Part 1
During our 21-month journey across the lower 48 states, we quickly realized that each state has its own charm, unique history, spectacular scenery, exciting adventures, local vernacular and its traditional customs and celebrations. We visited many sites that amazed us, participated in local festivals, sampled local food and tried (real hard) to distinguish between a twang and a drawl.
When we decided to become permanent residents of Arizona, we felt honored. This state has its own charm and history and it also has something spectacular and unique within its boundaries: the Grand Canyon. This Arizona canyon, which is 277 river miles long, up to 18 miles wide and one mile deep is truly special and remarkable in its own right. It is one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World and the only one located in the United States. In 1979, it was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Frequently, we are asked about our travels across Arizona. Questions range from where is the nearest ghost town, which scenic drive is your favorite, what are fun places to visit in Tucson, have you even seen the London Bridge, etc. The most frequently asked question: Have you been to the Grand Canyon? Our common response: Yes, we have! That answer is our short version.
In the "Grand Canyon Part I and Part II" articles we will answer that question with tons of details. Throughout the last 12 years, we have enjoyed exploring and photographing this area of the state. We have brought friends and family, have visited a family member who worked at the Canyon and returned whenever we had the urge to walk along a path and photograph a natural wonder. Counting all of the trips, we have been near, around or in the canyon on 15 occasions.
We are certain that some of our readers are already wondering: have they seen every part of the Canyon? Unfortunately, there are some activities and sites we have not done: visited Havasu Falls, hiked the entire Bright Angel Trail, stayed at the Phantom Ranch, driven to Toroweap Outlook and rafted the Colorado River through the canyon. Oh well!
Currently, the temperatures are warming up in southern Arizona and the snow is melting up north. Now would be a great time to head up to one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World! Pack your bags, walking shoes, binoculars and bring along your curiosity and sense of adventure. Don’t forget your camera!
The South Rim of the Canyon offers visitors the opportunity to view the canyon from many different perspectives. There are miles of walking paths, pull-offs, viewing points and information signs. Over the last 12 years, we have stopped at all of the viewpoints, have taken photos from all angles and in a variety of weather conditions. We have also explored and photographed the following sites.
Little Colorado River Gorge, a long, deep, narrow gorge, can be viewed along Route 64, near the east entrance to the Grand Canyon. The main overlook can be accessed via a parking lot just off the road. We walked to the overlook to view about a quarter mile of the Little Colorado river. The walk to the overlook is steep in sections, with rocks and gravel paths.
The reward? A photographic opportunity to capture a photo of a small river that will soon merge with the mighty Colorado River! This is not a handicapped accessible site. In the parking lot, we walked down the several rows of Navajo jewelry and pottery stands. We have purchased some exquisite Navajo crafts at this site.
The Grand Canyon Visitor Center, located directly north of the Tusayan entrance, is a must stop on each of our trips. The center, staffed by friendly and knowledgeable personnel, contains rotating exhibits, photos of the canyon and historical artifacts. This is the place to go to acquire maps of the area and information on any current travel restrictions.
The Bright Angel Lodge, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was designed by Mary Jane Colter. This lodge is situated directly on the edge of the Canyon and can be accessed from the walking path. For those who wish to be within an arm’s reach of the canyon, this is a great option. Over the years, this has been one of our favorite places. During lunch, we have met wonderful people from many countries and we love to browse through the gift shop at the lodge. Almost forgot to tell you — make sure to check out the geologic fireplace! It was built from Grand Canyon rocks and placed in their correct order — the oldest rocks at the bottom and the youngest rocks at the top. A must see!
The abandoned Orphan Uranium Mine, situated on and below the South Rim, was in operation from 1953-1969. It was reportedly one of the most productive mines in the area. We located some of the remains of the Orphan Mine between Maricopa point and the Powell Monument. The remains are surrounded by a metal fence and can be easily photographed. Visitors and explorers can approach the site. We took photos of the remains from the Powell Monument. Close enough for us!
The El Tovar Hotel, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, sits directly on the edge of the South Rim. This impressive two-story structure, opened in 1905, attracts both guests and visitors. We have frequented this site: we have lingered on their front porch (in a comfortable rocking chair), taken dozens of photographs of the exterior, explored their lobby area and browsed through the bookstore.
