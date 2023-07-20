We are frequently approached at speaking engagements, in the grocery store, at the gas station, in local restaurants and in our neighborhood. Some people stop to chat, share with us what they like about our articles and ask about our favorite places in Arizona. Two of the most popular questions are “When is your next trip?” and “Where have you gone recently?”
Due to the pandemic and other circumstances, we have been exploring closer to home for the last three years. As of June 2023, however, things have changed. We have returned to picking through our pile of places to see and have ventured further from our home base. The three of us are delighted with the decision!
Historic hotel
There was one particular site that has been on our list of places to see for three years — the historic San Marcos Hotel in Chandler, currently a Crowne Plaza hotel. For those who enjoyed our previous article on Chandler, you will remember the story of us spending an entire day looking at the Christmas decorations, the sculptures in the downtown area, the monuments to the founders of the city, getting our picture taken with Santa Claus and taking pictures of the fascinating and breathtaking tumbleweed Christmas tree. On that day, we spent a lot of time sitting on a bench near the San Marcos Hotel and took pictures every few minutes to document the change in the huge tree.
When we arrived home, we could not believe it — we sat for almost two hours in front of a historic hotel, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and we never went in to explore the site! That is why, in June 2023, we picked this particular site and developed an entire journey of exploration. As we start this article, we are sitting in our luxurious room in a beautiful, exquisite and historic site. We are glad that you joined us on this exciting trip.
During our six-day journey, we explored (and thoroughly enjoyed) several sites. We have included all of the sites, in no particular order. Sit back, relax and enjoy.
The San Marcos Hotel is located in the heart of downtown Chandler. This impressive structure, built in 1913, took our breath away! Upon arrival, the tan building, with its California mission design, forced us to stop, admire and take multiple photos. The hotel has been expanded and renovated throughout the years, but the original structure remains intact and well-maintained. We roamed around the hotel and examined every courtyard, fountain, portico and seating area. In this oasis for the rich and famous, we enjoyed dinner with friends at an outdoor table and spoiled ourselves with a banana split for dessert. This was a wise decision and a great way to start off our journey.
Mesa adventure
Our next stop was Mesa, the most populous city in the Phoenix Metropolitan area and the third largest city in Arizona. This city was our primary destination for the remainder of our journey. We settled in and began our exploration of the area. We roamed and this is what we found.
The Mesa Historical Museum, located on North Horne, was built in 1936 with WPA funds and labor. This museum provided us with a detailed history of the city. We were introduced to the founding fathers, learned about the various cultures that helped build this community, read about the famous people that were born in this city (such as Waylon Jennings, Buck Owens and Vin Scully) and enjoyed an exhibit by Karen Kuykendall.
The Arizona Museum of Natural History, located at 53 North McDonald, was built in 1937 with WPA funds and labor. It originally housed the Mesa City Hall, municipal courts, library, police department and fire department. Today, it serves as the only natural history museum in the Greater Phoenix area. Upon arrival, we took several photos of the structure, including the dinosaur that is trying to “escape” from the museum. For the next few hours, we were excited and astonished 6-year-olds — our favorite words were “ooh,” and “aah.” The exhibits were intriguing, informative and captivating for us and all of the other children.
We roamed through the Dinosaur Hall, took photos of the three-story waterfall, marveled at the statuary from the Mission Los Santos Angeles de Guevavi in Nogales, admired the meteorites, examined the ancient Mexican artifacts, stood in a volcano chamber to feel the floor rumble and checked out a real territorial jail, to name only a few. We would definitely return to this amazing museum.
The Mesa Arizona Temple, located at South LeSueur Street, was a priority on our list of places to see. Over the years, we have seen multiple photos of the temple and we were looking forward to seeing it in person. Arriving at the site, we were not disappointed! The temple, dedicated in 1927, is surrounded by well-maintained grounds that are open to the public.
The beauty of the building is enhanced by the reflection pools, the shade trees, the blooming plants, the well-maintained walkways and the multiple benches to sit, relax and enjoy. We walked through the grounds, stopped to admire the variety of plants in bloom, sat on a bench near the reflection pool and took dozens of photos. It is true — the temple and the surrounding area is as beautiful as we thought.
Pioneer Park, located on Main Street, is situated across the street from the Mesa Arizona Temple. This 18-acre community park contains picnic areas, a playground, basketball court, a suspension bridge, a historic railroad engine and other recreational opportunities. During our visit to the park, we took pictures of the engine and attached railroad car, saw several children enjoying the playground and noticed others enjoying the green grass and the tall shade trees.
