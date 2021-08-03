Travels with Two Sisters: HEADING TO THE HIGH COUNTRY

Second of two parts
We have always enjoyed our adventures in Flagstaff, sometimes referred to as “The City of Seven Wonders” and “The City in the Pines.” The variety of adventures, the diversity of sites, the spectacular scenery and the cooler summer temperatures have always summoned us to return. As mentioned in our previous article, here are some of the others sites we have explored and enjoyed in the area.
North of the city, we found a Native American site that was inhabited by the Sinagua Indians between A.D. 1070–1275. The Elden Pueblo, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, preserves stone structures built by the Sinagua people. An estimated 60 to 70 rooms housed 200 to 300 people. During excavations of this site, macaw bones and shells from California were found, indicating that this pueblo was part of a trading system. A burial mound near the site and two other burials were discovered beneath the structures.
We strolled along the gravel path that winds through the ruins and had a great view of the existing stone walls. Along the edges of the paths, we saw several pottery shards. At this site, we did not find any information signs.
We love water! We do not care if it’s a pond, lake, reservoir, stream, river or waterfall. Therefore, every time there is water in the surrounding area, we are there. Flagstaff has twin reservoirs created by the building of an earthen dam on Walnut Creek. Off we went to see the twin reservoirs south of the city.
Upper Lake Mary, a long, narrow reservoir, is in a heavily forested area. The surface area of the lake can vary greatly depending on precipitation levels. This lake is known for its recreational opportunities, abundant wildlife, and stunning scenery. The blue sky, white clouds, dark green forests, light green meadows, and the yellow flowers create a natural collage that is visually pleasing and relaxing. We spent time at this beautiful lake, watching paddle boarders and boaters enjoying a beautiful body of water.
The second of the twin reservoirs, Lower Lake Mary, lies downstream from the upper lake. During the wet season, this lake can be 3 miles long; during the dry season, it can be completely dry. During our visit in May 2016, we took pictures of the small stream surrounded by miles of green grass. We also took a picture of the sign warning boaters of the water hazards. When we looked at the small stream, it was hard to envision boats on this body of water.
Ancient wonders
Wupatki National Monument, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is northeast of Flagstaff. This site preserves several ancient settlement sites inhabited by the Anasazi, Cohonina, Kayenta and Sinagua Indians. Driving through the monument, many pueblos can be seen across the miles. There is easy access to five settlements within the boundaries of the monument: Wupatki, Wukoki, Nalakilu, Box Canyon and Lomaki ruins.
Wupatki, the largest site, is behind the visitor center. This large, impressive complex was built with red sandstone by the Sinagua about A.D. 1100. The structure is four stories high and contains 100 rooms, kivas and a ball court. A paved path allows visitors to access the ruins. We have frequented this site of numerous occasions and have shared it with family and friends. This site is on our list of favorites.
Visiting Marshall Lake, south of Flagstaff, was highly anticipated. We had read, on many occasions, that this small marshy body of water, in a quiet and peaceful environment, is usually full of coots and several other types of waterfowl. The scene is described as amusing and entertaining with all of the waterfowl bathing, splashing and quacking. On our visit in May 2016, we drove up the dirt road and, when we arrived, no coots or other waterfowl were present. As a matter of fact, there was no water in the lake.
We admired the incredible scenery: the mountains, the tall trees, the blue sky and the green grass. We took a picture of the sign “Marshall Lake” with the green grass in the background. The information was accurate: the environment was quiet and peaceful.
Another of our favorite places in Arizona, Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument, preserves the remains of a volcanic eruption that occurred about 900 years ago. This volcano in the San Francisco Volcanic Field received its name from John Wesley Powell in 1885. He chose the name because it appears that the volcano is constantly illuminated by the setting sun. The main feature of the National Monument is the large, beautiful cinder cone surrounded by lava flows and many other dormant volcanoes. At one of the pull-offs, there is an information sign that informs visitors that, within a 360-degree view, all of the surrounding hills are dormant volcanoes.
We love to walk amongst the surreal landscape and to wonder what this area looked like before it was changed by the geologic event. We feel a sense of peace and tranquility at this site. We love walking around quietly, stopping to admire the few flowers that grow in the cinder fields, reading the information panels, and looking for the beautiful Albert squirrels, which always steal the show. With big tufted ears, white belly, long fluffy white tail, and a red patch on their grey backs, they always draws a crowd. The squirrels adds beauty to a world of lava, cinder cones, twisted trees, and lava tubes.