We will share with you a secret — for years, we had been looking at a book and always chose not to buy it. Well, one day while browsing at the El Tovar bookstore, we made a decision: we purchased the book “Over the Edge: Death in the Grand Canyon” by Michael P. Ghiglieri and Thomas M. Myers. Very Interesting book!
The Desert View Watchtower, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was designed by Many Jane Colter. Built in 1932, this 70-feet high, multiple-level stone structure is stunning and stands on the edge of the canyon. At this location, visitors have a spectacular view of the Colorado River. On our last trip to the area, the upper levels of the tower were closed, but visitors could enter to view the lower levels. The murals by Fred Kabotie, a Hopi artist, are the main indoor attraction. We found the murals to be inspirational, peaceful, iconic, traditional and absolutely stunning!
Tusayan Pueblo Museum and Ruins, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is a site that preserves an 800-year-old Indian site. On our visit to the pueblo, we strolled along the self-guided trail, read the information signs, visited the museum and browsed through the bookstore. We took dozens of photos of the U-shaped pueblo, the living area and the kiva.
The Hopi House, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was designed by Mary Jane Colter to resemble a Native American structure. The multi-level stone building, built in 1904, offers visitors the opportunity to purchase a large variety of high quality Native American art of all kinds. We have visited this site on many occasions and have purchased several beautiful pieces of art.
The John Wesley Powell Monument, located on the edge of the canyon, is an impressive platform stone memorial honoring the man who, in 1869, led an expedition through the Grand Canyon. We were surprised by the size of the monument, the number of visitors at the site, and the memorable plaques describing his contribution to the development of the West. This site offers impressive views of the canyon.
The Lookout Studio, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was designed by Mary Jane Colter. This multi-story, stone structure sits on a point, on the very edge of the canyon. This unique site entices tourists to come see, step down to the lower level and truly enjoy the spectacular natural beauty. This site has enticed us to return on several occasions. A great place to get a bird’s eye view of the canyon. Speaking of birds — on one special occasion, we had the opportunity to look down into an active condor’s nest! A little bit of advice — every so often, look up to the sky — you may be one of the lucky ones who sees a condor flying over. We were!
Kolb Studio, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was built in 1905 as a family residence and photography studio. This multi-level log and wood structure stands on the edge of the Canyon. Currently, this building serves as a museum and exhibit space. We visited this site on one occasion to see a photography exhibit. Impressive building.
Hermits Rest, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, sits on the very edge of the Canyon. This multi-level stone structure, built in 1914, was designed by Mary Jane Colter. Located at the western end of the south rim, this site is less crowded and more tranquil. We explored the entire grounds, the stone sculptures, the interior with its magnificent and notable stone fireplace, browsed in the gift shop, sat on the patio, slowly ate our ice cream cone and enjoyed the peace and quiet.
We have enjoyed all of our visits to the South Rim of the Canyon. We sat on a wall and watched the mule train climb up the Bright Angel Trail, took pictures of the North American elk herds, spent time looking for an Albert squirrel (to no avail), sniffed the bark of the Ponderosa pines and danced in a parking lot while howling at the full moon.
Oh, my goodness. We almost forgot to include another experience. We love helicopters: we flew over the volcanic fields in Hawaii and over the Everglades on many occasions, so we decided that we should take a helicopter ride over the Canyon. So, on one of our trips, we booked a tour with the Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopter Tours.
We were all excited when we arrived at the Tusayan airport. We joyfully entered the cute, little, red helicopter, buckled up, put on our headsets and off we went. Heading to the canyon, the song “Chariots of Fire” was playing loudly. All of a sudden, the music stopped, the helicopter dropped about ten feet and the pilot cheerfully announced: “Welcome to the Grand Canyon.”
Someone should tell this tour company that it is not nice to make tourists cry! It was an experience that gave us goose bumps and still does today when we recall the trip. From the air, miles of the canyon walls and the river are visible. Our guide pointed out beautiful rock formations and the buffalo herd that lives on the North Rim. What a memorable way to see the canyon.
Next article — we will share with you our experiences at the North Rim, Grand Canyon West and soaking our feet in the Colorado River (at the bottom of the Grand Canyon).