Driving through the Mesa downtown area, we enjoyed taking pictures of the numerous sculptures and murals, and enjoyed viewing the variety of art along the light rail line. At the Mesa Arts Center, we quickly parked the car and explored this area. This performing and visual arts center, completed in 2005, is a huge complex of theaters, art galleries and studios.
To date, it is the largest art campus in Arizona. We spent a lot of time at this site taking pictures of the incredibly well-designed glass buildings, viewing the large mural, enjoying the colored glass landscaping and admiring the unique artwork. This is a site that lives up to its reputation of celebrating creativity, innovation and inspiration.
For those of you who know us well, you know that we love to wander anywhere and everywhere. It will come as no surprise that we included Fountain Hills as part of our trip. So, early one morning, off we go with friends to view the infamous and impressive fountain. The world’s fourth-tallest fountain was built in 1970 by Robert McCulloch, the same man who reconstructed the London Bridge in Lake Havasu.
That day, we enjoyed exploring some of the park surrounding the lake, taking pictures of the concrete water-lily structure in the middle of the lake, visiting and photographing the impressive Veterans Memorial, viewing the Pump House Art exhibit, conversing with the local geese, viewing the beautiful sculptures and taking photos of the cactus blooms.
We also ate lunch at a local restaurant that had a magnificent view of the fountain. The food was excellent, the company was superb, the view of the fountain was impressive and one of us had a lovely conversation with the large birds attempting to steal our food. Actually, we got one outstanding photo of a marauding bird and fabulous photos of the 560-foot high fountain. What a great day!
Scenic Scottsdale
On another day, we took off and headed to Scottsdale. Our destination? The USS Arizona Memorial Gardens at Salt River, located near the Talking Stick Casino. In 2023, the Arizona Daily Star published an article entitled “Salt River tribe builds 5-acre memorial to those who perished on USS Arizona.” We had the article in hand as we headed to the Memorial Gardens “built in honor of the ship’s 1512 crew members, including the 1,177 who died in the explosion caused by one torpedo and eight bombs hitting the battleship.”
When we arrived at the site, we were not disappointed. The garden’s perimeter spans the length and width of the battleship. On the grounds, we located the pond, a small museum, numerous information signs, metal tags for all of the crewmen who perished, benches with quotes from survivors, flags for every branch of the military and 1,177 white glass poles for every crewman who died on the infamous day. The gaps within the columns are designated for the remaining survivors. We strolled through the site, took dozens of photos and vowed that we would return to this site to see the white glass poles lit up at night. This was a well-designed memorial.
Yes, amongst all the educational and impressive sights, we did sneak in some fun activities. One evening, we headed to the Organ Stop Pizza, located on Southern Avenue in Mesa. Our friends met us there, we ordered food, found a seat and could not believe it — this was like being in a different world! Upon entering, we noticed a man playing the world’s largest Wurlitzer organ on a rotating platform. In the background, the colors of the rainbow illuminate the area. At some points during the performances, a small curtain opens and five cats perform to the music.
The musician was outstanding and could professionally play show tunes, movie scores, classical, Disney tunes and so forth. When the session ended, the Wurlitzer descended on a hydraulic elevator, only to return in fifteen minutes. Did we have fun that night? Well, let’s put it this way — after the initial surprise, we sang along (softly), we swayed, watched the children dance and made an important decision: Given the opportunity, we would return again and again. This is an incredible and unforgettable experience.
Singing, exploring, learning and wandering are precious experiences. However, on occasion, sitting by a body of water is an experience that is invaluable. As they say, water soothes the soul and rejuvenates the spirit. In 2017, we ventured to the Lower Salt River Recreation Area, located on the outskirts of Mesa. We still remember the beautiful red rock mountains, the clear blue water and the area’s wilderness. We also recall seeing and photographing 56 wild horses on our first visit to the area.
We returned to this beloved area on our Mesa adventure. We stopped at our favorite places, took photos of the impressive mountains, stopped to view the flowing water and searched for the wild horses. This time, we saw dozens of rafters, tubers, paddle boarders, swimmers, sun worshippers, fishermen etc…but no horses. The sight of Saguaro Lake, the flowing river and the surrounding area made the trip special.
We enjoyed our adventure to the Mesa area and we will be planning another adventure in the near future. Stay tuned!