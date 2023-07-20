We are frequently approached at speaking engagements, in the grocery store, at the gas station, in local restaurants and in our neighborhood. Some people stop to chat, share with us what they like about our articles and ask about our favorite places in Arizona. Two of the most popular questions are “When is your next trip?” and “Where have you gone recently?”

Due to the pandemic and other circumstances, we have been exploring closer to home for the last three years. As of June 2023, however, things have changed. We have returned to picking through our pile of places to see and have ventured further from our home base. The three of us are delighted with the decision!

San Marcos Hotel 1.JPG

San Marcos Hotel
Mesa downtown 1.JPG

Mesa downtown
Mesa Historical Museum 1.JPG

Mesa Historical Museum 
Mesa Arizona Temple 1.JPG

Mesa Arizona Temple
Mesa Arts Center 2.JPG

Mesa Arts Center 
Salt River Recreation Area 3.JPG

Salt River Recreation Area


Travels with Two Sisters is a series of Arizona adventures with Green Valley residents Marie “Midge” Lemay and Suzanne “Sue” Poirier. For more discoveries, check out their books: “One Mile at a Time,” “A Gypsy in Our Souls,” “Connecting Dots,” and their latest, “We Don't Mind if You Come Along.”

