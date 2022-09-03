Travels With Two Sisters: HEADING WEST

For several decades, Americans have been heading west for a variety of reasons: exploring new territory, searching for gold, acquiring land under the Homestead Act, escaping law enforcement officials, acquiring jobs, seeking fame in Hollywood, driving down Route 66, visiting National Parks, viewing the Grand Canyon and many other reasons. People traveled via horseback, in covered wagons, railroad, wagon trains, Model T Fords, modern cars and some individuals even walked to their destination.
On our cross-country trip, we saw some of the remains of the migration west: we viewed and photographed wagon trail ruts across the fields in Nebraska, stopped at Scotts Bluff to view a section of the Oregon Trail, photographed sections of the Santa Fe and Mormon Trail, and had the privilege of spending time at Guernsey Ruts in Wyoming to view the covered wagon ruts that still exist in the bedrock, to name a few.
At that time, we had no idea that we would also be heading west to establish a permanent residence in a warm climate with incredibly beautiful landscapes and a big, blue sky. We love living in Green Valley, however sometimes we feel the urge to explore and, like many others, find that heading west is always appealing.
We enjoy driving west along Route 86 from Robles Junction to Why. Every time we have traveled this route we appreciate the occasion to experience the Sonoran Desert up-close and personal. This is a road where “taking your time” can be very rewarding! Alongside the road, we have found magnificent displays of wildflowers in the spring, painted trees (blue, yellow, green, purple and red) and we have taken numerous photos of the rock formations, saguaro cactus and magnificent vistas. On one occasion, we found some gourds alongside the road; needless to say that we picked them and brought them home.
Ninety-seven miles later, Route 86 ends at the junction of Route 85. The unincorporated rural community of Why, with a population of approximately 150 people, lies at the westernmost end of the Tohono O’odham Nation. In this small community we have discovered a structure that was worthy of a stop. We took several photos of the pyramid shaped house.
The intersection of Route 86 and Route 85 lies near the edge of the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge — the third largest national wildlife refuge in the lower 48 states. The pronghorn antelope that graze in the fields near Sonoita and Elgin have ancestors that come from this wildlife area. This refuge is also well-known for its immigrant traffic corridor and, reportedly, the burial site of Edward Abbey. Two books of interest: “The Devil’s Highway: a True Story” by Luis Alberto Urrea, and “Finding Abbey: The Search for Edward Abbey and His Hidden Desert Grave” by Sean Prentiss.
Cactus & Copper
During one of our trips to this part of the state, we headed south on Route 85 to explore the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument near Lukeville. This National Monument and UNESCO biosphere reserve is the only park in the United States where the organ pipe cactus grows wild amidst other varieties of desert flora. We visited this park in March 2013 and started our journey by exploring the Kris Eggle Visitor Center, where we viewed the exhibits, gathered our information and off we went in search of the Ajo Mountain Drive.
The dirt road led to spectacular views of the Diablo Mountains, groves of huge organ pipe cacti, hundreds of saguaros, brittlebush in full bloom, and a wide variety of spring wildflowers. We stopped at the Arch Canyon Picnic Area to get an awesome view of the arch. This park allowed us to experience and photograph a gorgeous desert landscape in an environment where the organ pipe cacti are the featured flora. By the end of our day in the park, we were exhausted from taking hundreds of photos, pointing, getting out of the car, back in the car, more photos and hundreds of oohs and ahhs.
In this westernmost part of Pima County, our favorite place to visit is the community of Ajo, known as the gateway to the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument. It is just west of the turnoff to Rocky Point, Mexico and the salt-water beaches. This unincorporated community, with a population of approximately 350 hundred people, holds the proud distinction of having the first copper mine in the state. For years, mining was the primary occupation and prompted the growth of this community.
The mines closed in 1985 and the town has redefined itself. Today it is home to artists, retired individuals, Border Patrol agents, and their families. Ajo, to us, is so much more than a gateway community and a prior mining town. There are many places to explore and enjoy in this small town. Here is a small sample of the places we have found and some of the events we have participated in.
Mining, being the former primary industry in this community, has left behind many visible signs of its existence. On our first visit, we drove into town through huge mining tailings and waste rock piles: proof of many years of copper mining. On the north side of town, we explored a large, open-pit mine (two miles across and one mile deep), mining equipment, and large tailing piles. For those interested in open-pit mines, this one is visible and provides an unobstructed view for the mining enthusiasts.
