This 13-square-mile sanctuary is dedicated to the preservation and study of southwestern grasslands. The research facility, partly owned by the National Audubon Society, consists of a variety of habitats including semi-desert grasslands, woodlands, savannahs and riparian areas.
We visited this facility in February 2020, and we were captivated by 8,000 acres of ungrazed grasslands that spread out for miles and miles along the narrow dirt road. What an incredible place to explore: rolling hills, spectacular views of the Mustang Mountains, historic fences and remains of two ranches.
We explored the research site, which contained the Swinging H Ranch house, a bunkhouse, casita and research lab. At the headquarters site, we had the opportunity to view the shop, the office, two residences and an Amish-style barn. We spent some time talking with the resident scientists and caretakers about the mission of the ranch, the history of the two ranch sites and a detailed description of the various habitats. They recommended that we return to the ranch in the fall to see horny toads that gather near the headquarters.
That day, we saw numerous birds, two ranches, and met some dedicated individuals intent on preserving this environment for all of us to enjoy. Just a little advice — bring your camera on this journey. You just might want to take photos of the spectacular landscape.
Gardner Canyon and Forest Road 785 scenic drive is located four miles north of Sonoita and can be accessed from Route 83. This 19-mile-round-trip scenic drive meanders through rolling hills covered with natural grasses and beautiful views of a large riverbed.
In May 2017, we leisurely drove down the dirt road for seven miles (one way), enjoying the scenery, admiring the huge trees by the river’s edge, drove by the Apache Springs Ranch, and then we made the decision to abort the drive. At the seven-mile mark, the dirt road became increasingly difficult to navigate and Gypsy (our 2006 Honda CRV) was beginning to get nervous. We turned around, sat under a beautiful, mature tree by the river’s edge and ate our lunch. Upon further research, we learned that the last few miles of the scenic drive are rated as difficult and primarily used by ATVs and horseback riders. Regardless, the journey was filled with adventure and beautiful scenery.
Spending time in the wilderness areas of our beautiful state has always been rewarding for us. Time to breathe, stop in the middle of the road whenever you choose, take multiple photos of incredible beauty, and drive at whatever pace you wish. If you choose to visit any of the above-listed places — have fun. We did, and we wish the same for you.