Water & wildlife
Mormon Lake, the largest natural lake in Arizona, is in the Coconino National Forest, south of Flagstaff. We were looking forward to seeing this beautiful lake! During our research, we discovered that this 600-acre lake varies in size depending on the water and, in the dry season, can be completely dry. It was named in honor of the Mormon settlers who farmed the surrounding area. The farms no longer exist, but a settlement has grown up around the lake. Mormon Lake Lodge seasonally offers visitors food and lodging. During our visit in May 2016, we took pictures of the San Francisco Peaks, the beautiful pine forest and the dry lake.
Fort Tuthill Historic District, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is south of Flagstaff at the junction of Route 89A and Interstate 17. Every time we passed by the exit, we reinforced our desire to stop and explore the fort that was built in 1930 as a training facility for National Guardsmen. Our research indicated that the fort was officially closed in 1948. On the site of the renovated fort is a military history museum.
When we arrived on site in August 2018, we were amazed at the size of the well-maintained complex. There were several buildings, a large parade grounds and many outbuildings. There is an information sign at the site outlining the history of the fort. We took several pictures of the structures, the museum, the open areas, and the beautiful pine trees. Great history and great place to wander.
Southeast of Flagstaff, the Raymond Ranch Wildlife Area is highlighted as a premier location in northern Arizona for viewing wildlife. It functions as a year-round range for pronghorn antelope, mule deer, prairie dogs and bison. It is also a winter range for elk. In August 2019, we were very excited to be driving down the dirt road through the gently rolling plains and the desert scrub grasslands. We stopped on many occasions to take photos of the incredible scenery, the mud bogs, the hoof prints, the ravines, and the San Francisco Peaks.
Upon arriving at the ranch area, we read the information signs and started our return trip. We were very disappointed that we had not seen any animals. No antelope, mule deer, prairie dogs or bison! All of a sudden, we saw a blur cross the road and, seconds later, we saw a chipmunk run across. Oh well, maybe another time we will see a larger animal.
Serenity inside & out
The morning after visiting the Raymond Ranch Wildlife Area, we headed to Kendrick Park on Route 180, 22 miles northwest of Flagstaff. On the way to the park at the base of the San Francisco Peaks, noted for its wildlife viewing opportunities, we had a discussion with our spirit guides about our desire to see some sizable wildlife: deer, elk, pronghorn antelope, Albert’s squirrels or coyotes.
Getting out of the vehicle, we immediately noticed the beautiful ponderosa pines and the large grassy areas. Venturing through the trees, on a handicapped-accessible paved path, we enjoyed the wide-open meadows, loved breathing in the fresh mountain air, took several pictures, but we did not see any large wildlife. We were, however, entertained by a large group of tiny animals. For 45 minutes, we watched five baby chipmunks tumble, wrestle, run, hide, run in circles, and scare each other. Every so often, they would stop, look at us, and continue their pranks. Our discussion with the spirit guides about seeing large animals was unproductive, but we sure enjoyed the pranks of the babies.
Chapel of the Holy Dove, listed as an Arizona Oddity, is across the street from the wildlife viewing area. We had read about this chapel in Arizona Highways magazine and we were looking forward to seeing this small, wooden, A-frame building at the base of the mountains.Upon entering the interdenominational church, the first thing we noticed was the window that covered the entire back wall. The scenery through the window was incredible: it brought the beauty of nature into the small church.
The inside contained eight benches, a table with reading material and a lectern. On the walls, there are hundreds of names of those who have stopped to see this quaint and memorable church. An Arizona treasure in a beautiful and spiritual setting.
Flagstaff, and the surrounding area, has provided us multiple opportunities to learn, explore, enjoy, relax, laugh, grow and discover. We were introduced to a variety of sites, new concepts and various cultures. We wish that other travelers through this part of Arizona will experience the same!
Travels with Two Sisters is a series of adventures in Arizona with Green Valley residents Marie “Midge” Lemay and Suzanne “Sue” Poirier. For more discoveries, check out their first three books: “One Mile at a Time,” “A Gypsy in Our Souls,” and “Connecting Dots.”