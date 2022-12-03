We were raised to honor and respect cultural traditions and beliefs that differed from our own. When we left for our 21-month journey, we wanted to explore a large variety of customs that exist in this diverse country of ours. 

We spent time in many locations that provided us with the opportunity to view different architecture, ways of life and a history we were not exposed to in New England. We stopped at Amish settlements in several states (and always purchased some of the delicious cheese); we spent days in Cajun country (exploring the swamps, holding baby alligators and eating cajun food); we visited Mennonite communities; we explored New Ulm, Minn., including the Glockenspiel and the Hermann the German monument; attended the tulip festival in Pella, Iowa, and admired the German architecture in Frankenmuth, Mich., and Fredericksburg, Texas.



Travels with Two Sisters is a series of Arizona adventures with Green Valley residents Marie “Midge” Lemay and Suzanne “Sue” Poirier. For more discoveries, check out their books: “One Mile at a Time,” “A Gypsy in Our Souls,” “Connecting Dots,” and their latest, “We Don't Mind if You Come Along.”

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?