'Travels With Two Sisters: 'HAPPY TRAILS TO YOU'

In 2006, after selling all of our earthly possessions, we packed up our Honda CRV with clothes for all seasons, a first aid kit, extra fan belts, additional windshield wipers, a tow rope, 48 maps, a cooler, two large bins for food, blankets and a very long list of places we wanted to see in the lower 48 states.
During our journey, we completed our list of Places to explore, including the beginning of the Mississippi River, Civil War battlefields, National Parks, Indians ruins, Vietnam memorial, State Capitals, birth places and burial sites of the Presidents, the Alamo, and birthplace of Davy Crockett. We also sat on a bench on two consecutive mornings with Colin Powell, got out picture taken with a California Highway patrolman who looked like Erik Estrada, and drove across the Golden Gate Bridge, to name a few.
We encountered spectacular geological features that were unfamiliar, explored and photographed large canyons formed by the forces of erosion, walked through lava flows, stood at the base of huge land-locked sand dunes of various colors, wondered about the origins of dried-up salt lakes, smiled at the beautifully formed spatter cones and drove through the Basin and Range region on the Loneliest Highway in Nevada.
Upon completion of our cross-country journey, we returned to New England for a short period of time. However, in 2010, we found our way back to Arizona to spend the winter and spring. Within six days of arriving, we called a real estate agent, found a place to call “home” and became permanent residents.
As we began our explorations of our newly adopted state, we quickly realized that this state contains some of the geological features we found in other states: volcanoes, lava flows, spatter cones, magnificent canyons formed by the forces of erosion, and a Basin and Range region in Southern Arizona.
Over the last 11 years, we have explored all of the seven valleys within the Arizona Basin and Range: San Simon, Sulphur Springs, San Pedro, San Rafael, Santa Cruz, Avra and Altar Valley.
The Sulphur Springs Valley — a 110 miles long and 15 miles wide valley that runs north and south from the ghost town of Bonita to the Mexican border — is one of our favorite places. This large, flat valley contains agricultural fields, ghost towns, historic cemeteries, mines, cattle ranches, wildlife areas, sand dunes, dry lake bed, pecan groves, pistachio trees, corn fields and golden grasses. We have explored the length and width of this breathtaking valley. In this article, we share with you some of our explorations and adventures in the area.
Charming Willcox
We immediately fell in love with the charming small town of Willcox, located along Interstate 10. Originally founded as a railroad stop on the Southwestern Pacific Railroad line, this community of approximately 4,000 residents has had many re-incarnations: a railroad town, a ranching community and a town that adopted cattle and agriculture as its economic base. Today, tourism also provides some of the town’s revenue and the area also produces 74 percent of the all of the wine grapes grown in Arizona. The book “My Home on the Range,” by Marguerite Wallace Kennedy provides a glimpse of life in this area in the early 1900s.
This town, for us, rekindles childhood memories and dreams. When we were young, we loved strutting around the house (and sometimes through the neighborhood) with our pink cowgirl hats and our pink holsters with plastic guns. We dreamed of becoming cowgirls when we grew up! We loved watching movies that featured Rex Allen and we sang along with the “Arizona Cowboy.” At the time, we had no idea that we would live in the Wild West and have the opportunity to stroll through a charming western town where Rex Allen Sr. was born!
We have strolled along the historic Railroad Avenue on many occasions, and we have photographed several of the historical structures in the Historic District. The Southern Pacific Railroad Depot, built in 1880, is a well-maintained two-story depot along the railroad tracks. This impressive structure is the only remaining, original redwood frame Southern Pacific Railroad Station in Arizona. This is one of our favorite sites in the Historic District.
On the corner of East Maley Street and North Railroad Avenue we found an interesting historical plaque on the side of the building that states: “It was at this location the Headquarters Saloon stood from the 1890s until it burned down in 1940. Warren Earp was shot and killed at the Saloon on July 6, 1900.”
Another of our many favorite places is the Rex Allen Museum on Railroad Street. Situated in one of the town’s oldest commercial buildings, it beckons music lovers to enter. We enjoyed the comprehensive exhibits on the life and career of Rex Allen Sr. and some exhibits on Rex Allen Jr. We photographed the many artifacts, posters, photographs, memorabilia and acquired additional information from the informative docent. This museum definitely caters to western music lovers. We remember humming while we were there! For those who wish to reminisce about the good old days, there was a movie playing in the museum.
