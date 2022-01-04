Travels with Two Sisters: IN THE MOOD FOR EXCITEMENT

For the last 11 years, we have dutifully kept track of all of the Arizona places we wanted to explore. We started off with a list, switched to a never-ending series of updated lists, which turned into an overstuffed shoe box of articles that eventually turned into a huge pile on the bottom shelf of our coffee table. Our system, although imperfect, served its purpose.
Preparing a trip, we always had plenty of information to review and several destinations to choose from. Often we selected historic sites, state parks, ghost towns, gardens, festivals, scenic drives, historic ranches or dirt roads to remote sections of the state.
On occasion, however, we were in the mood for excitement! On those days, it was fun digging through our organized system and choosing places that would challenge us, intrigue us, scare us a little and even amaze us. We fondly remember those choices and the smiles on our faces as we packed up the cooler, the directions and camera. Here is a small sample of exciting and memorable day trips we have discovered in the immediate area.
Shortly after establishing our permanent residence in Arizona, we read an article about a site where Mammoth bones were discovered. On a bright, sunshiny morning in May 2011, we headed to the Murray Springs Mammoth Kill Site on Route 90 south of Sierra Vista. This Paleo Indian site is administered by the Bureau of Land Management in an effort to protect and preserve one of the oldest archeological sites excavated in North America. During this dig, a Clovis campsite, spear points, bison bones, bones of extinct horses, and bones of mammoths were found. All of the information gathered indicates that 13,000 years ago, human beings killed large numbers of game animals in this area. The largest of the animals was the mammoth; the archeologists named one of the female mammoths Big Eloise.
From the parking lot, we strolled along the three-quarter mile trail to the dig site, crossed a deep arroyo and continued to the viewpoint where we could see the actual dig site where Big Eloise was discovered. On the return trip, we stopped along the trail to read the information signs. Some of the information panels also contained photos of some of the footprints and bones recovered from the site. On the way back to the vehicle, we walked along the bottom of the dig site. It was exciting to realize that others also walked here 13,000 years ago.
In 2011, we read a newspaper article about a selenite digging site south of the power plant in St. David. Reportedly, this site attracts rock hounds of all kinds. The idea intrigued us, so off we went with our geology pick, a small spade, gloves, and an empty egg carton. According to the literature, we needed the gloves because the crystals are sharp and the egg carton was needed to provide a safe transport for the delicate stones. Arriving at the site (after a bumpy and exciting ride along the desert floor), we parked and headed off for our first mining experience.
Using the spade, we were having no success but we quickly discovered that the beautiful, brownish crystals were laying on the surface, so digging was not required. The selection process went quickly and soon we headed home with an egg carton full of gorgeous specimens. We could not have been prouder! Success on our first mining attempt! We gave some beautiful specimens to friends. One of the crystals, however, is proudly displayed in our glass-topped coffee table.
Into the caves!
Our next selection was a little unnerving. The truth is that we were never comfortable in caves and during our 21-month cross-country journey, we explored some caves that made us really uncomfortable. In October 2012, however, we felt brave enough to include Colossal Cave Mountain Park on our next adventure. The park, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, includes an underground cavern with almost four miles of mapped passageways. The morning we left for our adventure, we packed our camera, water, and an abundance of bravery to see the ancient karst (dry cave) that was once used by Hohokam Indians and was later used as a source of guano.
Upon arriving, we explored the visitor center, admired the statue of a Civilian Conservation Corps worker, visited the CCC museum in an original stone building, explored the remains of the original ranch, petted the horses, admired the spectacular scenery and browsed through the gift shop. We had successfully explored the entire site, except for the actual cave. The decision was made ... with some apprehension! We purchased our tour tickets, followed our guide through the metal gate, descended the stone steps and we attentively listened to our tour guide. The history of the cave was interesting and we were proud to have accomplished our goal. We came home with numerous pictures and tons of memories.
Based upon our successful venture through Colossal Cave, the decision to explore Kartchner Caverns State Park was easy. One morning in July 2013, we headed 9 miles south of Benson to explore a unique and pristine cave environment. We had read about this cave and we were eager to see the abundant stalagmites, stalactites, ribbons, and columns. Our intention was to take both tours and visit both the Rotunda Room and the Big Room. Upon arrival we learned that the only tour available was the Rotunda Tour because the Mexican bats were nesting in the Big Room.
