Travels With Two Sisters: HEADING WEST

The Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument near Lukeville is a UNESCO biosphere reserve and home to the Kris Eggle Visitor Center.

 Midge Lemay & Sue Poirier photos For the Green Valley News

For several decades, Americans have been heading west for a variety of reasons: exploring new territory, searching for gold, acquiring land under the Homestead Act, escaping law enforcement officials, acquiring jobs, seeking fame in Hollywood, driving down Route 66, visiting National Parks, viewing the Grand Canyon and many other reasons. People traveled via horseback, in covered wagons, railroad, wagon trains, Model T Fords, modern cars and some individuals even walked to their destination.

On our cross-country trip, we saw some of the remains of the migration west: we viewed and photographed wagon trail ruts across the fields in Nebraska, stopped at Scotts Bluff to view a section of the Oregon Trail, photographed sections of the Santa Fe and Mormon Trail, and had the privilege of spending time at Guernsey Ruts in Wyoming to view the covered wagon ruts that still exist in the bedrock, to name a few.

Ajo's 1916 Railroad Depot is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Spanish-Colonial Curley School now is a live-work space for artists.
Close to Ajo's town center is the Sonoran Desert Inn and Conference Center.
Ajo's Artist Alley is an impressive site with a series of murals depicting the beauty of the Sonoran Desert.
The annual International Day of Peace Festival features Tohono O’odham, Hispanic, and Anglo culture with diversity, dance, music and the spirit of acceptance.