In 2015, driving into town, we saw activity at one of the mining buildings so we stopped to ask questions. Ajo is repurposing the mining slag: creating minute particles of sand that will be used in the sandblasting of ships. We listened carefully about the repurposing project and took pictures of the many pallets loaded with sandblasting material.
Architecture in Ajo
The Town Plaza, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is in the center of downtown and is the focal point of community events and activity. On our first visit, in March 2013, we were unprepared for the architectural beauty that exists in this small community. We passed the mine tailings on the outskirts of town, passed by modest homes and some businesses, then we arrived at the plaza! We could not believe our eyes! The historic Spanish-style plaza surrounds a large green space with trees and water features. It runs along three sides of the green area and contains businesses, the library, the 1916 Railroad Depot (listed on the National Register of Historic Places), restaurants, galleries, and the Chamber of Commerce. On the other side of the main street, two Mission-style churches finish off the town square.
We enjoyed our stroll around the plaza, taking pictures of the magnificent architecture, dining at a local eatery, viewing the art for sale, exploring the historic railroad station, and gathering information at the Chamber of Commerce. It is said that John and Isabella Greenway directed the construction of the plaza with the belief that if they built an environment that pleased the miners’ wives, the miners would stay in Ajo. We loved the elegance of the town square and we bet that the miners wives liked it too.
The Curley School, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is a large, tan, Spanish-Colonial building that can be seen from the town square. This visually pleasing building, opened in 1919, served as a Public School for children in the area until its closure in 1995. After renovations, the historic school was re-opened in 2007 as live-work space for artists. The large rooms with high ceilings and many windows have been re-purposed. In back of the main building, a section of the school has been converted into lodging for overnight guests. We have stayed at the Sonoran Desert Inn and Conference Center and have loved its proximity to the town center.
The John and Isabella Greenway House, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is on West Greenway Drive. It sits on a hill overlooking the town center and the surrounding desert. It also overlooks an abandoned open-pit copper mine. John built this house as a present for Isabella. An executive for the Phelps Dodge Mining Company, he died two years after the completion of the house. Isabella left Ajo after his death. In 2013, we located the house referred to as “The Greenway Mansion.” Indeed, this white, sprawling building does have the appearance of a mansion. It definitely fits into its environment. The mansion is on private property, but we did manage to get some good photos from afar.
History & Art
St. Catherine’s Indian Mission, at the end of Indian Village Road, is a Spanish-style mission built to administer to the spiritual needs of the Tohono O’odham Indians. The Catholic Church abandoned the mission in 1968 and, in 1975, the Ajo Historical Society took possession of the building. Today, the mission building contains a museum with artifacts and memorabilia of Ajo’s past. We spent time at this museum, asked many questions about the area, and had a discussion with the docent about handmade agave walking sticks. This is a wonderful historic site with a spectacular view of the surrounding area.
Murals, painted in bold colors, can be found on buildings, throughout the downtown area. We saw many of the murals in prior visits, but we returned in 2018 with one goal: exploring an area called Artist Alley. What an impressive site with a series of murals depicting the beauty of the Sonoran Desert. The bold colors, the theme, the variety of topics and the artistic style made the experience memorable. The murals add to the essence of this community.
In September 2018, we headed to Ajo to participate in the International Day of Peace Festival: a yearly event that occurs around September 21. We stayed overnight at the Curley school, and headed out the next morning for the festivities. We picked our spot, interacted with the other patient participants and waited for the parade to start. We were not disappointed! A Tohono O’odham elder led the parade followed by colorful banners, a huge cloth bird, performers on stilts, and groups of children and adults dressed in colorful garments. This is the time when Ajo brings its three culture — Tohono O’odham, Hispanic, and Anglo — together in a fun and celebratory way. Diversity, dance, music and the spirit of acceptance made this event feel special. We took many photos, met several residents, and totally enjoyed the festivities.
We will return to this area during the months of March or April to search for the large, white, trumpet-shaped flowers with garlic-shaped bulbs that are reportedly prevalent in the Sonoran Desert near Ajo. The Ajo lily, also known as the Desert Lily, can average from 1 to 6 feet tall. We have not yet spotted one of the magnificent flowers, but we will surely try again. It is said that this is where the community of Ajo got its name!
Travels with Two Sisters is a series of adventures in Arizona with Green Valley residents Marie “Midge” Lemay and Suzanne “Sue” Poirier. For more discoveries, check out their books: “One Mile at a Time,” “A Gypsy in Our Souls,” “Connecting Dots,” and their latest, “We Don't Mind if You Come Along.”