We enjoyed the ride in the cart to the cave entrance and appreciated the paved, well-lit and relatively flat walkways. We thoroughly enjoyed our first visit to the Caverns. Our tour guide was knowledgeable, we were awed by the magnificent natural formations, explored the visitor center and took multiple pictures (no photography is allowed within the caverns), browsed through the gift shop and ate lunch at the outdoor café. That same year, we returned to the State Park to tour the Big Room. We found that Kartchner Caverns were one of the most beautiful and most accessible caves to tour. For those interested in the history of the site, the book “Kartchner Caverns,” by Neil Miller, is an excellent resource.
We had read about the Los Morteros Archeological Site that contains the remains of an ancient Hohokam Village inhabited between A.D. 500-1450. This site in Marana lies along the Santa Cruz River. In May 2013 we took off on a day trip to explore some of the remains of the historic village, including the bedrock mortars. A short walk from the parking lot, we easily located a minimum of 18 mortar holes etched into a large, flat rock in which grain and pods were ground into meal. Standing there, it was easy to envision several women working there at the same time; the function of this site could have been a combination of preparing food and social networking. We felt privileged to be able to explore such a meaningful relic of the past.
Almost forgot to share with you that, on that same day, we found a long, beautiful rattlesnake on the path to the mortars. The large snake with colorful markings was dead, and we were fortunate to get multiple photos of the creature.
Above & Below
When we arrived in Green Valley, we noticed the signs about the Titan II Missile Museum, found brochures about the historic site at the Chamber of Commerce, and people asked if we had visited the site, read articles about the tours offered at the historic silo and so forth. We rapidly came to the conclusion that we should include this “significant” site on our list of Places to See.
In November 2011, we headed to Duval Mine Road to visit the museum, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and the only United States silo still containing an anti-ballistic missile. Of course, the warhead has been removed! During our visit, we viewed the film on the Cold War, browsed through the museum and decided to take the tour into the silo. We descended via the tiny metal elevator (that groaned and squeaked on the way down), entered the command room, and absorbed all of the information about the procedures and duties of the crew assigned to the site. After a walk through a metal tunnel, we were able to view the missile up-close and personal. This adventure was very fascinating, awe-inspiring and a little unnerving. Today, we gladly drive family members to the site and return to pick them up.
Eloy, with a population of 20,000 residents, is along Interstate 10, 13 miles west of Picacho Peak. We have read several newspaper articles about this community that is well-known for its skydiving competitions. In May 2017, we decided to explore Eloy and view the famous skydiving landing area.
On that day, our first stop was at the Sky Venture Arizona building which offers its patrons the opportunity to learn to skydive in an indoor wind tunnel. We had participated in this activity in New Hampshire, but we had to go in to see if this venue was similar. We spent some time with a skydive instructor who brought us into the wind tunnel (that brought back a lot of memories!) and showed us what happens if a glass of water is thrown into the wind tunnel — little drops of water that look like rain hang in mid-air, long enough for us to see them and catch them. A great time! On that day, the handsome young man offered us the opportunity to go skydiving. Yes, we mean jumping out of a plane with a human backpack! We thought about it for about a minute, smiled at him, and graciously declined.
Our next stop was Skydive Arizona, next door to Sky Venture Arizona. This is the home of the world’s largest skydive drop zone and of the well-known National Sky Diving Competitions. We parked near the drop zone and watched as skydivers landed in front of us. There were many other spectators taking pictures, watching the sky, and pointing when one more parachute was spotted. Along with the other spectators, we clapped, took photos and smiled. It was not an activity we wished to participate in, but it was weirdly exciting to see someone floating down and landing on the green grass 50 feet away from us. We took many photos of the brave ones — as we stood firmly on terra firma!
Exploring our adopted state of Arizona has always been interesting, educational and fun. Sometimes we like to explore sites that challenge us, scare us (a little), and amaze us. At this time, we claim Success! However, we do know that we will find many more sites that will meet this criteria.
Travels with Two Sisters is a series of adventures in Arizona with Green Valley residents Marie “Midge” Lemay and Suzanne “Sue” Poirier. For more discoveries, check out their first three books: “One Mile at a Time,” “A Gypsy in Our Souls,” “Connecting Dots,” and their latest book, “We Don't Mind if You Come Along.”