Celebrating legends
Across the street from the museum, a small town park lies along the railroad tracks. In this park stands a larger-than-life bronze sculpture of Rex Allen Sr., created by Buck McCain. Rex’s horse, Koko, is buried at the foot of this statue. Originally, we were informed that Rex Allen Sr.’s ashes were scattered in this beautiful, grassy park. At a later date, during a conversation with Rex Allen Jr., we asked where his father was buried. Since then, we have visited Rex Allen Sr.’s grave in the Pioneer Cemetery near the Amerind Museum.
In 2007, the Marty Robbins Museum moved into a historic building on Railroad St. In 2013, we wandered down Railroad Street and decided to explore this museum that commemorates the life and career of the first country western singer to receive a Grammy. His songs “El Paso” and “My Woman, My Woman, My Wife” propelled him to stardom. We discovered that this small museum is filled with memorabilia that will delight all of his fans. It truly honors the man who was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
We love walking through the historic district, wandering from one favorite site to another, and when we spend time there with friends and family, we always head to our favorite place for lunch: the Dining Car restaurant with its historic atmosphere, great food and excellent service. Eating in a train car at Big Tex BBQ is the perfect ending to a day of exploration.
In October 2012, we read a newspaper article about an upcoming event in Willcox: Rex Allen Days! The festivities, attended by thousands of residents and visitors, include a three-day rodeo, a lengthy and lively parade, concerts and entertainment, a country fair and a carnival. The decision was made: we called friends and, on the designated date, we filled up the car, packed water, chairs, hats and sunscreen.
Upon arriving, we chose our “spot” on Main Street and settled in. Our “neighbors” that day happened to be an older couple who have lived in Dos Cabezas their entire lives. On that day, we acquired tons of information about Sulphur Springs Valley, Willcox, the surrounding communities and the secret WWII POW camp at the Triangle T Ranch. We were informed that Rex Allen Jr. frequently attends some of the festivities. Rex Jr. did not attend the parade in 2012, but we had a great time taking photos, waving to cowboys and cowgirls, and humming to the music. After the parade, we bid farewell to our new friends and headed to the country fair on Railroad Street. We had a great time browsing through the vendor tents, checking out the handsome (and rugged looking) cowboys and getting our pictures taken with some of the cowboys and desperados. What fun!
Wings Over Willcox
In 2013, we took part in another annual activity: Wings over Willcox. This major event every January attracts thousands of birders from around the world. The great event? Sandhill cranes, hawks, falcons, and eagles. Every year, thousands of birds migrate to the Sulphur Springs Valley to spend the winter; 30,000 of those birds are sandhill cranes. During the event, several tour options are available for visitors: tours of local ghost towns, tours to view the cranes, geologic tours, hawk-finding tours, and tours to other popular local attractions. The event also includes lectures and entertainment.
We took the opportunity to explore the information center and participated in the geologic tour, which included exploring Texas Canyon, the Springs site, had lunch at one of the Cranes viewing sites and explored the sand dunes. Arriving at the dunes, the guide, a retired geologist, informed the group that the dunes contained shells and remnants of fish from the evaporated lake. We searched and searched and we were rewarded! We found one small shell and one tiny fish bone.
The Willcox Playa, south of downtown, is the most striking feature of Sulphur Springs Valley and one of our favorite places to visit. The playa — a large, dry lake bed — is the remnant of Lake Cochise. In the dry season, the playa appears to be dried-up land which can sometimes contribute to dust storms on Interstate 10. During the wet seasons, the playa can contain 1 to 2 inches of water produced by the drainage from the surrounding mountains. At times, it looks like a lake! The playa looks different every time we go, depending on the amount of sunlight, the level of the water and the viewing perspective. This dry lake bed distinguishes this valley from the others in southern Arizona.
After a day of exploration, we sometimes head to Apple Annie’s, north of downtown Willcox. This pick-your-own orchard and produce garden satisfies the hunger and soothes the soul. At the orchard, the country store offers treats of all kinds and, in season, offers the best peach and apple pies in Arizona. For festival lovers, check out their list of events that include: Peach Festival, Pumpkin Celebration, Apple Pie Weekend, Apple Harvest, Green Chili Roast, Watermelon Weekend, and Corn Extravaganza, to name a few. For a treat, find this “yummy” place.
Rex Allen Jr. has a famous quote: “Willcox — Garden Spot of the Universe, Center of Culture and Education, Cattle Capital of the World and the hometown of Rex Allen.” In our opinion, an appropriate description!
Travels with Two Sisters is a series of adventures in Arizona with Green Valley residents Marie “Midge” Lemay and Suzanne “Sue” Poirier. For more discoveries, check out their books: “One Mile at a Time,” “A Gypsy in Our Souls,” “Connecting Dots,” and their latest, “We Don't Mind if You Come Along.”